Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 – How to unlock the Chimera pet
Among the rewards to be unlocked in Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 two are especially cute and adorable – one pet and one decoration. Though a word of warning before you get too hyped: For unknown reasons, the pet can’t actually be equipped and the decoration can’t be placed on the Express at this point in time.
Is that for reasons of immersion – we are technically stuck on the planet at the moment, so it’d make sense that we can’t bring the pet and decoration off-world – or a hint that everything going on with Amphoreus is a mere memory and can’t physically manifest? Choose whichever answer you like more, because we simply don’t know at this point. However, we have not given up hope that we’ll get to use both rewards outside of Amphoreus one day.
Find out how to unlock the Chimera pet in Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 below.
How to unlock the Chimera pet – HSR 3.0
Far from the fearsome beasts of Greek mythology, Amphoreus’ Chimeras are cute little felines that are begging to be hugged and cuddled. They are apparently being nurtured in the grove on the uppermost part of Okhema – but that’s not where you get yours.
To unlock a Chimera for yourself, you’ll need to head to the Steed of Janus in Okhema, which is located just outside of the grand bath complex in the palace district.
Aside from recipes for consumables, such as Dried Sagelore Fruit, and discs containing tracks of the OST, two peculiar wares are being offered: A large mystery package and a small mystery package.
The Chimera pet is inside the large mystery package, while the small mystery package contains one of those whale-like plushies you can commonly find in Amphoreus’ baths.
The only currency accepted by the Steed of Janus vendor are Memory Crystal Shards. You can obtain this resource from interacting with characters and objects on Amphoreus. Chatting with Aglaea, Tribbie, Castorice, and Mydei, who can be found around Okhema after 3.0’s story, is one easy way to grab some shards. In general, you can simply clear some side content and you’ll get a solid amount of the currency into your hands.
While you can’t use the Chimera as your companion and the decoration can’t be placed in your room on the Astral Express yet, both do show up in the room Aglaea provided for you and Dan Heng in Okhema. You can even hug the plushie after unpacking it.
To extract more rewards from your journey on Amphoreus, check out the Golden Scapegoat locations and solutions.