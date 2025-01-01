Video Games

Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 banners – The Herta and Aglaea debut

Every new and returning character coming with the update

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse has revealed the Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 banners, showing players which characters they can pull during the first version of the game after the arrival on Amphoreus.

Table of Contents

  1. Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 banners: Phase 1
  2. Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 banners: Phase 2

HSR 3.0 brings two brand-new characters to the table: The Herta and Aglaea, the latter being the first limited Remembrance characters after the Path’s introduction to the playable roster. For any players looking to fill holes in their line-up, HoYoverse has prepared two triple rerun banners with some extremely powerful units as well.

Find the Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 character banners as well as the available Light Cones below.

Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 banners: Phase 1

Starting on January 15, 2025, with HSR 3.0’s release, you’ll be able to call upon the following characters:

  • The Herta (5-Star, Erudition, Ice), Natasha (4-Star, Abundance, Physical), Asta (4-Star, Harmony, Fire), Moze (4-Star, Hunt, Lightning)
  • Jade (5-Star, Erudition, Quantum), Feixiao (5-Star, Hunt, Wind), Lingsha (5-Star, Abundance, Fire), Natasha (4-Star, Abundance, Physical), Asta (4-Star, Harmony, Fire), Moze (4-Star, Hunt, Lightning)
  • Into the Unreachable Veil (5-Star, Erudition) and three 4-Star Light Cones.
  • Yet Hope Is Priceless (5-Star, Erudition), I Venture Forth to Hunt (5-Star, Hunt), Scent Alone Stays True (5-Star, Abundance), and three 4-Star Light Cones.

The Herta

Honkai: Star Rail The Herta artwork on space background.
Honkai: Star Rail's The Herta. / HoYoverse

The Herta is the creator behind the puppets we’ve interacted with as Herta until now. A member of the illustrious and dangerous Genius Society, she’s a strong damage dealer with attacks that hit several targets at once, though without the follow-up twist of her puppets. Instead, The Herta can stack certain effects on enemies to multiply her damage as the battle progresses and shift priorities to high-value targets, dealing more damage to such enemies as the field slims.

Jade

Honkai: Star Rail Jade artwork on space background.
Honkai: Star Rail's Jade. / HoYoverse

Jade is an interesting hybrid character, as she provides the wave-clearing abilities typical for the followers of The Erudition, but comes with a few support boons as well, such as increasing the SPD of an ally and making follow-up attacks to assist them – though everything comes at a price with her: In order to fully use her abilities, she consumes the HP of allied characters.

Feixiao

Honkai: Star Rail Feixiao splash art on space background.
Honkai: Star Rail's Feixiao. / HoYoverse

Feixiao is a powerful attacker with the ability to break enemies regardless of their Weakness Type. In addition, she’s able to launch follow-up attacks in various situations, enabling her to pressure an enemy relentlessly. Her Ultimate is not dependent on Energy, making her more reliable against enemy types that can reduce the team’s Energy gauge.

Lingsha

Honkai: Star Rail Lingsha splash art on space background.
Honkai: Star Rail's Lingsha. / HoYoverse

Lingsha can summon a familiar to the battlefield, which has its own spot in the turn order and will attack enemy targets with follow-up attacks. These moves not only deal damage, but heal every ally on the field as well as dispel one debuff from them – a powerful ability. In addition, Lingsha is helpful for Break teams thanks to a Break DMG buff included with her Ultimate. Do not be misled by her Path: She can deal enormous amounts of damage.

Natasha

Honkai: Star Rail Natasha artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Natasha. / HoYoverse

Natasha is the game’s basic healer, which means that she can carry you through early content with ease, but falls off quickly after that.

Asta

Honkai: Star Rail Asta artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Asta. / HoYoverse

Asta is a useful support character due to her offensive buffs for the team. She’s also fantastic at inflicting Weakness Break against enemies with Fire Weakness thanks to her attack dealing lots of instances of damage.

