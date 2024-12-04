Video Games

Honkai: Star Rail 2.7 Cosmic Home Décor Guide – best Meeting Abilities and teams

The flagship event of Honkai: Star Rail update 2.7, Cosmic Home Décor Guide, comes not only with the Trailblazer’s own, customizable room and the ability to change Pom-Pom’s outfit – like any other event, it provides time-limited rewards and adds new achievements to the game.

Naturally, claiming these rewards and achievements requires you to make the numbers go big. For Cosmic Home Décor Guide, this means maximizing the score you get during Meetings of the Astral Express crew following a round of duties – find an explainer for the mechanics in our Cosmic Home Décor Guide event tips.

Creating the necessary stonks is a matter of synergies, so you can learn the best teams and Meeting Abilities for Cosmic Home Décor Guide in HSR 2.7 below.

Honkai: Star Rail 2.7 Cosmic Home Décor Guide – best teams

You can’t freely mix and match characters for Cosmic Home Décor Guide. Instead, there are a handful of predetermined compositions available to pick from – at least once you’ve run through the event’s story, which is giving you even less of a choice.

Of these, there are two clear favorites: One is Trailblazer’s crew, called Team Maverick Whiz, and the other is Welt’s crew, called Team Steady Stride.

Honkai: Star Rail Cosmic Home Décor Guide screenshot of Team Maverick Whiz.
Team Maverick Whiz offers fantastic abilities and traits. / HoYoverse

Team Maverick Whiz comes with an increased chance to generate Inspiration Tiles, which is an incredibly powerful skill, as it allows you to quickly amass Meeting Abilities. Not only can you get the maximum amount of abilities very fast, you’ll obtain so many of them that you can tailor your setup to be perfect and get lots of upgrades. Trailblazer’s leader ability is powerful as well with its 50% chance to double the submitted report’s base score.

Honkai: Star Rail Cosmic Home Décor Guide screenshot of Team Steady Stride.
Old man Welt has some good tricks up his sleeve. / HoYoverse

Team Steady Stride is another good pick. Its initial Meeting Ability, Budget Cuts, has an incredible Score Modifier of 3,000% on top of making you less reliant on RNG, as it requires you to submit only three cards per report – it’s easier to draw three of the same kind than five, right? Welt can additionally generate Incentive Tiles, greatly increasing the rate at which your characters gain XP.

Honkai: Star Rail 2.7 Cosmic Home Décor Guide – best Meeting Abilities

Naturally, no team reaches its maximum potential without the right Meeting Abilities, so here’s what you should look out for.

Honkai: Star Rail Cosmic Home Décor Guide screenshot of the All-Hands Meeting ability.
All-Hands Meeting is an incredible skill. / HoYoverse

Likely the best Meeting Ability in the entire mini-game is All-Hands Meeting, which provides a Score Modifier of 4,500% when you submit at least three reports and all of them come from different characters. This is absurdly powerful and works great regardless of team.

Honkai: Star Rail Cosmic Home Décor Guide screenshot of the Inventory Check ability.
Inventory Check helps upgrade your base score before the modifiers hit. / HoYoverse

Another universally strong Meeting Ability you’ll want is Inventory Check. It enables all cards that have been submitted as part of a report to count towards its score, not just the cards from the character in the majority. Of course, this synergizes very well with All-Hands Meeting.

Supply Expansion is yet another slamdunk Meeting Ability you should always want to have – the ability to submit additional reports per Dinner Meeting will greatly enhance your Meeting Score.

All three of these Meeting Abilities work perfectly with Team Maverick Whiz and Team Steady Stride, making them some of the best combos available.

Honkai: Star Rail Cosmic Home Décor Guide screenshot of the Fortune Cookie ability.
Fortune Cookie massively improves Trailblazer's leader trait. / HoYoverse

If you’re going with Team Maverick Whiz, there’s another Meeting Ability you’ll want, though: Fortune Cookie. This one makes it so that Trailblazer’s unique leader skill triggers for every report instead of with a 50% chance, doubling your reports’ base score every time.

With this knowledge in hand, you should easily be able to crack the new achievements and obtain all the event's time-limited rewards.

