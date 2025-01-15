Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 – Living Flame of Georios locations
More than one mystery awaits solving on Amphoreus, the new planet available in Honkai: Star Rail 3.0, with some being more subtle than others. The Living Flames of Georios aren’t among the subtle group – you’ll notice quite quickly that several of them are to be found across the city of Okhema. Naturally, that only leaves one question: What happens when you find them all?
Collecting all Living Flames of Georios unlocks the Philosopher achievement, which brings the humble reward of five Stellar Jades, same as all other bronze-level achievements. Look, Jades are Jades, right?
Find all Living Flames of Georios locations in Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 below.
Living Flame of Georios locations – HSR 3.0
A total of eight Living Flames of Georios are hiding in Okhema, the Eternal Holy City. Three of them can be found in the market district, while five are located in the upper palace district.
The first Living Flame you’ll likely stumble upon is located in the main bath complex.
Another Living Flame is nearby, waiting in the chambers leading into the northern baths.
Another Living Flame can be found outside of the baths, near the Steed of Janus.
Another Living Flame can be found in the south wing of the palace, in a chamber with balconies that offer a magnificent view of the surrounding area.
The final Living Flame of the palace district is located in the uppermost area of the complex, in a chamber integrated into the path from the heroes’ bath to the sacred grove.
As for the Living Flames in the market district, the first one can be found at a street corner opposite the path that leads down to the outskirts of the city.
Another Living Flame can be found on the upper level of the marketplace. Use the stairs to access the roofs and you’ll find the mysterious lifeform on the end of a long walkway.
The last remaining Living Flame is located in the dromas stables.
In addition to finding all Living Flames, you’ll need to grant them an item to feed their fires. These are different for all of them, but they’re usually not hard to come by – it’s just materials you pick up from smashing destructible objects. The trickiest one requires a Praise of High Morals.
