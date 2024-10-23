Video Games

Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 Dreampeek Call locations

Slip into your friends’ dreams with the phones in Paperfold University

HoYoverse

Version 2.6 of Honkai: Star Rail has added Paperfold University as a newly accessible area to Penacony and the campus grounds feature some content we haven’t seen since update 2.0 brought us to the Planet of Festivities for the first time – Dreampeek Calls.

Table of Contents

  1. Honkai: Star Rail – Huohuo Dreampeek Call location
  2. Honkai: Star Rail – Boothill Dreampeek Call location
  3. Honkai: Star Rail – Dr. Ratio Dreampeek Call location
  4. Honkai: Star Rail – Robin Dreampeek Call location

You can make these calls from special telephones on the map, allowing you to take a peek into the dreamworlds of some familiar faces. The Dreampeek Calls in Golden Hour offer some spicy material for shippers of Bronya and Seele, to name but one fun example.

Paperfold University brings another four Dreampeek Calls to the table, featuring Huohuo, Boothill, Dr. Ratio, and Robin.

Find all Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 Dreampeek Call locations below.

Honkai: Star Rail – Huohuo Dreampeek Call location

Honkai: Star Rail Huohuo Dreampeek Call location map.
This is where you can find Huohuo's Dreampeek Call. / HoYoverse

Adorable Huohuo is dreaming of a world in which she has an abundance of courage – too bad that Mr. Tail isn’t letting her have even that.

Honkai: Star Rail – Boothill Dreampeek Call location

Honkai: Star Rail Boothill Dreampeek Call location map.
This is where you can find Boothill's Dreampeek Call. / HoYoverse

Boothill dreams of a happy family life in which he drinks… milk? Alright then, cowboy.

Honkai: Star Rail – Dr. Ratio Dreampeek Call location

Honkai: Star Rail Huohuo Dreampeek Call location map.
This is where you can find Dr. Ratio's Dreampeek Call. / HoYoverse

Dreaming of a nice and hot bath, Dr. Ratio is as abrasive as ever while he thinks about recent books he’s been gifted – the question of which bath salt to use really gets him going, though.

Honkai: Star Rail – Robin Dreampeek Call location

Honkai: Star Rail Robin Dreampeek Call location map.
This is where you can find Robin's Dreampeek Call. / HoYoverse

Robin’s dream is a lot more serious than everyone else’s, potentially being a flashback to her time as a volunteer teaching kids in a war zone.

For more on the latest update, check all Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 Dream Ticker locations and solutions.

Published
