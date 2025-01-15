Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 Aglaea answers – How to survive the interrogation
The Astral Express crew didn’t exactly get the best of starts on Amphoreus: Their train car was shot down by an unknown missile, the supposedly safe city of Okhema is under attack, and then they’re supposed to keep their identity as off-worlders a secret from the population, but let it slip on basically the first occasion that presents itself, which is regarded as a betrayal by Aglaea.
The Goldweaver, who speaks for the Chrysos Heirs and has authority over Okhema during this crisis, lures Trailblazer and Dan Heng into the Vortex of Genesis, where she immobilizes them with her golden threads to confront them about their actions. Aglaea wants them to be honest, threatening them with their execution at the hands of Castorice if she detects any lies – with stakes that high, you won’t want to put a foot wrong.
Find the correct answers for Aglaea’s interrogation in Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 below.
Right answers to survive Aglaea’s interrogation – HSR 3.0
- Question #1 – Tell Aglaea that you came to Amphoreus to continue your journey.
- Question #2 – Tell Aglaea that you helped out during the battle to continue your journey.
- Question #3 – Tell Aglaea that you can’t guarantee that you’ll never take up arms against the Chrysos Heirs.
- Question #4 – Tell Aglaea that you’re not willing.
Some of these answers seem a little brazen, given the dicey situation, but Aglaea will not be able to find any falsehood in them. The Astral Express did come to Amphoreus to continue its journey, both in the sense that the crew wanted to trailblaze the planet and in the sense of refueling. Both Trailblazer and Dan Heng fought for Okhema because it was their best bet to go on and find out what’s happening on Amphoreus, thus continuing their journey. The answers to the third and fourth questions are especially audacious, but once again they are not false from Trailblazer and Dan Heng’s perspective.
Answering as lined out above will earn you a second chance with Aglaea after the prior fiasco around keeping your origins a secret – and Castorice won’t be forced to put you to an eternal slumber, which she seemed to be unwilling to do anyways.
Aglaea, too, later tells Tribbie that she never intended to harm us during this encounter – ‘twas all a bluff.
