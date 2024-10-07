Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 livestream – start times and where to watch
The Honkai: Star Rail update 2.6 special program date has been announced: The broadcast introducing “Annals of Pinecany's Mappou Age” will run on October 11, 2024.
Table of Contents
What’s notable right off the bat is the fact that the announcement poster features chibi artwork of Dr. Ratio, Herta, and upcoming character Rappa in addition to our traditional show host Owlbert. This is a strong indicator for this being a regular livestream with the English VAs taking part. The Genshin Impact 5.1 livestream featured two members of the localization team as hosts, since no VAs could be present in the show due to the ongoing voice actors strike. Recent Honkai: Star Rail trailers lacked English dubbing for the same reason.
Here’s where and when you can catch the Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 livestream.
Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 livestream: start time
The Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 livestream will take place on October 11, 2024, at 7:30pm (UTC+8). Here is what that means for your timezone:
- October 11, 4:30am PT
- October 11, 6:30am CT
- October 11, 7:30am ET
- October 11, 12:30pm BST
- October 11, 1:30pm CEST
- October 11, 5pm IST
- October 11, 7:30pm CST
- October 11, 8:30pm KST/JST
- October 11, 10:30pm AEDT
- October 12, 12:30am NZDT
Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 livestream: where to watch
You can watch the Honkai: Star Rail special program on Twitch or YouTube simultaneously, with the VOD being available on YouTube later on in case you can’t watch it live. We’ve embedded the YouTube stream below for your convenience.
Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 livestream: what to expect
With the latest story arc on the Xianzhou Luofu concluded – although it ended with massive lore bombs that will have to be addressed at some point – it’s likely that we’ll leave our buddies from the Xianzhou Alliance behind once more.
Given the title of update 2.6 – “Annals of Pinecany's Mappou Age” – and the livestream poster’s artwork, we appear to be due for another stop on Penacony. With how unpredictable the Planet of Festivities has been, we can’t even begin to guess what might happen over there.
One thing we can say for sure is that version 2.6 will introduce Rappa as a playable character.
We can expect more details during the livestream on top of getting some fresh Honkai: Star Rail redemption codes for additional Stellar Jade.