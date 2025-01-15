Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 Scroll of Mysterious Rites – How to complete the secret ceremony
The secrets and mysteries of Amphoreus, the latest planet to be accessible to Honkai: Star Rail players, are manifold. Among one of the earliest puzzles to be solved is the Scroll of Mysterious Rites, an old ritual manual you can find hidden under a pillow in Okhema’s Marmoreal Palace.
This triggers a side quest in which you collect the necessary materials for the rite and execute the ceremony in the sacred grove to get a glimpse of the past. Aside from learning more about Amphoreus, this will net you an achievement called Fruitless Tree – including the modest Stellar Jade reward for bronze-level achievements – and, perhaps more crucially, two Memory Shards. These can be used as currency at the Steed of Janus for things like the Dried Sagelore Fruit recipe or the Chimera pet.
Learn how to complete the ceremony described in the Scroll of Mysterious Rites in Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 below.
HSR 3.0: Scroll of Mysterious Rites location and guide
You can find the Scroll of Mysterious Rites underneath a pillow in the outside area of the Marmoreal Palace in Okhema. Said pillow is located outside of the entrance to the library.
After obtaining the scroll, it will reveal that you need three ingredients to execute the ritual. Fortunately, all three necessary materials can be found nearby, on the same terrace as the pillow.
You can find two of the materials in a basket behind the stone benches on the left side of this area.
The third material is located in a wooden box closer to the edge of the terrace, near a chest.
Once you’ve collected all three items, you need to head to the sacred grove above the palace and head to the large tree. You can climb up its roots and execute the ceremony there, below some Chimeras in front of a shrine.
This will create a memory crystal, revealing a glimpse of the past. Listen to the conversation and you’ll be rewarded with knowledge, an achievement, and valuable Memory Shards.