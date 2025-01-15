Video Games

Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 – Amphoreus chest locations

Find all treasures hidden in the Eternal Land

Amphoreus harbors not only a whole new set of adventures and secrets – naturally, Honkai: Star Rail’s latest planet is filled to the brim with treasure chests that hold valuable Stellar Jade as well as other items and resources.

  1. HSR 3.0: Okhema treasure chest locations
  2. HSR 3.0: Vortex of Genesis treasure chest locations
  3. HSR 3.0: Castrum Kremnos (Strife Ruins) treasure chest locations
  4. HSR 3.0: Janusopolis (Abyss of Fate) treasure chest locations

Although you can obtain a treasure-finding gadget from the Tidal Bounty rewards mechanic on Amphoreus, this is the final item you can claim as of HSR 3.0, meaning that it’ll come in far too late to support your treasure-hunting efforts. Instead, you’ll need to rely on your own eyes as well as the help of Topaz and The Herta, who come with useful Techniques to get all the shinies – in fact, we’ve used The Herta’s ability to produce this guide. Madam Herta automatically maps up to three chests on the map when you trigger her Technique in the overworld, allowing you to find any leftovers you may have missed while exploring.

Find all chest locations on Amphoreus in Honkai: Star Rail below.

HSR 3.0: Okhema treasure chest locations

The Eternal Holy City of Okhema houses 39 treasure chests on top of several puzzles. This map is divided into two general areas – the palace district with its gardens and baths thrones above the rest of the metropolis with its markets and housing districts. 

Both areas themselves have some verticality as well. Generally, the chests on this map are not very well hidden – if there is some nook or cranny on the mini-map that looks suspicious to you, then there’s likely something tucked away in it.

Okhema palace and baths – F2

Honkai: Star Rail Okhema Bath of Heroes map screenshot.
The upper floor of the palace district is housing the Heroes' Bath and a sacred grove. / HoYoverse

Okhema palace and baths – F1

Honkai: Star Rail Okhema palace district map.
The hallways of the baths and libraries in the palace district hold lots of chests. / HoYoverse
Honkai: Star Rail Okhema palace district map.
This area of the palace district contains the room given to Trailblazer and Dan Heng. / HoYoverse

Okhema market – F2

Honkai: Star Rail Okhema market upper floor map.
You can climb onto the roofs of the market to access a few chests and puzzles. / HoYoverse

Okhema market – F1

Honkai: Star Rail Okhema market ground floor map.
The bustling market place as well as the droma stables offer yet more riches. / HoYoverse
Honkai: Star Rail Okhema outskirts map.
You can hitch a ride on an adorable dromas on this road. / HoYoverse

HSR 3.0: Vortex of Genesis treasure chest locations

This area is very small, but still houses two treasure chests – one on top of the ruined staircase and another below, outside of view.

Honkai: Star Rail Vortex of Genesis treasure map screenshot.
These are quick work. / HoYoverse

HSR 3.0: Castrum Kremnos (Strife Ruins) treasure chest locations

Castrum Kremnos at Evernight houses a total of 28 treasure chests. Note that the maps are divided by floors, not necessarily in the order you may encounter the chests.

Kremnos (Strife Ruins) – B1

Honkai: Star Rail Kremnos (Strife Ruins) treasure chest map.
This is the area in which you first enter Castrum Kremnos. / HoYoverse
Honkai: Star Rail Castrum Kremnos (Strife Ruins) treasure map.
This is much deeper inside the city. / HoYoverse

Kremnos (Strife Ruins) – F1

Honkai: Star Rail Castrum Kremnos (Strife Ruins) treasure map.
This is the approach to the giant chains. / HoYoverse
Honkai: Star Rail Castrum Kremnos (Strife Ruins) treasure map.
This is the area right after the big chain. / HoYoverse
Honkai: Star Rail Kremnos (Strife Ruins) treasure map.
This area contains a new Crimson Calyx, which will be vital for The Remembrance characters. / HoYoverse
Honkai: Star Rail Castrum Kremnos (Strife Ruins) treasure map.
Additional chests come up as you approach the inner sanctum. / HoYoverse

Kremnos (Strife Ruins) – F2

Honkai: Star Rail Kremnos (Strife Ruins) treasure map.
This is the first larger area that comes after you come up the chain. / HoYoverse
Honkai: Star Rail Kremnos (Strife Ruins) treasure map.
The arena. / HoYoverse
Honkai: Star Rail Kremnos (Strife Ruins) treasure map.
F2 has another two chests in store in this area. / HoYoverse

Kremnos (Strife Ruins) – F3

Honkai: Star Rail Castrum Kremnos (Strife Ruins) treasure map.
And another one in the large area following the chains. / HoYoverse

HSR 3.0: Janusopolis (Abyss of Fate) treasure chest locations

Janusopolis at Evernight offers another 22 chests. Areas here are a bit trickier to navigate, as you need to switch between Evernight and Dawn in some rooms to get everything.

Janusopolis (Abyss of Fate) – F1

Honkai: Star Rail Janusopolis (Abyss of Fate) treasure map.
This is the area below the one you can reach with the teleporters. / HoYoverse

Janusopolis (Abyss of Fate) – F2

Honkai: Star Rail Januspolis (Abyss of Fate) treasure map.
Another two chests can be found in this connecting area. / HoYoverse
Honkai: Star Rail Janusopolis (Abyss of Fate) treasure map.
Another couple of chests are in front and after the scale room. / HoYoverse
Honkai: Star Rail Januspolis (Abyss of Fate) treasure map.
The entrance hall contains several chests during Evernight. / HoYoverse
Honkai: Star Rail Janusopolis (Abyss of Fate) treasure map.
The East Wing has two more chests, but only during Evernight. / HoYoverse
Honkai: Star Rail Janusopolis (Abyss of Fate) treasure map.
Scale room during Evernight. / HoYoverse
Honkai: Star Rail Januspolis (Abyss of Fate) treasure map.
Scale room during Dawn. / HoYoverse

The chests for Castrum Kremnos (Bloodbathed Battlefield) will be added soon!

Make sure to check the HSR 3.0 Golden Scapegoat locations and solutions as well to extract the maximum amount of Stellar Jade from Amphoreus.

Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

