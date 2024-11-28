Video Games

Honkai: Star Rail – How to delete old content to reduce storage requirements

A crucial feature for those facing storage shortage

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

Update 2.7 of Honkai: Star Rail is introducing a crucial feature for players who are facing storage shortages on their devices – a common problem, especially for users who play several different gacha games on their phones. HSR 2.7 comes with a new setting that can alleviate those issues at least a little bit, as it allows you to delete resources that are unique to missions you completed in the past and hence are no longer needed.

Before update 2.7, these assets – cutscenes, voice lines, and so on – were amassed in the files without doing players any good; you can’t replay story missions, after all. Naturally, this led to the required storage space for the game growing over time, putting ever more pressure on users to free up the necessary room for new updates.

Learn how to delete old content from Honkai: Star Rail to reduce its required storage space below.

How to reduce Honkai: Star Rail’s storage size

Players can delete past mission resources from Honkai: Star Rail after its 2.7 update, which is scheduled to be out on December 4, 2024. Please note that this feature will only be available in the game’s mobile version for the time being.

Here are the steps you need to follow to reduce the storage requirements for HSR on iOS and Android:

  1. Start Honkai: Star Rail and log in as usual.
  2. In the game, call up the main menu and enter the settings by tapping on the gear icon.
  3. In the settings, navigate to the “Account” tab, which should be the fourth option from the left.
  4. Look for the “Resource Management” section and switch the “Auto-delete past mission resources?” setting from “No” to “Yes”.

This should prompt the game to shed some of its weight at the next opportunity, freeing up some of that precious storage space.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/Guides