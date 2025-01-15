Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 – Golden Scapegoat locations and solutions
Golden Scapegoat is a new mini-game challenge added to Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 and can be found on Amphoreus. Wherever you find a floating, burning gilded goat skull, a new puzzle is awaiting completion – naturally, you’ll be rewarded for your efforts with Stellar Jade and other items.
The premise of the game is simple: You must maneuver your little goatman around the stage, reaching the sacrificial pot. After a certain number of steps (this is different from challenge to challenge) your ghost will enter the stage, repeating the steps you’ve made. If you clash with your ghost, the game is over. The key usually lies in using your ghost to press buttons to open pathways towards the goal while avoiding an encounter with your stalker.
Please note that we've simply numbered the puzzles in the order in which we encountered them – it doesn't necessarily have to be the same order for you, so don't get confused by that.
Find all HSR 3.0 Golden Scapegoat locations and solutions below.
Golden Scapegoat locations and solutions – Okhema
Golden Scapegoat #1
- Solution: Right, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
This is probably the first Golden Scapegoat challenge you’ll find as you start exploring Okhema and it’ll introduce you to the concept. You’ll want to get away from the starting point and then put some delay on your movements to reach the destination without hitting your shadow or falling down the chasms.
Golden Scapegoat #2
- Solution: Right, Right
Simply go right and drop down through the trapdoor. This will lead your shadow to the button, while you can avoid it by using the ladder to get back up.
Golden Scapegoat #3
- Solution: Right, Right
Another simple one: Head right two times and the shade will end up triggering the button for the trapdoor, allowing you to drop down to the destination.
Golden Scapegoat #4
- Solution: Right, Left, Right, Right
You’ll need to backtrack once before heading further right in this one – this will ensure that your shadow ends up on the button to keep the bridge online for you.
Golden Scapegoat locations and solutions – Kremnos (Strife Ruins)
Golden Scapegoat #5
- Solution: Right, Right, Right, Right
Very straightforward, this one: Move right to fall through the trapdoor and onto the button, then use the ladder to get to the destination – your shadow will have ended up on the button in the meantime.
Golden Scapegoat #6
- Solution: Right, Right, Down, Right, Right
Head right two times to move the furthest part of the ladder and then head down. Move to the button and then sprint back to the ladder in order to avoid your shadow and reach the goal.
Golden Scapegoat #7
- Solution: Right, Right, Right, Left
Move right until you fall down through the blue trapdoors unto the yellow button, then move right again and move onto the blue button. Continue moving until you reach the yellow trapdoor, which at that point should be activated by your shadow.
Golden Scapegoat #8
- Solution: Right, Up, Right, Up, Right, Up, Right, Right, Right
Climb the tower by using the ladders and drop off at the very end – no worries, you’re not getting any fall damage. Then drop down to the yellow button and go back and forth until your shadow is arriving to hold the button down for you, paving the way to your destination.
Golden Scapegoat locations and solutions – Janusopolis (Abyss of Fate)
Golden Scapegoat #9
- Solution: Right, Right, Right, Right, Right
Keep going right, dropping down the blue trapdoor and onto the lowest level of the stage, then head towards the blue button. Activating that will prevent your shadow from falling down, which will lead it to the yellow button and free the path towards your goal.
Golden Scapegoat #10
- Solution: Right, Right, Right, Right, Right, Right
Similar to the previous challenge, it’s all about heading to the right in this one. Make your way to the yellow trapdoor and then bide your time until your shadow catches up by pacing back and forth – be careful to time your exit via the ladder correctly in order to avoid your shadow. Then head to the yellow button, dropping the shadow onto the blue button, which ultimately creates a path towards your destination.
Golden Scapegoat #11
- Solution: Left, Right, Right, Left, Left
Drop down from the starting location and then begin heading right for two steps before returning to the yellow button. Make sure to keep out of the way as your shadow repeats your movements, which will end up opening the trapdoor to the destination.
Golden Scapegoat #12
- Solution: Right, Right, Right, Right, Right, Right, Right, Right, Left
Drop onto the level with the many yellow buttons and keep heading right until you reach the edge of the lowest platform, after which you can begin circling back. You’ll reach the trapdoors just as your shadow comes upon the buttons to close them, so have faith in yourself and keep moving to the goal.
Golden Scapegoat #15
- Solution: Right, Right, Right, Left, Left, Left, Left
Head directly towards the yellow button and then swiftly backtrack, reaching the point behind the initial starting position. From there, you can shadow your shadow, which will directly march onto the button and drop you down to the second level where the destination is.
Golden Scapegoat locations and solutions – Kremnos (Bloodbathed Battlefront)
Golden Scapegoat #13
- Solution: Left, Right, Right, Down, Right
Your first move needs to take you to the left, after which you’ll head right and down the ladder to a position above the yellow button – this is the point where your shadow should spawn. Hop on the yellow button when the shadow makes its first move, which will take it left and onto the trapdoor, which opens up as you step on the button. After falling down, your pre-recorded movements will lead the shadow to press the blue button for you, opening the trapdoor towards the destination.
Golden Scapegoat #14
- Solution: Right, Down, Right, Up, Right, Right
This is relatively straightforward again: Head right, down the ladder, right again, climb back up, and then onto the yellow trapdoor on the top platform. While your shadow is climbing down and back up the ladder, you head straight back to the starting point and jump down to the button on the lowest level. This will drop your shadow, which should have arrived at the yellow trapdoor at that point, onto the button below, activating the bridges leading to the goal.
