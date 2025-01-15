Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 – Amphoreus chest locations
Amphoreus harbors not only a whole new set of adventures and secrets – naturally, Honkai: Star Rail’s latest planet is filled to the brim with treasure chests that hold valuable Stellar Jade as well as other items and resources.
Table of Contents
Although you can obtain a treasure-finding gadget from the Tidal Bounty rewards mechanic on Amphoreus, this is the final item you can claim as of HSR 3.0, meaning that it’ll come in far too late to support your treasure-hunting efforts. Instead, you’ll need to rely on your own eyes as well as the help of Topaz and The Herta, who come with useful Techniques to get all the shinies – in fact, we’ve used The Herta’s ability to produce this guide. Madam Herta automatically maps up to three chests on the map when you trigger her Technique in the overworld, allowing you to find any leftovers you may have missed while exploring.
Find all chest locations on Amphoreus in Honkai: Star Rail below.
HSR 3.0: Okhema treasure chest locations
The Eternal Holy City of Okhema houses 39 treasure chests on top of several puzzles. This map is divided into two general areas – the palace district with its gardens and baths thrones above the rest of the metropolis with its markets and housing districts.
Both areas themselves have some verticality as well. Generally, the chests on this map are not very well hidden – if there is some nook or cranny on the mini-map that looks suspicious to you, then there’s likely something tucked away in it.
Okhema palace and baths – F2
Okhema palace and baths – F1
Okhema market – F2
Okhema market – F1
HSR 3.0: Vortex of Genesis treasure chest locations
This area is very small, but still houses two treasure chests – one on top of the ruined staircase and another below, outside of view.
HSR 3.0: Castrum Kremnos (Strife Ruins) treasure chest locations
Castrum Kremnos at Evernight houses a total of 28 treasure chests. Note that the maps are divided by floors, not necessarily in the order you may encounter the chests.
Kremnos (Strife Ruins) – B1
Kremnos (Strife Ruins) – F1
Kremnos (Strife Ruins) – F2
Kremnos (Strife Ruins) – F3
HSR 3.0: Janusopolis (Abyss of Fate) treasure chest locations
Janusopolis at Evernight offers another 22 chests. Areas here are a bit trickier to navigate, as you need to switch between Evernight and Dawn in some rooms to get everything.
Janusopolis (Abyss of Fate) – F1
Janusopolis (Abyss of Fate) – F2
The chests for Castrum Kremnos (Bloodbathed Battlefield) will be added soon!
Make sure to check the HSR 3.0 Golden Scapegoat locations and solutions as well to extract the maximum amount of Stellar Jade from Amphoreus.