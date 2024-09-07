Honkai: Star Rail – Feixiao build and ascension guide
Show the world why you deserve to be called the Lacking General with the best Honkai: Star Rail Feixiao build. This 5-Star character dealing Wind Damage and following the Path of The Hunt is an outstanding damage dealer, combining powerful direct attacks and follow-up attacks to relentlessly chase down her targets.
Table of Contents
Feixiao’s Skill, Waraxe, deals Wind Damage based on her Attack to a single target and then has her make a follow-up attack against the same enemy.
These follow-up attacks are part of her Talent, Thunderhunt. This enables Feixiao to execute a follow-up attack against the primary target (or a random one, if there is no primary target) of any attack her allies make once per turn, dealing Wind Damage based on her Attack. This increases her own damage for two turns. In addition, Thunderhunt allows Feixiao to accumulate points of Flying Aureus. She gains one point for every two attacks made by allies, not counting her own Ultimate.
Feixiao, like Acheron, does not use Energy. Instead, she can activate her Ultimate, Terrasplit, once she’s accumulated six points of Flying Aureus. It deals Wind Damage based on her Attack to a single target and reduces Toughness against any Weakness Type, doubling her Weakness Break Efficiency if the target is not currently Weakness Broken.
Her Ultimate has a unique mechanic that allows you to choose between two different moves for each of its six strikes: Boltsunder Blitz or Waraxe Skyward. Boltsunder Blitz deals more damage to Weakness Broken enemies, while Waraxe Skyward is stronger against enemies that are not yet Weakness Broken. Once all six of your moves are spent, Feixiao follows up with a finisher, completing the Ultimate.
Obtaining duplicates enables you to upgrade her Eidolon Levels and bolster her strength further. Level 1 provides a stacking Ultimate Damage bonus after each strike of her Ultimate and Level 2 enables her to accrue one point of Flying Aureus for each follow-up attack launched by allies, up to six times per turn. Level 4 doubles the Toughness Reduction of her follow-up attacks and buffs her Speed temporarily. Level 6 boosts the All-Type Resistance Penetration of her Ultimate, the Damage Multiplier of her follow-up attack, and makes her follow-up attack’s damage count as Ultimate Damage.
Honkai: Star Rail – Feixiao: best Light Cones
Feixiao is an archetypical Hunt character and Main DPS, so offensive stats like Critical Hit Rate, Critical Hit Damage, and Attack are her bread and butter. Her signature Light Cone, I Venture Forth to Hunt, provides a boost to Critical Hit Rate and allows her to accrue up to two stacks of Luminflux by making follow-up attacks. Each stack of Luminflux enables Feixiao’s Ultimate to partially ignore the Defense of her target.
Best Light Cones for Feixiao in HSR:
- I Venture Forth to Hunt (5-Star)
- Worrisome, Blissful (5-Star)
- Baptism of Pure Thought (5-Star)
- Cruising the Stellar Sea (5-Star)
- In the Night (5-Star)
- Return to Darkness (4-Star)
- Only Silence Remains (4-Star)
- Final Victor (4-Star)
- Swordplay (4-Star)
Honkai: Star Rail – Feixiao: best Relics
As highlighted above, you’ll want to give Feixiao as much Attack, Critical Hit Rate, and Critical Hit Damage as possible to maximize her offensive power. Speed is another important factor, since you’ll want to get Feixiao into the action as quickly as possible. You can round her kit out with the Break Effect stat to bolster the damage dealt whenever Feixiao inflicts Weakness Break on an enemy – and she’ll do quite a bit of that, thanks to her Ultimate.
Best Relic Sets for Feixiao in HSR:
- The Wind-Soaring Valorous (4) – +12% Attack, +6% Critical Hit Rate, +36% Ultimate Damage for one turn after the wearer uses a follow-up attack.
- The Ashblazing Grand Duke (4) – +20% follow-up attack damage, +6% Attack for three turns whenever the wearer’s follow-up attack deals damage (stacks up to eight times).
