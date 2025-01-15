Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 powercreeps the Trick Snack with a new consumable
Has HoYoverse gone too far with the powercreep in Honkai: Star Rail? Everyone’s favorite item in the game, the beloved and almighty Trick Snack, finds itself outclassed by a new consumable added to the game with Update 3.0.
Dried Sagelore Fruit is a new food item that restores three Technique Points to your team – yes, that’s one more Technique Point than the Trick Snack. You can purchase this miraculous meal at Kyros’ restaurant in the marketplace of Okhema on Amphoreus for 1,800 Credits apiece, though you can only buy five units of the item per day, which is somewhat limiting.
How to craft Dried Sagelore Fruit – HSR 3.0
Like the Trick Snack, however, you can craft Dried Sagelore Fruit in the Synthesizer after getting a recipe for it. Where do you find said recipe? The Steed of Janus in Okhema has you covered. You can exchange two Memory Crystal Shards for the Dried Sagelore Fruit Recipe, giving you unlimited access to the Technique Point restoration food.
Now, of course this isn’t exactly serious powercreep (there are more powerful Technique Restoration foods already) – indeed, Dried Sagelore Fruit and the Trick Snack work best in combination. After all, you have a maximum of five Technique Points, so you can consume one unit of each food type to refill your TP completely and without any waste.
As for those Memory Crystal Shards you need to shop at the Steed of Janus, you’ll obtain them from interacting with people and objects all over Amphoreus. For example, you can find Aglaea, Tribbie, Castorice, and Mydei in Okhema after completing HSR 3.0’s main story and chat with them, which earns you Memory Crystal Shards. This is also the key to unlocking the Chimera pet.
Going treasure-hunting with The Herta, whose Technique reveals nearby chests, naturally drains your TP quite severely, so obtaining some Dried Sagelore Fruit to complement your Trick Snack supplies is a pretty good idea to keep Madam Herta happy and your sanity intact.