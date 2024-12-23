Honkai: Star Rail – Fugue build and ascension guide
Turn the powers of Destruction on your tormentors with the best Honkai: Star Rail Fugue build and take back the life taken from you. This 5-Star Fire DMG character is following The Nihility and serves as a Support in Break Teams, filling a somewhat similar role as Trailblazer (Harmony).
Table of Contents
Fugue’s Skill, Virtue Beckons Bliss, has two effects: One is for Fugue herself to enter the Torrid Scorch state, enhancing her Basic Attack to hit adjacent targets as well as their primary target. The second effect is to grant Foxian Prayer to one ally for three turns (can only be active on one ally at a time). That ally’s Break Effect is increased and they can reduce enemy Toughness no matter their Weakness Type. Every time an ally with Foxian Prayer attacks an enemy, Fugue has a chance to reduce the target’s DEF temporarily.
Her Ultimate, Solar Splendor Shines Upon All, deals Fire DMG based on her ATK to all enemies, reducing Toughness regardless of Weakness Type.
Fugue’s Talent, Fortune Follows Where Virtue Spreads, inflicts enemies with Cloudflame Luster whenever she’s on the field. Essentially, Cloudflame Luster creates a second Toughness bar on enemy targets when their initial Toughness has been broken, though this bar is much weaker – this provides your team with the opportunity to inflict Break DMG again. Additionally, while Fugue is on the battlefield all of her allies convert the Toughness Reduction of their attacks into Super Break DMG whenever they target Weakness Broken enemies.
Obtaining duplicates of Fugue further boosts her utility. Eidolon Level 1 increases the Weakness Break Efficiency of the ally with Foxian Prayer, while Level 2 regenerates Energy for Fugue when an enemy gets Weakness Broken. In addition, her Ultimate advances the actions of all allies. At Level 4, Foxian Prayer bolsters its target’s Break DMG, and Level 6 boosts Fugue’s Weakness Break Efficiency. Most crucially, Foxian Prayer affects all allies as long as Fugue is in the Torrid Scorch state at this level.
Honkai: Star Rail – Fugue: best Light Cones
Fugue has one important Break Effect milestone to hit – one of her Traces can boost the Break Effect of all allies whenever an enemy gets Weakness Broken and this buff gets better if she’s got at least 220% Break Effect. Fugue herself can get 54% Break Effect from her Traces, leaving 166% to be contributed by other sources. This is why you should consider a Light Cone bringing in as much of this stat as possible.
Fugue’s signature gear, Long Road Leads Home, not only comes with a substantial Break Effect boost, but also inflicts a debuff on enemies that get Weakness Broken, which increases the Break DMG they take. We’d recommend using Solitary Healing from Herta’s Store if you’re not getting the signature Light Cone.
Best Light Cones for Fugue:
- Long Road Leads Home (5-Star)
- Solitary Healing (5-Star)
- Fermata (4-Star)
- Those Many Springs (5-Star)
- Reforged Remembrance (5-Star)
- Before the Tutorial Mission Starts (4-Star)
Honkai: Star Rail – Fugue: best Relics
Fugue’s requirements are relatively clear: You’ll want to obtain enough Break Effect to reliably trigger the full might of her supporting Trace (keep in mind that some allies may be able to give her Break Effect as well, so your Relics don’t need to bring you all the way there), but you’ll also want a substantial amount of Effect Hit Rate to increase Fugue’s chances of inflicting her DEF reduction debuff.
SPD is another concern, since you’ll ideally want to buff your Main DPS before they first attack. Finally, ATK is the best filler stat, as it bolsters the damage dealt by Fugue’s Enhanced Basic Attack and Ultimate.
Best Relic Sets for Fugue:
- Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge (4) – +16% Break Effect, wearer’s Break DMG ignores 10% of enemy DEF if their Break Effect is 150% of higher and wearer’s Super Break DMG ignores 15% of enemy DEF if their Break Effect is 250% of higher.
- Thief of Shooting Meteor (4) – +16% Break Effect, an additional +16% Break Effect, and the wearer regenerates three Energy when inflicting Weakness Break on an enemy.
Best Planar Ornaments for Fugue:
- [vs. Fire Weakness] Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern (2) – +6% SPD, +40% Break Effect for one turn when the wearer hits an enemy with Fire Weakness.