Best Planar Ornaments for Feixiao in HSR:
- Duran, Dynasty of Running Wolves (2) – +5% follow-up attack damage for each stack of Merit (can be stacked up to five times) and +25% Critical Hit Damage when there are five stacks of Merit; one stack of Merit is gained each time an ally launches a follow-up attack.
- Izumo Gensei and Takama Divine Realm (2) – +12% Attack, +12% Critical Hit Rate if at least one ally follows the same Path as the wearer.
Best stats for Feixiao in HSR:
- Head – HP (Primary), Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Hit Damage %, Attack %, Speed
- Hands – Attack (Primary), Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Hit Damage %, Attack %, Speed
- Body – Critical Hit Rate % or Critical Hit Damage % (Primary), Critical Hit Rate % or Critical Hit Damage %, Attack %, Speed, Break Effect %
- Feet – Speed (Primary), Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Hit Damage %, Attack %, Break Effect %
- Planar Sphere – Wind Damage % (Primary), Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Hit Damage %, Attack %, Speed
- Link Rope – Attack % (Primary), Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Hit Damage %, Speed, Break Effect %
Honkai: Star Rail – Feixiao: best teams
Feixiao is an absolute menace on the battlefield and thrives in follow-up attack teams – the more attacks her allies can make per turn, the quicker her own Ultimate comes into play.
- Feixiao (Main DPS), Topaz (Sub DPS), Robin (Support), Aventurine (Support)
This Feixiao team composition works around the philosophy described above: The IPC duo of Topaz and Aventurine provide lots of Flying Aureus points to Feixiao. In addition, Topaz debuffs enemies to take additional damage from follow-up attacks. Aventurine provides shields for the team, keeping it healthy. Robin is an excellent follow-up attack support, contributing offensive buffs as well as momentum to the team, advancing everyone’s actions forward.
March 7th (Hunt) is a powerful – and completely free to unlock – alternative for Topaz, since Feixiao makes a strong Shifu for her to synergize with. Lingsha is a strong option instead of Aventurine, being another sustain with follow-up attacks.
Honkai: Star Rail – Feixiao: ascension materials
Here’s everything you need to know to get Feixiao ascended to the maximum level and upgrade all of her Traces.
Feixiao requires the following ascension materials to get to level 80 in addition to the necessary XP:
- Credits x308,000
- Artifex’s Module x15
- Artifex’s Cogwheel x15
- Artifex’s Gyreheart x15
- A Glass of the Besotted Era x65
You can collect Artifex’s Modules, Cogwheels, and Gyrehearts from enemies on the Xianzhou Luofu as well as the Simulated and Divergent Universe. You can create or exchange them through the Omni-Synthesizer on the Astral Express, too. Artifex’s Modules are one of the base materials you can easily farm through the Daily Assignments to your characters, making for a steady income of the material.
A Glass of the Besotted Era is dropped by the Stagnant Shadow (Penacony Grand Theater) on Penacony or gained through exchange. The best source of Credits are the Bud of Treasures Golden Calyxes in the Great Mine, Artisanship Commission, and The Reverie (Dreamscape).
Feixiao requires the following materials to upgrade her combat abilities and Traces:
- Credits x3,000,000
- Artifex’s Module x41
- Artifex’s Cogwheel x56
- Artifex’s Gyreheart x58
- Meteoric Bullet x18
- Destined Expiration x69
- Countertemporal Shot x139
- Regret of Infinite Ochema x12
- Tracks of Destiny x8
For the materials already mentioned, check above. Meteoric Bullet, Destined Expiration, and Countertemporal Shot are available in the Crimson Calyx (Scorchsand Audition Venue). As usual, you can create the high-level materials by using up lower-level materials in the Omni-Synthesizer on the Astral Express.
Regret of Infinite Ochema is a boss material only gained from fighting Phantylia in the Echo of War (Scalegorge Waterscape) domain, while Tracks of Destiny can be obtained during time-limited events, the Embers Exchange, the Nameless Honor, or as a Simulated Universe Points Reward.