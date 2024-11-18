Honkai: Star Rail 2.7 livestream – start times and where to watch
The Honkai: Star Rail update 2.7 special program date has been announced: The broadcast introducing “A New Venture on the Eight Dawn” will run on November 22, 2024.
Its title is a clear reference to one of the new characters featured in the update, Sunday, who will also be one of the hosts for the program. March 7th and the Astral Express conductor Pom Pom themselves will join Sunday and our usual host, Owlbert, for the show – and they’ll have a lot to cover.
Here’s where and when you can catch the Honkai: Star Rail 2.7 livestream.
Honkai: Star Rail 2.7 livestream – start time
The Honkai: Star Rail 2.7 livestream will take place on November 22, 2024, at 7:30pm (UTC+8). Here is what that means for your timezone:
- November 22, 2024, 3:30am PST
- November 22, 2024, 5:30am CST (Central)
- November 22, 2024, 6:30am EST
- November 22, 2024, 11:30am GMT
- November 22, 2024, 12:30pm CET
- November 22, 2024, 5pm IST
- November 22, 2024, 7:30pm CST
- November 22, 2024, 8:30pm KST/JST
- November 22, 2024, 10:30pm AEDT
- November 23, 2024, 12:30am NZDT
Honkai: Star Rail 2.7 livestream – where to watch
You can watch the Honkai: Star Rail special program on Twitch or YouTube simultaneously, with the VOD being available on YouTube later on in case you can’t watch it live. We’ve embedded the YouTube stream below for your convenience.
Honkai: Star Rail 2.7 livestream – what to expect
This should be a pretty packed livestream. First things first, we’ll get introductions to Sunday and Fugue, the duo of playable characters joining the roster in this version. Both of them have played a role in parts of the main story before and now return after significant changes have taken place in their lives – suffice to say, the stories associated with them will be interesting.
Aside from that, HoYoverse has already confirmed some major feature additions for update 2.7, such as the Trailblazer’s own room on the Astral Express. We no longer have to crash on the couch, huzzah!
We are also coming close to the end of Honkai: Star Rail’s 2.X versions, which means that this livestream has a real possibility of containing some teasers for update 3.0, as is tradition.
Finally, some fresh Honkai: Star Rail redemption codes for additional Stellar Jade will be on the menu for sure.