- [Allround] Talia: Kingdom of Banditry (2) – +16% Break Effect, +20% Break Effect if the wearer’s SPD is 145 or higher.
Prioritize the following Relic and Planar Ornament stats for Fugue:
- Head – HP (Primary), Break Effect, Effect Hit Rate, SPD, ATK %
- Hands – ATK (Primary), Break Effect, Effect Hit Rate, SPD, ATK %
- Body – Effect Hit Rate (Primary), Break Effect, SPD, ATK %, DEF % or HP %
- Feet – SPD (Primary), Break Effect, Effect Hit Rate, ATK %, DEF % or HP %
- Planar Sphere – ATK % (Primary), Break Effect, Effect Hit Rate, SPD, DEF % or HP %
- Link Rope – Break Effect (Primary), Effect Hit Rate, ATK %, SPD, DEF % or HP %
Honkai: Star Rail – Fugue: best teams
Fugue is practically intended as a replacement for Trailblazer (Harmony) in Break Teams, given that players may want to use the new Trailblazer (Remembrance) form after update 3.0. As such, you can easily slot her into any team Trailblazer (Harmony) fits into. However, as a bonus, she’s also capable of bolstering Acheron comps thanks to her debuff infliction.
- Firefly (Main DPS), Fugue (Support), Ruan Mei (Support), Lingsha (Support)
Everything’s pretty much as you’re used to with this team: Firefly is the main damage dealer due to the support work from Fugue and Ruan Mei – the latter can also boost Fugue’s Break Effect by another 20%, helping her reach that vital breakpoint. Lingsha is keeping the team healthy and acts as a secondary damage dealer. You can exchange her with the reliable Gallagher as well.
- Acheron (Main DPS), Fugue (Support), Jiaoqiu (Support), Aventurine (Support)
Fugue can be slotted into any Acheron team thanks to her allegiance to The Nihility and the ability to reliably inflict debuffs on enemies. Since she enables the team to deal Super Break DMG and allows her allies to inflict another instance of Break DMG with her Talent, she even enhances the damage ceiling of this already potent composition. Jiaoqiu is on board as another powerful debuff source, while Aventurine keeps the team healthy on top inflicting his own debuffs.
You can easily replace Jiaoqiu with any other Nihility unit capable of consistently inflicting debuffs, such as Black Swan, Silver Wolf, or Kafka.
Honkai: Star Rail – Fugue: ascension materials
Here’s everything you need to know to get Fugue ascended to the maximum level and upgrade all of her Traces.
Fugue requires the following ascension materials to get to level 80 in addition to the necessary XP:
- Credits x308,000
- Immortal Scionette x15
- Immortal Aeroblossom x15
- Immortal Lumintwig x15
- Searing Steel Blade x65
You can collect Immortal Scionettes, Aeroblossoms, and Lumintwigs from enemies on the Luofu as well as the Simulated Universe. You can create or exchange them through the Omni-Synthesizer on the Astral Express, too. Immortal Scionette is one of the base materials you can easily farm through the Daily Assignments to your characters, making for a steady income of the material.
Searing Steel Blade is dropped by the Stagnant Shadow (Great Mine) on Jarilo-VI or gained through exchange. The best source of Credits are the Bud of Treasures Golden Calyxes in the Great Mine, Artisanship Commission, and The Reverie (Dreamscape).
Fugue requires the following materials to upgrade her combat abilities and Traces:
- Credits x3,000,000
- Immortal Scionette x41
- Immortal Aeroblossom x56
- Immortal Lumintwig x58
- Fiery Spirit x18
- Starfire Essence x69
- Heaven Incinerator x139
- Regret of Infinite Ochema x12
- Tracks of Destiny x8
For the materials already mentioned, check above. Fiery Spirit, Starfire Essence, and Heaven Incinerator are available in the Crimson Calyx (Alchemy Commission). As usual, you can create the high-level materials by using up lower-level materials in the Omni-Synthesizer on the Astral Express.
Regret of Infinite Ochema is a boss material only gained from the Echo of War (Scalegorge Waterscape) domain, while Tracks of Destiny can be obtained during time-limited events, the Embers Exchange, the Nameless Honor, or as a Simulated Universe Points Reward.