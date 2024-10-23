Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 Dream Ticker locations and solutions
Update 2.6 for Honkai: Star Rail has added a new explorable area of Penacony into the game – the prestigious Paperfold University. Like any other sub-area of Penacony, this institution houses several malfunctioning Dream Tickers you can repair by solving the associated puzzle.
Table of Contents
Solving all of the Dream Tickers in Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 nets you a new achievement, Sunday Night Live, and a new avatar for your in-game profile picture.
Find all Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 Dream Ticker locations and learn how to repair them below.
Honkai: Star Rail – Unamused Ticker solution
Unamused Ticker Step #1
Unamused Ticker Step #2
Unamused Ticker Step #3
Unamused Ticker Step #4
Honkai: Star Rail – Inaccurate Ticker solution
The Inaccurate Ticker allows you to choose a difficulty, but emphasizes that the rewards are all the same, regardless of your choice – the solution below represents the easiest difficulty puzzle, which can be completed in one step.
Honkai: Star Rail – Not a Ticker solution
You can solve Not a Ticker four different ways, so check all possible variations below.
Not a Ticker Variation #1
Not a Ticker Variation #2
Not a Ticker Variation #3
Not a Ticker Variation #4
Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 – How to claim Dream Ticker rewards
After repairing all three Dream Tickers, move to the central area of the campus and join the trio, which has assembled there. After talking to them, you’ll receive your achievement as well as the in-game avatar.