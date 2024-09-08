Honkai: Star Rail – Moze build and ascension guide
Strike from the shadows with the best Honkai: Star Rail Moze build and take down your enemies with stealth and precision. This 4-Star character following The Hunt deals Lightning Damage and specializes in follow-up attacks.
Table of Contents
Moze’s Skill, Fleetwinged Raid, marks one enemy target as Prey and deals Lightning Damage based on his Attack to it, after which Moze enters the Departed state and gains several points Charge.
When Moze is in the Departed state and an ally deals damage to the Prey, Moze launches a follow-up attack against the same target, dealing Lightning Damage based on his Attack and consuming one point of Charge. For every three points of Charge consumed in this way, he unleashes an extra follow-up attack against the Prey, dealing additional damage. Once his Charge count reaches zero, the Departed state as well as Prey will be dispelled.
Moze’s Ultimate, Dash In, Gash Out, deals Lightning Damage based on his Attack to a single target and then makes a follow-up attack against the same target.
Obtaining additional copies of Moze allows you to raise his Eidolon Level and unlock additional power-ups. Level 1 bolsters Moze’s Energy Regeneration, Level 2 increases his allies’ Critical Damage against targets marked as Prey, and Level 4 temporarily increases his damage after using his Ultimate. Level 6 boosts the damage multiplier of his follow-up attack.
Honkai: Star Rail – Moze: best Light Cones
Moze is best equipped with a Light Cone that boosts his follow-up attack damage, such as Worrisome, Blissful or Baptism of Pure Thought – both of them will greatly help his damage, though Worrisome, Blissful is to be preferred due to the debuff it inflicts on enemies – this supports the entire team’s offensive efforts and reinforces Moze’s role as a Sub DPS.
Best Light Cones for Moze in HSR:
- Worrisome, Blissful (5-Star)
- Baptism of Pure Thought (5-Star)
- Cruising in the Stellar Sea (5-Star)
- Swordplay (4-Star)
- Final Victor (4-Star)
- River Flows in Spring (4-Star)
Honkai: Star Rail – Moze: best Relics
Attack, Critical Hit Damage, and Critical Hit Rate are the important stats you want to boost on Moze – in this regard, he’s a typical damage dealer. You can opt for typical follow-up attack items on Moze, but Pioneer Diver of Dead Waters is a solid option due to Prey counting as a debuff.
Speed is not required on Moze, since one of his Traces will unlock a mechanic that advances his actions forward consistently and he doesn’t need the stat to activate any set effects.
Best Relic Sets for Moze in HSR:
- Pioneer Diver of Dead Waters (4) – +12% damage to targets with at least one debuff, +4 Critical Hit Rate, +8%/12% Critical Hit Damage to targets with at least two/three debuffs; effects are doubled for one turn after the wearer inflicts a debuff on the target.
- The Ashblazing Grand Duke (4) – +20% follow-up attack damage, +6% Attack for three turns whenever the wearer’s follow-up attack deals damage (stacks up to eight times).
Best Planar Ornaments for Moze in HSR:
- Duran, Dynasty of Running Wolves (2) – +5% follow-up attack damage for each stack of Merit (can be stacked up to five times) and +25% Critical Hit Damage when there are five stacks of Merit; one stack of Merit is gained each time an ally launches a follow-up attack.
- Izumo Gensei and Takama Divine Realm (2) – +12% Attack, +12% Critical Hit Rate if at least one ally follows the same Path as the wearer.
Best stats for Moze in HSR:
- Head – HP (Primary), Critical Hit Damage %, Critical Hit Rate %, Attack %, Attack
- Hands – Attack (Primary), Critical Hit Damage %, Critical Hit Rate %, Attack %, Break Effect %
- Body – Critical Hit Rate % or Critical Hit Damage % (Primary), Critical Hit Damage % or Critical Hit Rate %, Attack %, Attack, Break Effect %
- Feet – Attack % (Primary), Critical Hit Damage, Critical Hit Rate, Speed, Break Effect %
- Planar Sphere – Lightning Damage % (Primary), Critical Hit Damage %, Critical Hit Rate %, Attack %, Attack
- Link Rope – Attack % (Primary), Critical Hit Damage %, Critical Hit Rate %, Attack, Break Effect %
Honkai: Star Rail – Moze: best teams
Moze can be regarded as a low-budget alternative to Topaz, acting as a Sub DPS on follow-up attack teams.
- Feixiao (Main DPS), Moze (Sub DPS), Robin (Support), Aventurine (Support)
Moze is acting as Topaz’ replacement in this powerful follow-up attack team, marking an enemy as Prey and supporting the team’s damage output against that target thanks to his Eidolon Level 2 ability. Feixiao is the team’s beastly Main DPS and will benefit from Moze’s follow-up attacks as they help her build up Flying Aureus points. Aventurine contributes follow-up attacks to this cause as well as shielding the team, while Robin advances the team’s actions forward and provides a variety of offensive boons.
Honkai: Star Rail – Moze: ascension materials
Here’s everything you need to know to get Moze ascended to the maximum level and upgrade all of his talents.
Moze requires the following ascension materials to get to level 80 in addition to the necessary XP:
- Credits x246,000
- Artifex’s Module x12
- Artifex’s Cogwheel x13
- Artifex’s Gyreheart x12
- Nail of the Beast Coffin x50
You can farm Artifex’s Modules, Cogwheels, and Gyrehearts from enemies on the Xianzhou Luofu as well as the Simulated or Divergent Universe. You can create or exchange them through the Omni-Synthesizer on the Astral Express as well. Artifex’s Modules are one of the base materials you can easily obtain through the Daily Assignments to your characters, making for a steady income of the material.
Nail of the Beast Coffin is a material dropped by the Stagnant Shadow (Shackling Prison) or gained through the exchange of similarly rare materials. The best source of Credits are the Bud of Treasures Golden Calyxes in the Great Mine, Artisanship Commission, and The Reverie (Dreamscape).
Moze requires the following materials to upgrade his combat abilities and Traces:
- Credits x2,400,000
- Artifex’s Module x28
- Artifex’s Cogwheel x42
- Artifex’s Gyreheart x42
- Meteoric Bullet x18
- Destined Expiration x69
- Countertemporal Shot x139
- Auspice Sliver x12
- Tracks of Destiny x8
For the materials already mentioned, check above. Meteoric Bullet, Destined Expiration, and Countertemporal Shot are available from the Crimson Calyx (Scorchsand Audition Venue). As usual, you can create high-level materials by consuming lower-level materials in the Omni-Synthesizer on the Astral Express.
Auspice Sliver can only be gained from the Echo of War (Skysplitter) domain in which you fight the Shadow of Feixiao, while Tracks of Destiny can be obtained during time-limited events, the Embers Exchange, the Nameless Honor, or as a Simulated Universe Points Reward.