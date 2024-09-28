Honkai: Star Rail – Lingsha build and ascension guide
Make your opponents go up in smoke with the best Honkai: Star Rail Lingsha build and keep your allies healthy with the power of aromatic therapy. This 5-Star follower of The Abundance is dealing Fire Damage and can summon a creature called Fuyuan to heal and cleanse her allies.
Table of Contents
Lingsha’s Skill, Smoke and Splendor, deals Fire Damage based on her Attack to all enemies on the field, heals allies based on her Attack, and summons Fuyuan. Fuyuan gets its own place on the turn order and has its action advanced forward.
Fuyuan has a maximum action count of five (starting with three), which can be refreshed with every Skill use. On its turn, Fuyuan makes a follow-up attack that deals Fire Damage based on Lingsha’s Attack to all enemies, healing all allies based on her Attack, and dispelling one debuff on them. In addition, Fuyuan deals extra Fire Damage based on Lingsha’s HP to one random enemy, though it will prioritize enemies with Fire Weakness and an active Toughness bar.
Lingsha’s Ultimate, Dripping Mistscape, deals Fire Damage based on her Attack to all enemies, healing all allies based on her Attack. It also advances forward Fuyuan’s action and inflicts Befog on all enemies. This debuff lasts two turns and increases the Break Damage taken by the target.
By pulling additional copies of Lingsha, you can raise her Eidolon Levels and unlock more power. Level 1 increases her Weakness Break Efficiency and reduces the Defense of any Weakness Broken targets. Level 2 allows her Ultimate to buff all allies’ Break Effect for three turns. Level 4 automatically restores HP to the lowest-health ally when Fuyuan takes action. Level 6 reduces the All-Type Resistance of all enemies when Fuyuan is on the field and allows Fuyuan to execute additional instances of its extra attack.
Honkai: Star Rail – Lingsha: best Light Cones
All of Lingsha’s moves scale with her Attack, making any Light Cone providing more of this stat a great choice, such as Luocha’s Echoes of the Coffin. Lingsha’s own signature Light Cone, Scent Alone Stays True, on the other hand supports her role as a damage amplifier. It provides her with more Break Effect and allows her to inflict another debuff with her Ultimate, which increases the damage taken by those afflicted by it – a damage amplification bonus that can be boosted when a certain Break Effect threshold is reached.
Lingsha can actually convert some of her Break Effect into Attack thanks to one of her Traces, making Scent Alone Stays True her best option overall.
Best Light Cones for Lingsha in HSR:
- Scent Alone Stays True (5-Star)
- Echoes of the Coffin (5-Star)
- What Is Real? (4-Star)
- Night of Fright (5-Star)
- Time Waits for No One (5-Star)
- Post-Op Conversation (4-Star)
- Hey, Over Here (4-Star)
- Shared Feeling (4-Star)
Honkai: Star Rail – Lingsha: best Relics
As indicated above, Attack and Break Effect are the two crucial stats for Lingsha, benefiting both her offensive and healing capabilities. In addition, you will want Speed and Energy Regen on her, allowing her to take action early on to bring Fuyuan onto the field and cast her Ultimate as often as she can – its debuff will assist the entire team.
Although a Lingsha built with lots of Critical Damage and Critical Rate can work in certain teams, this is not her optimal playstyle. Instead, we’d recommend boosting her own survival chances by getting things like HP or Effect Resistance to pad out her sub stats.
Best Relic Sets for Lingsha in HSR:
- Thief of Shooting Meteor / Watchmaker, Master of Dream Machinations / Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge (2) + Messenger Traversing Hackerspace (2) – +16% Break Effect, +6% Speed.
Best Planar Ornaments for Lingsha in HSR:
- Talia: Kingdom of Banditry (2) – +16% Break Effect, +20% Break Effect when the wearer’s Speed is 145 or higher.
- Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern (2) – +6% Speed, +40% Break Effect for one turn when the wearer hits an enemy with Fire Weakness. [Use this when pairing Lingsha with Firefly.]
Best Relic and Planar Ornament stats for Lingsha in HSR:
- Head – HP (Primary), Speed, Break Effect %, Attack %, Attack
- Hands – Attack (Primary), Speed, Break Effect %, Attack %, HP % or Effect Resistance %
- Body – Attack % or Outgoing Healing % (Primary), Speed, Break Effect %, Attack, Attack % or HP % or Effect Resistance
- Feet – Speed (Primary), Break Effect %, Attack %, Attack, HP % or Effect Resistance %
- Planar Sphere – Attack % (Primary), Speed, Break Effect %, Attack, HP % or Effect Resistance %
- Link Rope – Energy Regeneration Rate % (Primary), Speed, Break Effect %, Attack %, Attack
Honkai: Star Rail – Lingsha: best team comps
Lingsha provides universal benefits for all team compositions, but shines even brighter when used with Break or follow-up teams.
- Firefly (Main DPS), Trailblazer (Harmony) (Sub DPS), Ruan Mei (Support), Lingsha (Support)
Lingsha is obviously fishing in the same pond as Gallagher, though she’s not as much a straight upgrade as you may think. Gallagher has enormous damage potential on a Break team and even Lingsha can’t consistently outperform him in this regard. However, Lingsha is much better when it comes to actually keeping the team alive with her status effect cleanse being a major benefit.
No matter which healer you choose, the core trio of Firefly, Trailblazer, and Ruan Mei remains intact with Trailblazer and Ruan Mei boosting Firefly’s Super Break Damage into the heavens.
- Feixiao (Main DPS), March 7th (Hunt) (Sub DPS), Topaz (Sub DPS), Lingsha (Support)
Lingsha is the first healer to feature follow-up attacks, making her a natural fit for any FuA team. Again, she may not reach the same damage potential as someone like Aventurine, but comes with that valuable cleanse effect to keep the team hale and healthy. Characters like Feixiao and Acheron, who can easily inflict Weakness Break, greatly benefit from her Ultimate’s debuff.
Honkai: Star Rail – Lingsha: ascension materials
Here’s everything you need to know to get Lingsha ascended to the maximum level and upgrade all of her talents.
Lingsha requires the following ascension materials to get to level 80 in addition to the necessary XP:
- Credits x308,000
- Immortal Scionette x15
- Immortal Aeroblossom x15
- Immortal Lumintwig x15
- Raging Heart x65
You can collect Immortal Scionettes, Aeroblossoms, and Lumintwigs from enemies on the Xianzhou Luofu as well as the Simulated Universe. You can create or exchange them through the Omni-Synthesizer on the Astral Express, too. Immortal Scionettes are one of the base materials you can easily farm through the Daily Assignments to your characters, making for a steady income of the material. Raging Heart is dropped by the Stagnant Shadow (Dewlight Pavillion) or gained through exchange. The best source of Credits are the Golden Calyxes found on several worlds.
Lingsha requires the following materials to upgrade her combat abilities and Traces:
- Credits x3,000,000
- Immortal Scionette x41
- Immortal Aeroblossom x56
- Immortal Lumintwig x58
- Alien Tree Seed x18
- Nourishing Honey x69
- Myriad Fruit x139
- Auspice Sliver x12
- Tracks of Destiny x8
For the materials already mentioned, check above. Alien Tree Seeds, Nourishing Honey, and Myriad Fruit can be farmed in the Crimson Calyx (Fyxestroll Garden). As usual, you can create the high-level materials by investing lower-level materials in the Omni-Synthesizer on the Astral Express.
Auspice Sliver is a rarer material only gained from the Echo of War (Skysplitter) domain, while Tracks of Destiny can be obtained during time-limited events, the Embers Exchange, the Nameless Honor, or as a Simulated Universe Points Reward.