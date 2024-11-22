Honkai: Star Rail 2.7 banners – Sunday and Fugue debut
The release of Honkai: Star Rail update 2.7 is upon us and with another new version come fresh banners for characters as well as Light Cones.
Version 2.7 of the game features two brand-new debuts in the form of Sunday, who transforms from an antagonist to a playable character, and Fugue, the 5-Star version of our old friend and ally Tingyun. As is tradition, some rerun banners bring back older characters for those seeking their Eidolons or players who’ve missed out on them earlier.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Honkai: Star Rail 2.7 character banners as well as the available Light Cones.
Honkai: Star Rail 2.7 banners: Phase 1
Starting on December 4, 2024, with HSR 2.7’s release, you’ll be able to call upon the following characters:
- Sunday (5-Star, Harmony, Imaginary), Arlan (4-Star, Destruction, Lightning), Tingyun (4-Star, Harmony, Lightning), Qingque (4-Star, Erudition, Quantum)
- Jing Yuan (5-Star, Erudition, Lightning), Arlan (4-Star, Destruction, Lightning), Tingyun (4-Star, Harmony, Lightning), Qingque (4-Star, Erudition, Quantum)
- A Grounded Ascent (5-Star, Harmony) and three 4-Star Light Cones
- Before Dawn (5-Star, Erudition) and three 4-Star Light Cones
Sunday
Sunday is a support character designed to boost the effectiveness of characters with summons. He can manipulate the turn order in their favor and massively increase their damage potential. In addition, he can quickly regenerate the Energy of allies and transform their summons, bolstering their damage.
Jing Yuan
Jing Yuan is one of the summoners Sunday is designed to strengthen and the Xianzhou general could well use the buff. His main mechanic is to use his Skill and Ultimate to give Lightning Lord, his powerful summon, additional attacks, which can clear entire waves of enemies.
Arlan
Arlan is one of the weakest damage dealers in the game. He relies heavily on consuming his HP and keeping it dangerously low to cause harm to his enemies, making him utterly unreliable.
Tingyun
Tingyun is one of the most useful 4-Star supports in the game, a status she has maintained ever since version 1.0. Her main benefit is the ability to quickly charge up characters’ Ultimates and provide offensive buffs.
Qingque
Qingque is a peculiar and very fun character to play – she features a gambling mechanic that lets her enhance her attacks. Although not very reliable outside of specific compositions, such as Mono-Quantum teams with Sparkle, she can be very powerful.
Honkai: Star Rail 2.7 banners: Phase 2
Phase 2 will begin on December 25, 2024, and run for three weeks from that point on. You’ll be able to get the following characters in this time period:
- Fugue (5-Star, Nihility, Fire), Misha (4-Star, Destruction, Ice), Gallagher (4-Star, Abundance, Fire), and Yukong (4-Star, Harmony, Imaginary)
- Firefly (5-Star, Destruction, Fire), Misha (4-Star, Destruction, Ice), Gallagher (4-Star, Abundance, Fire), and Yukong (4-Star, Harmony, Imaginary)
- Long Roads Lead Home (5-Star, Nihility) and three 4-Star Light Cones
- Whereabouts Should Dreams Rest (5-Star, Destruction) and three 4-Star Light Cones
Fugue
Fugue, the 5-Star version of Tingyun, is another support character for Break Teams and will be able to help Ruan Mei carry the burden of super-charging this playstyle. She can buff the Break Effect of allies and enable them to cause Toughness Reduction irrespective of Weakness Type, in addition to reducing the DEF of enemies.
Firefly
Firefly is the prime damage dealer to get if you’re looking to build a Break Team. She can cause Super Break DMG against targets that are Weakness Broken and is much easier to build than many other DPS characters, as she does not require CRIT DMG or CRIT Rate to be strong.
Misha
Misha can strengthen his Ultimate depending on how many Skill Points his team uses, which can be a fun playstyle, but is not overly effective.
Gallagher
Gallagher is one of the best healers in the game thanks to his kit being a perfect fit for Break Teams. Although other sustains are more reliable with their HP restoration, Gallagher can add tons of offensive potential to his party.
Yukong
Yukong is a reliable support character for teams dealing Imaginary DMG and contributes some good single-target damage of her own.
