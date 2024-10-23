Video Games

Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 Dream Ticker locations and solutions

Find all Dream Tickers in Paperfold University

Update 2.6 for Honkai: Star Rail has added a new explorable area of Penacony into the game – the prestigious Paperfold University. Like any other sub-area of Penacony, this institution houses several malfunctioning Dream Tickers you can repair by solving the associated puzzle.

Table of Contents

  1. Honkai: Star Rail – Unamused Ticker solution
  2. Honkai: Star Rail – Inaccurate Ticker solution
  3. Honkai: Star Rail – Not a Ticker solution
  4. Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 – How to claim Dream Ticker rewards

Solving all of the Dream Tickers in Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 nets you a new achievement, Sunday Night Live, and a new avatar for your in-game profile picture.

Find all Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 Dream Ticker locations and learn how to repair them below.

Honkai: Star Rail – Unamused Ticker solution

Honkai: Star Rail Unamused Dream Ticker location.
This is the location of the Unamused Ticker. / HoYoverse

Unamused Ticker Step #1

Honkai: Star Rail Unamused Ticker solution screenshot.
Step 1 of the Unamused Ticker solution. / HoYoverse

Unamused Ticker Step #2

Honkai: Star Rail Unamused Ticker solution screenshot.
Step 2 of the Unamused Ticker solution. / HoYoverse

Unamused Ticker Step #3

Honkai: Star Rail Unamused Ticker solution screenshot.
Step 3 of the Unamused Ticker solution. / HoYoverse

Unamused Ticker Step #4

Honkai: Star Rail Unamused Ticker solution screenshot.
Step 4 of the Unamused Ticker solution. / HoYoverse

Honkai: Star Rail – Inaccurate Ticker solution

Honkai: Star Rail Inaccurate Ticker location screenshot.
This is the location of the Inaccurate Ticker. / HoYoverse

The Inaccurate Ticker allows you to choose a difficulty, but emphasizes that the rewards are all the same, regardless of your choice – the solution below represents the easiest difficulty puzzle, which can be completed in one step.

Honkai: Star Rail Inaccurate Ticker solution screenshot.
Step 1 of the Inaccurate Ticker solution. / HoYoverse

Honkai: Star Rail – Not a Ticker solution

Honkai: Star Rail Not a Ticker location screenshot.
This is the Not a Ticker location. / HoYoverse

You can solve Not a Ticker four different ways, so check all possible variations below.

Not a Ticker Variation #1

Honkai: Star Rail Not a Ticker solution screenshot.
Variation 1 of the Not a Ticker solution. / HoYoverse

Not a Ticker Variation #2

Honkai: Star Rail Not a Ticker solution screenshot.
Variation 2 of the Not a Ticker solution. / HoYoverse

Not a Ticker Variation #3

Honkai: Star Rail Not a Ticker solution screenshot.
Variation 3 of the Not a Ticker solution. / HoYoverse

Not a Ticker Variation #4

Honkai: Star Rail Not a Ticker solution screenshot.
Variation 4 of the Not a Ticker solution. / HoYoverse

Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 – How to claim Dream Ticker rewards

Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 Dream Tickers reward location.
This is where you can claim your Dream Ticker rewards at Paperfold University. / HoYoverse

After repairing all three Dream Tickers, move to the central area of the campus and join the trio, which has assembled there. After talking to them, you’ll receive your achievement as well as the in-game avatar.

