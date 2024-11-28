Honkai: Star Rail – How to delete old content to reduce storage requirements
Update 2.7 of Honkai: Star Rail is introducing a crucial feature for players who are facing storage shortages on their devices – a common problem, especially for users who play several different gacha games on their phones. HSR 2.7 comes with a new setting that can alleviate those issues at least a little bit, as it allows you to delete resources that are unique to missions you completed in the past and hence are no longer needed.
Before update 2.7, these assets – cutscenes, voice lines, and so on – were amassed in the files without doing players any good; you can’t replay story missions, after all. Naturally, this led to the required storage space for the game growing over time, putting ever more pressure on users to free up the necessary room for new updates.
Learn how to delete old content from Honkai: Star Rail to reduce its required storage space below.
How to reduce Honkai: Star Rail’s storage size
Players can delete past mission resources from Honkai: Star Rail after its 2.7 update, which is scheduled to be out on December 4, 2024. Please note that this feature will only be available in the game’s mobile version for the time being.
Here are the steps you need to follow to reduce the storage requirements for HSR on iOS and Android:
- Start Honkai: Star Rail and log in as usual.
- In the game, call up the main menu and enter the settings by tapping on the gear icon.
- In the settings, navigate to the “Account” tab, which should be the fourth option from the left.
- Look for the “Resource Management” section and switch the “Auto-delete past mission resources?” setting from “No” to “Yes”.
This should prompt the game to shed some of its weight at the next opportunity, freeing up some of that precious storage space.