Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 livestream – start times and where to watch
It is almost time for the Astral Express to depart to Amphoreus and HoYoverse is finally ready to tell us in some detail what we can expect from the Land of Memories in the Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 special program.
Table of Contents
Version 3.0 will be called Paean of Era Nova and it looks like the developers themselves will give us the rundown of the update, as is tradition for the substantial X.0 versions. Aside from teasers for the story, we’ll definitely learn more about the already announced characters of The Herta and Aglaea as well as the Remembrance form of Trailblazer.
Here’s where and when you can catch the Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 livestream.
Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 livestream – start time
The Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 livestream will take place on January 1, 2025, at 7:30pm (UTC+8). Here is what that means for your timezone:
- January 1, 2025, 3:30am PST
- January 1, 2025, 5:30am CST (Central)
- January 1, 2025, 6:30am EST
- January 1, 2025, 8:30am BRT
- January 1, 2025, 11:30am GMT
- January 1, 2025, 12:30pm CET
- January 1, 2025, 5pm IST
- January 1, 2025, 7:30pm CST (China)
- January 1, 2025, 8:30pm KST/JST
- January 1, 2025, 10:30pm AEDT
- January 2, 2025, 12:30am NZDT
Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 livestream – where to watch
You can watch the Honkai: Star Rail special program on Twitch or YouTube simultaneously, with the VOD being available on YouTube later on in case you can’t watch it live. We’ve embedded the YouTube stream below for your convenience.
Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 livestream – what to expect
HoYoverse will certainly provide us with an overview of the first act of the story taking place on Amphoreus, giving us the lay of the land and breaking down the scenario – because aside from the backstory being inspired by Greek mythology and several Aeons having their fingers in this particular pie, we don’t really know much about the Land of Memories.
Version 3.0 will bring a big gameplay update in the form of a new character class: The Path of The Remembrance will become playable, focusing on summons called Memospites. But will these be offensive summons? Will they specialize in supporting or healing our teams? Those sorts of questions are still wide open and the livestream should go into them, given that the two first playable members of this Path, Aglaea and Trailblazer (Remembrance), will be revealed. And then there’s The Herta, a highly-anticipated 5-Star form of regular Herta.
We’ll also hear what the developers have cooked up in terms of quality-of-life improvements or other feature updates.
Finally, some fresh Honkai: Star Rail redemption codes for additional Stellar Jade will be on the menu for sure.