Moze

Honkai: Star Rail Moze splash art on space background.
Honkai: Star Rail's Moze. / HoYoverse

Moze can designate an enemy target as his prey and then continuously harry this foe with his follow-up attacks, dealing additional damage when his allies focus on the same enemy.

Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 banners: Phase 2

Phase 2 will begin on February 5, 2025, and run for three weeks from that point on. You’ll be able to get the following characters in this time period:

  • Aglaea (5-Star, Remembrance, Lightning), Tingyun (4-Star, Harmony, Lightning), Hanya (4-Star, Harmony, Physical), Sushang (4-Star, Hunt, Physical)
  • Robin (5-Star, Harmony, Physical), Boothill (5-Star, Hunt, Physical), Silver Wolf (5-Star, Nihility, Quantum), Tingyun (4-Star, Harmony, Lightning), Hanya (4-Star, Harmony, Physical), Sushang (4-Star, Hunt, Physical)
  • Time Woven Into Gold (5-Star, Remembrance) and three 4-Star Light Cones.
  • Flowing Nightglow (5-Star, Harmony), Sailing Towards a Second Life (5-Star, Hunt), Incessant Rain (5-Star, Nihility), and three 4-Star Light Cones.

Aglaea

Honkai: Star Rail Aglaea artwork on space background.
Honkai: Star Rail's Aglaea. / HoYoverse

Aglaea is the first limited character from the brand-new Path of The Remembrance. She can summon her Memosprite, Garmentmaker, to the battlefield and continuously heal it. Aglaea is able to perform Joint Attacks with her Memosprite and can benefit from its ability to gradually increase its SPD by inflicting a debuff on enemies.

Robin

Honkai: Star Rail Robin artwork on space background.
Honkai: Star Rail's Robin. / HoYoverse

Robin specializes in supporting follow-up attacks, enhancing their damage greatly – she is one of the most powerful support characters in the game for this reason alone. On top of that, she can advance the entire team’s actions forward, allowing for a massive wave of attacks.

Boothill

Honkai: Star Rail Boothill artwork on space background.
Honkai: Star Rail's Boothill. / HoYoverse

Boothill can force an enemy into a duel, taunting them and increasing the damage they receive from his attacks – on the other hand, Boothill also takes more damage from that enemy and less from everyone else. In a duel, Boothill locks onto a target until it’s destroyed and gets to use his Enhanced Attack. His Ultimate can also apply the Physical Weakness Type to an enemy, making it easier for him to break them.

Silver Wolf

Honkai: Star Rail Silver Wolf artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Silver Wolf. / HoYoverse

Silver Wolf is able to inflict additional Weakness Types on enemies, making it easier for her team to break them – though this ability has lost some of its value with many modern characters either bringing their own Weakness Type infliction or ignoring them altogether. She still excels as a unit with reliable debuffs, though, weakening the offensive and defensive capabilities of foes with her attacks.

Tingyun

Honkai: Star Rail Tingyun artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Tingyun. / HoYoverse

Tingyun is one of the most useful 4-Star supports in the game, a status she has maintained ever since version 1.0. Her main benefit is the ability to quickly charge up characters’ Ultimates and provide offensive buffs.

Hanya

Honkai: Star Rail Hanya artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Hanya. / HoYoverse

Hanya is a support character who can restore Skill Points for the team as well as enhance their attacks against single targets.

Sushang

Honkai: Star Rail Sushang artwork.
Honkai: Star Rail's Sushang. / HoYoverse

Sushang is a relentless attacker that concentrates on breaking and hunting down single targets. Though no match for 5-Star DPS characters, she can do a great job with the right support.

Version 3.0 will also make Trailblazer (Remembrance) available, though players won’t have to pull for this new form from the banners – as is tradition, they’ll be unlocked through gameplay.

Make sure to check for active Honkai: Star Rail codes to grab additional Stellar Jades for your pulls.

