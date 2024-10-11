Video Games

Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 banners – Rappa debuts

Every new and returning character coming with the update

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

Update 2.6 for Honkai: Star Rail is coming out soon and is once more bringing a change to the game’s banners with the new 5-Star character Rappa as well as some mightily strong reruns – those really have the potential to throw people’s pulling plans into chaos.

Table of Contents

  1. Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 banners: Phase 1
  2. Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 banners: Phase 2

Don’t forget that some intriguing characters are waiting in the wings for the update after this one as well in the form of Sunday and Fugue, so be sure to adjust your Stellar Jade spending.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 character banners as well as the available Light Cones.

Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 banners: Phase 1

Starting on October 23, 2024, with HSR 2.6’s release, you’ll be able to call upon the following characters:

  • Rappa (5-Star, Imaginary, The Erudition), Lynx (4-Star, Quantum, The Abundance), Xueyi (4-Star, Quantum, The Destruction), Yukong (4-Star, Imaginary, The Harmony)
  • Imbibitor Lunae (5-Star, Imaginary, The Destruction), Lynx (4-Star, Quantum, The Abundance), Xueyi (4-Star, Quantum, The Destruction), Yukong (4-Star, Imaginary, The Harmony)
  • Ninjutsu Inscription: Dazzling Evilbreaker (5-Star, The Erudition) and three other Light Cones
  • Brighter than the Sun (5-Star, The Destruction) and three other Light Cones

Rappa

Honkai: Star Rail Rappa splash art on space background.
Honkai: Star Rail's Rappa. / HoYoverse

Rappa is an area-of-effect attacker, as is typical for followers of The Erudition, though some of her attacks have the ability to reduce enemy Toughness regardless of their Weakness Type – you can see where this is going: She is another addition to the Break meta, being able to boost her attacks’ effectiveness as more enemies get Weakness Broken, and enhancing her attacks’ capability to inflict Weakness Break through her Ultimate.

Imbibitor Lunae

Honkai: Star Rail Imbibitor Lunae artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Imbibitor Lunae. / HoYoverse

Imbibitor Lunae is a strong and Skill Point-hungry damage dealer, who can enhance his attacks by consuming additional SP. He’s perfect if you like hyper-carry teams that focus all attention on a single character.

Lynx

Honkai: Star Rail Lynx artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Lynx. / HoYoverse

Lynx is a solid healer with the ability to cleanse debuffs – she’s a useful component for Mono-Quantum compositions.

Xueyi

Honkai: Star Rail Xueyi artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Xueyi. / HoYoverse

Xueyi is a strong damage dealer, who recently returned to the spotlight with the advent of the Break Meta and the strengthening of follow-up attacks. She’s probably the best 4-Star damage dealer you can get at the moment.

Yukong

Honkai: Star Rail Yukong artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Yukong. / HoYoverse

Yukong is a reliable support character for teams dealing Imaginary Damage and contributes some good single-target damage of her own.

Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 banners: Phase 2

Phase 2 will begin on November 13, 2024, and run for three weeks from that point on. You’ll be able to get the following characters in this time period:

  • Acheron (5-Star, Lightning, The Nihility), March 7th (Preservation) (4-Star, Ice, The Preservation), Sampo (4-Star, Wind, The Nihility), Pela (4-Star, Ice, The Nihility)
  • Aventurine (5-Star, Imaginary, The Preservation), March 7th (Preservation) (4-Star, Ice, The Preservation), Sampo (4-Star, Wind, The Nihility), Pela (4-Star, Ice, The Nihility)
  • Along the Passing Shore (5-Star, The Nihility) and three 4-Star Light Cones
  • Inherently Unjust Destiny (5-Star, The Preservation) and three 4-Star Light Cones

Acheron

Honkai: Star Rail Acheron artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Acheron. / HoYoverse

Acheron is one of the best damage dealers in the game thanks to her colossal damage output and the ability to deplete Toughness regardless of Weakness Type. What’s more, her Ultimate ignores enemy abilities that manipulate Energy thanks to the way it’s activated, so she’s more reliable than most other characters.

Aventurine

Honkai: Star Rail Aventurine artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Aventurine. / HoYoverse

Aventurine is a beast of a sustain character – probably the best the game has to offer at the moment. He generates an abundance of shields in addition to dealing follow-up damage and inflicting debuffs on enemies.

March 7th

Honkai: Star Rail March 7th artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's March 7th. / HoYoverse

March 7th is a useful shielder in her Preservation form and an incredibly powerful Sub DPS in her Hunt form, which you can unlock for free by playing the game.

Sampo

Honkai: Star Rail Sampo artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Sampo. / HoYoverse

Sampo is a very good addition to DoT teams, inflicting Wind Break on several targets and being a reliable debuff source.

Pela

Honkai: Star Rail Pela artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Pela. / HoYoverse

Pela is one of the strongest 4-Star characters in the game, being able to weaken the enemy’s Defense and inflicting debuffs to all enemies at once.

Make sure to check for active Honkai: Star Rail codes to grab additional Stellar Jades for your pulls.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/Guides