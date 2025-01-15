Video Games

Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 – Living Flame of Georios locations

Collect them all to obtain the Philosopher achievement

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

More than one mystery awaits solving on Amphoreus, the new planet available in Honkai: Star Rail 3.0, with some being more subtle than others. The Living Flames of Georios aren’t among the subtle group – you’ll notice quite quickly that several of them are to be found across the city of Okhema. Naturally, that only leaves one question: What happens when you find them all?

Table of Contents

  1. Living Flame of Georios locations – HSR 3.0

Collecting all Living Flames of Georios unlocks the Philosopher achievement, which brings the humble reward of five Stellar Jades, same as all other bronze-level achievements. Look, Jades are Jades, right?

Find all Living Flames of Georios locations in Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 below.

Living Flame of Georios locations – HSR 3.0

A total of eight Living Flames of Georios are hiding in Okhema, the Eternal Holy City. Three of them can be found in the market district, while five are located in the upper palace district.

Honkai: Star Rail Living Flame of Georios location map.
Living Flame of Georios #1 location. / HoYoverse

The first Living Flame you’ll likely stumble upon is located in the main bath complex.

Honkai: Star Rail Living Flame of Georios location map.
Living Flame of Georios #2 location. / HoYoverse

Another Living Flame is nearby, waiting in the chambers leading into the northern baths.

Honkai: Star Rail Living Flame of Georios location map.
Living Flame of Georios #3 location. / HoYoverse

Another Living Flame can be found outside of the baths, near the Steed of Janus.

Honkai: Star Rail Living Flame of Georios location map.
Living Flame of Georios #4 location. / HoYoverse

Another Living Flame can be found in the south wing of the palace, in a chamber with balconies that offer a magnificent view of the surrounding area.

Honkai: Star Rail Living Flame of Georios location map.
Living Flame of Georios #5 location. / HoYoverse

The final Living Flame of the palace district is located in the uppermost area of the complex, in a chamber integrated into the path from the heroes’ bath to the sacred grove.

Honkai: Star Rail Living Flame of Georios location map.
Living Flame of Georios #6 location. / HoYoverse

As for the Living Flames in the market district, the first one can be found at a street corner opposite the path that leads down to the outskirts of the city.

Honkai: Star Rail Living Flame of Georios location map.
Living Flame of Georios #7 location. / HoYoverse

Another Living Flame can be found on the upper level of the marketplace. Use the stairs to access the roofs and you’ll find the mysterious lifeform on the end of a long walkway.

Honkai: Star Rail Living Flame of Georios location map.
Living Flame of Georios #8 location. / HoYoverse

The last remaining Living Flame is located in the dromas stables.

In addition to finding all Living Flames, you’ll need to grant them an item to feed their fires. These are different for all of them, but they’re usually not hard to come by – it’s just materials you pick up from smashing destructible objects. The trickiest one requires a Praise of High Morals.

Make sure to check out the HSR 3.0 Golden Scapegoat locations and solutions, if you're having trouble with this new challenge type.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/Guides