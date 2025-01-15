Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 – How to get Trailblazer (Remembrance) Eidolons
HoYoverse surprised everybody by giving us one of the most meta-defining characters of all time in Honkai: Star Rail for free with Trailblazer (Harmony) back in the day – and guess what: Version 3.0 is not far off with the introduction of Trailblazer (Remembrance), the very first unit to tread on the Path of The Remembrance.
The Remembrance’s defining feature in terms of gameplay is the fact that it uses summons, called Memosprites, which have their own stats and abilities – that’s what sets them apart from summons like Lightning Lord or Numby. This makes characters of The Remembrance versatile like no other Path, as they can be focused on entirely different things, be it offense or support.
Trailblazer (Remembrance) somewhat follows in the footsteps of Trailblazer (Harmony), being another damage amplifier. Instead of juicing up their team’s DPS by enabling Super Break DMG, they’re unlocking a brand-new damage type called True DMG. True DMG ignores effects like debuffs and buffs on the target, making it very consistent and reliable. Mem, Trailblazer (Remembrance)’s summon, can enable one ally to deal True DMG in addition to their regular damage thanks to their ability.
Trailblazer (Remembrance) Eidolon effects
One of the things making Trailblazer (Remembrance) so powerful is the fact that you can unlock all of their Eidolons for free by playing the game, enabling you to activate their full potential. This has massive consequences. Eidolon Level 1 alone is already a gamechanger, providing the ally targeted by Mem with additional CRIT Rate and expanding the ability to deal True DMG to Mem and Trailblazer themselves.
Eidolon 2 provides additional Energy Regeneration to Trailblazer, which is vital as Mem’s Charge refills whenever an ally on the field gains Energy – and you want Mem to maximize their Charge, because that’s what allows them to use their ability. Eidolon 4 enhances Trailblazer’s versatility by making Mem a little less reliant on Energy, enabling them to be fielded with squad members that do not use Energy, such as Acheron and Feixiao.
Finally, Eidolon 6 guarantees that Trailblazer’s Ultimate, an area-of-effect attack, lands a critical hit, which in turn maximizes the amount of True DMG dealt, as this is always dependent on the original attack’s damage.
How to get Trailblazer (Remembrance) Eidolons
How, then, does one go about acquiring all those Eidolons? There are three sources you need to tap into:
- Trailblaze Missions
- Tidal Bounty
- As I’ve Written
You can obtain two Eidolons simply by playing through the Trailblaze Missions in HSR 3.0, which is what you need to do anyways to unlock Trailblazer (Remembrance).
An additional two Eidolons are available from the Tidal Bounty mechanic in the Vortex of Genesis. This is basically the equivalent of the Clockie Statue on Penacony. As you complete quests, chat with NPCs, open treasure chests, and solve puzzles you’ll be rewarded with Ambrosia. You can sacrifice Ambrosia in the Vortex of Genesis to gain lots of rewards, including two Eidolons.
The final two Eidolons are locked behind the As I’ve Written mechanic. After finishing HSR 3.0’s Trailblaze Missions, you’ll unlock a special book that seems to be connected to Mem.
You can then write stories and memories into this book, collecting anecdotes involving the Chrysos Heirs to preserve their deeds for eternity. Completing such sagas nets you rewards, including – you guessed it – two Eidolons.
By the time you’re done with the main story of HSR 3.0 – provided you didn’t complete rush it and picked up a few treasure chests along the way – you should have enough resources and tools to fully raise Trailblazer (Remembrance)’s Eidolon Level, making them a truly fearsome support.
Find our Trailblazer (Remembrance) build guide for more details on maximizing their potential.