Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 – release time and maintenance details
Amphoreus awaits and a heroic saga stretching the entirety of 2025 is about to begin in Honkai: Star Rail 3.0.
Table of Contents
HSR 3.0 brings a new planet, story, and events to the table – not to mention a new Path for your playable characters, of which Trailblazer (Remembrance) will be the first taste. The Herta and Aglaea join the unit roster via the HSR 3.0 banners, which have plenty of reruns to offer as well. Oh, and character outfits are arriving with a free March 7th (Preservation) skin as an appetizer. First, though, you’ll need to get the patch downloaded and installed.
Find all the details on the Honkai: Star Rail update 3.0 start time and server downtime.
Honkai: Star Rail update 3.0 – server downtime
The Honkai: Star Rail servers are scheduled to go offline on January 15, 2025, at 6am (UTC+8) in preparation for update 3.0. Here’s what that means for your timezone:
- January 14, 2pm PST
- January 14, 4pm CST (Central)
- January 14, 5pm EST
- January 14, 7pm BRT
- January 14, 10pm GMT
- January 14, 11pm CET
- January 15, 3:30am IST
- January 15, 6am CST (China)
- January 15, 7am KST/JST
- January 15, 9am AEDT
- January 15, 11am NZDT
The Honkai: Star Rail servers are estimated to be offline for a duration of five hours, after which players will be able to log in and start exploring the content of version 3.0.
Honkai: Star Rail update 3.0 – release time
HoYoverse doesn’t usually need any more time than the scheduled five hours, so here’s when Honkai: Star Rail update 3.0 should be available in your timezone if all goes according to plan:
- January 14, 7pm PST
- January 14, 9pm CST (Central)
- January 14, 10pm EST
- January 15, 12am BRT
- January 15, 3am GMT
- January 15, 4am CET
- January 15, 8:30am IST
- January 15, 11am CST (China)
- January 15, 12pm KST/JST
- January 15, 2pm AEDT
- January 15, 4pm NZDT
Each hour of server downtime will be compensated with 60 Stellar Jades, so a total of 300 of the in-game currency is on the table. In case maintenance takes any longer than planned for or bugs that have impacted the player experience in the previous version have been fixed, additional compensation will be doled out – this should be a given for 3.0, as impactful errors like the Aventurine bug are still at large.
Make sure to check your in-game mail and claim your compensation inside a timeframe of 30 days following the update – otherwise the currency will be lost.
Honkai: Star Rail update 3.0 – preload
The preload for Honkai: Star Rail update 3.0 on PC, iOS, Android, and PS5 is already available – this will allow you to download a majority of the files needed to update the game well ahead of time, enabling you to dive into the game much more quickly when update 3.0 is available.
Honkai: Star Rail update 3.0 – download size
The download size for updates in HoYoverse games varies depending on the device you play on as well as the language packages you have installed, but here’s how large the files should be on average for Honkai: Star Rail version 3.0:
- PC: 12 to 13 GB (25 to 26 GB of disc space required during installation)
- Mobile: 3 to 9 GB
- PS5: 34 GB of disc space required during installation
Always make sure to have extra space on your device beyond the sheer download size, as the game will temporarily need some additional free storage to unpack all the data before installing the update.