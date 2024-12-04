Honkai: Star Rail 2.7 Cosmic Home Décor Guide event tips

Video Games

Trailblazer finally has a room of their own thanks to Honkai: Star Rail update 2.7 and its Cosmic Home Décor Guide event, which allows you to unlock and procedurally customize it. Nothing is ever for free, though, and you’ll need to pay Pom-Pom with Express Funds to finance furniture and all the decorating work.

Find our HSR 2.7 Cosmic Home Décor Guide tips on how to maximize your Express Funds and unlock new parts for Trailblazer’s room below.

HSR 2.7 Cosmic Home Décor Guide: How to unlock Trailblazer’s room

After reaching Trailblaze Level 21, you will receive the Cosmic Home Décor Guide mission and can start it in the Astral Express’ Parlor Car. Simply go there and follow the instructions – that’ll allow you to unlock Trailblazer’s room and begin interacting with the event and its mechanics.

HSR 2.7 Cosmic Home Décor Guide: How to get Blueprints and Decorations

Blueprints for room parts and furniture as well as Decorations you can place around the room can both be unlocked by doing your duties on the Express. You can start doing your duties at your room’s desk – simply stand next to it and start the “Check the duty schedule” interaction. You can teleport there directly using the map as well.

Honkai: Star Rail Cosmic Home Décor Guide screenshot showing how to unlock blueprints and decorations.
Reporting on your duty results will unlock addition customization options. / HoYoverse

Both Blueprints and Decorations are gained after Dinner Meetings during duty. Once you have obtained them, Blueprints can be constructed from the Room Renovation menu using Express Funds, while Decorations are completely free to place. Use the “Check the duty schedule” interaction and then “Head to Renovation List” to access room customization.

Honkai: Star Rail Cosmic Home Décor Guide screenshot showing the room construction menu.
Once your bedroom is established, you can freely renovate whichever areas you like first. / HoYoverse

Once the bedroom has been completed, you’ll unlock the ability to construct your bathroom, entryway, living room, game room, and display room.

Honkai: Star Rail Cosmic Home Décor Guide screenshot showing the placement of decorations.
Add the finishing touches by placing decorations. / HoYoverse

HSR 2.7 Cosmic Home Décor Guide: How to earn Express Funds

Earning Express Funds in Cosmic Home Décor Guide is essential, as they’ll allow you to build new parts of the room using the Blueprints you’re gathering. Doing your duties is the only source of Express Funds, so you won’t get around doing your chores for Pom-Pom.

Express Duty

The daily duty on the Express is its own mini-game full of fun events and stories: You play out Action Cards from your hand, advancing you forward along the “game board” on the top of the screen according to the value depicted on them. The Action Cards will provide Express Funds as well as Duty XP, leveling up your characters for the purpose of this game. Make sure to avoid danger tiles and aim for other special tiles, as these will provide bonuses to your Express Fund and XP gains. Inspiration Tiles also offer valuable Meeting Abilities, which allow you to maximize your results during Dinner Meetings.

Honkai: Star Rail Cosmic Home Décor Guide screenshot showing the duty phase.
While on duty, you can play Action Cards to advance time until the next Dinner Meeting comes. Aim to land on positive tiles. / HoYoverse

Make sure to play Action Cards out strategically: You’ll want to maximize the amount of cards you use before a Dinner Meeting to get your characters as much XP as you can, while at the same time stopping short of stacking your deck with cards of little value. If you have Meeting Abilities that boost, say, the value of March 7th’s reports, then you should concentrate on her Action Cards to make it more probable that you’ll draw them during the Dinner Meeting.

Note that you can switch between customizing your room and playing the duty mini-game at any time.

Dinner Meetings and Meeting Abilities

Dinner Meetings take place between the duty shifts and are the main source of Express Funds. All Action Cards you played during the shift will be merged into a deck for the Dinner Meeting – your goal is to submit reports with as many matching cards as possible. Reports can consist of up to five cards and the more cards in a report that come from the same character, the higher the multiplier for the report’s value will be. Meeting Abilities play a crucial role here, as they create powerful synergies and multipliers to maximize your score – and, thus, Express Funds – with. The more Meeting Abilities you have, the more versatile your point scoring will be, which is why it’s important to head for those Inspiration Tiles in the earlier phase.

Honkai: Star Rail Cosmic Home Décor Guide screenshot of the Dinner Meeting screen.
Play as many of the same card as possible and pay attention to your Meeting Abilities to create strong multipliers. / HoYoverse

You can use the Mental Reset function a couple of times per Dinner Meeting to discard cards and draw new ones, so use that to get as many powerful hands as possible.

Dinner Meetings also come with little scenes from the Astral Express crew’s daily life, which is a nice way of building the relationships between the characters up further – they’re all silly goofers, apparently.

