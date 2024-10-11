Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 banners – Rappa debuts
Update 2.6 for Honkai: Star Rail is coming out soon and is once more bringing a change to the game’s banners with the new 5-Star character Rappa as well as some mightily strong reruns – those really have the potential to throw people’s pulling plans into chaos.
Don’t forget that some intriguing characters are waiting in the wings for the update after this one as well in the form of Sunday and Fugue, so be sure to adjust your Stellar Jade spending.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 character banners as well as the available Light Cones.
Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 banners: Phase 1
Starting on October 23, 2024, with HSR 2.6’s release, you’ll be able to call upon the following characters:
- Rappa (5-Star, Imaginary, The Erudition), Lynx (4-Star, Quantum, The Abundance), Xueyi (4-Star, Quantum, The Destruction), Yukong (4-Star, Imaginary, The Harmony)
- Imbibitor Lunae (5-Star, Imaginary, The Destruction), Lynx (4-Star, Quantum, The Abundance), Xueyi (4-Star, Quantum, The Destruction), Yukong (4-Star, Imaginary, The Harmony)
- Ninjutsu Inscription: Dazzling Evilbreaker (5-Star, The Erudition) and three other Light Cones
- Brighter than the Sun (5-Star, The Destruction) and three other Light Cones
Rappa
Rappa is an area-of-effect attacker, as is typical for followers of The Erudition, though some of her attacks have the ability to reduce enemy Toughness regardless of their Weakness Type – you can see where this is going: She is another addition to the Break meta, being able to boost her attacks’ effectiveness as more enemies get Weakness Broken, and enhancing her attacks’ capability to inflict Weakness Break through her Ultimate.
Imbibitor Lunae
Imbibitor Lunae is a strong and Skill Point-hungry damage dealer, who can enhance his attacks by consuming additional SP. He’s perfect if you like hyper-carry teams that focus all attention on a single character.
Lynx
Lynx is a solid healer with the ability to cleanse debuffs – she’s a useful component for Mono-Quantum compositions.
Xueyi
Xueyi is a strong damage dealer, who recently returned to the spotlight with the advent of the Break Meta and the strengthening of follow-up attacks. She’s probably the best 4-Star damage dealer you can get at the moment.
Yukong
Yukong is a reliable support character for teams dealing Imaginary Damage and contributes some good single-target damage of her own.
Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 banners: Phase 2
Phase 2 will begin on November 13, 2024, and run for three weeks from that point on. You’ll be able to get the following characters in this time period:
- Acheron (5-Star, Lightning, The Nihility), March 7th (Preservation) (4-Star, Ice, The Preservation), Sampo (4-Star, Wind, The Nihility), Pela (4-Star, Ice, The Nihility)
- Aventurine (5-Star, Imaginary, The Preservation), March 7th (Preservation) (4-Star, Ice, The Preservation), Sampo (4-Star, Wind, The Nihility), Pela (4-Star, Ice, The Nihility)
- Along the Passing Shore (5-Star, The Nihility) and three 4-Star Light Cones
- Inherently Unjust Destiny (5-Star, The Preservation) and three 4-Star Light Cones
Acheron
Acheron is one of the best damage dealers in the game thanks to her colossal damage output and the ability to deplete Toughness regardless of Weakness Type. What’s more, her Ultimate ignores enemy abilities that manipulate Energy thanks to the way it’s activated, so she’s more reliable than most other characters.
Aventurine
Aventurine is a beast of a sustain character – probably the best the game has to offer at the moment. He generates an abundance of shields in addition to dealing follow-up damage and inflicting debuffs on enemies.
March 7th
March 7th is a useful shielder in her Preservation form and an incredibly powerful Sub DPS in her Hunt form, which you can unlock for free by playing the game.
Sampo
Sampo is a very good addition to DoT teams, inflicting Wind Break on several targets and being a reliable debuff source.
Pela
Pela is one of the strongest 4-Star characters in the game, being able to weaken the enemy’s Defense and inflicting debuffs to all enemies at once.
