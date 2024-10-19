Honkai: Star Rail – Rappa build and ascension guide
Unleash the power of ninjutsu with the best Honkai: Star Rail Rappa build and master the ways of the ninja. Rappa is a 5-Star character following The Erudition and dealing Imaginary Damage, which means that she specializes in area-of-effect attacks.
Table of Contents
Her Skill, Ninja Strike: Rooted Resolute, deals Imaginary Damage based on her Attack to all foes on the field.
Rappa’s Ultimate, Nindō Supreme: Aishiteru, allows her to enter the Sealform state, gain another turn immediately, obtain three Chroma Ink points, and increase her Weakness Break Efficiency as well as her Break Effect. The Sealform state unlocks her Enhanced Basic Attack, consuming one point of Chroma Ink. When Chroma Ink is depleted, the Sealform state ends.
Her Enhanced Basic Attack, Ningu: Demonbane Petalblade, deals Imaginary Damage based on Rappa’s Attack to one target and adjacent units with the first two hits and then to all foes with the third hit. This move does not recover Skill Points, but reduces the Toughness of enemies even if they do not have the Imaginary Weakness Type.
When Rappa inflicts Weakness Break on enemies, she unleashes a bouncing attack that deals Break Damage to its targets and reduces their Toughness regardless of Weakness Type. While the bounces are random, they will prioritize targets that have not been Weakness Broken yet.
Rappa’s Eidolons, which are obtained by pulling more copies of her, provide further upgrades. Eidolon 1 allows Rappa to partly ignore enemy Defense in her Sealform state and regenerates some Energy for her when she leaves the state. Eidolon 2 increases the Toughness Reduction of the first two hits of her Enhanced Basic Attack. Eidolon 4 boosts the entire team’s Speed when Rappa is in the Sealform state. Eidolon 6 increases her Talent’s Break Damage multiplier on the triggering target as well as the number of bounces.
Honkai: Star Rail – Rappa: best Light Cones
Rappa’s best Light Cone is her signature gear, Ninjutsu Inscription: Dazzling Evilbreaker. It buffs the wearer’s Break Effect and immediately generates Energy for them at the start of battle – this speeds up Rappa’s way towards her Ultimate and the Sealform state. After using an Ultimate, the wearer gains the Raiton status effect, which advances their action forward after using two Basic Attacks (or Enhanced Basic Attacks).
Best Light Cones for Rappa in Honkai: Star Rail:
- Ninjutsu Inscription: Dazzling Evilbreaker (5-Star)
- Night on the Milky Way (5-Star)
- Eternal Calculus (5-Star)
- After the Charmony Fall (4-Star)
- The Day The Cosmos Fell (4-Star)
- The Seriousness of Breakfast (4-Star)
- Geniuses’ Repose (4-Star)
Honkai: Star Rail – Rappa: best Relics
Rappa mainly wants three stats: Break Effect to enhance her Break Damage, Attack to boost her Enhanced Basic Attack’s damage, and Speed to quickly attack and charge her Ultimate – you’ll want to hit the magic number of 160 Speed for the best possible performance. Her Attack also helps boost Break Damage taken by enemies thanks to one of her Traces.
Rappa should produce enough Energy through another one of her Traces, which provides some when Elites on the field get Weakness Broken, as well as the built-in regeneration at the end of the Sealform state. However, if you find yourself unable to keep Sealform up consistently, it may be worth investing into Energy Regeneration.
You don’t require Critical stats on Rappa, since her Break Damage can’t trigger critical hits, so the remaining stats can be divided up into things like Defense and Effect Resistance that help keep Rappa alive and free from debuffs.
Best Relic Sets for Rappa in Honkai: Star Rail:
- Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge (4) – +16% Break Effect, wearer’s Break Damage ignores 10% of enemy Defense when their Break Effect surpasses 150% and additionally allows their Super Break Damage to ignore 15% of enemy Defense when their Break Effect surpasses 250%.
- Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge (2) / Thief of Shooting Meteor (2) / Watchmaker, Master of Dream Machinations (2) + Messenger Traversing Hackerspace (2) / Sacerdos’ Relived Ordeal (2) – +16% Break Effect, +6% Speed.
- Thief of Shooting Meteor (4) – +16% Break Effect, another +16% Break Effect, and +3 Energy when the wearer inflicts Weakness Break on an enemy.
Best Planar Ornaments for Rappa in Honkai: Star Rail:
- [If at least one enemy has Fire Weakness] Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern (2) – +6% Speed, +40% Break Effect for one turn when the wearer hits an enemy with Fire Weakness.
- [Fighting enemies without Fire Weakness] Talia: Kingdom of Banditry (2) – +16% Break Effect, +20% Break Effect when Speed is 145 or higher.
- [Helps with Energy issues] Sprightly Vonwacq (2) – +5% Energy Regeneration, wearer’s action gets forwarded by 40% upon entering battle if they have 120 Speed or higher.
Prioritize the following Relic and Planar Ornament stats for Rappa:
- Head – HP (Primary), Break Effect %, Attack %, Speed, Attack
- Hands – Attack (Primary), Break Effect %, Attack %, Speed, Effect Resistance %
- Body – Attack % (Primary), Break Effect %, Speed, Attack, Effect Resistance %
- Feet – Speed (Primary), Break Effect %, Attack %, Attack, Effect Resistance %
- Planar Sphere – Attack % (Primary), Break Effect %, Speed, Attack, Effect Resistance %
- Link Rope – Break Effect % (Primary), Attack %, Speed, Attack, Effect Resistance %
Honkai: Star Rail – Rappa: best team comps
Rappa is another fine addition to the Break Meta, though with more of a focus on clearing waves.
- Rappa (Main DPS), Trailblazer (Harmony) (Support), Ruan Mei (Support), Lingsha (Sustain)
You basically take the ideal Firefly team and swap her out for Rappa. Trailblazer (Harmony), Ruan Mei, and Lingsha all come with kits that boost a Break-focused playstyle, accelerating Weakness Break speed and damage. Don’t worry if you don’t have Lingsha, because there’s quite a powerful alternative in Gallagher.
Honkai: Star Rail – Rappa: ascension materials
Here’s everything you need to know to get Rappa ascended to the maximum level and upgrade all of her talents.
Rappa requires the following ascension materials to get to level 80 in addition to the necessary XP:
- Credits x308,000
- Dream Collection Component x15
- Dream Flow Valve x15
- Dream Making Engine x15
- Chordal Mirage x65
You can collect Dream Collection Components and their upgraded forms from enemies on Penacony as well as the Simulated Universe. You can create or exchange them through the Omni-Synthesizer on the Astral Express, too. Dream Collection Components are one of the base materials you can easily farm through the Daily Assignments to your characters, making for a steady income of the material.
Chordal Mirage is dropped by the Stagnant Shadow (Penacony Grand Theater) or gained through exchange. The best source of Credits are the Golden Calyxes found on several worlds.
Rappa requires the following materials to upgrade her combat abilities and Traces:
- Credits x3,000,000
- Dream Collection Component x41
- Dream Flow Valve x56
- Dream Making Engine x58
- Rough Sketch x18
- Dynamic Outlining x69
- Exquisite Colored Draft x139
- Lost Echo of the Shared Wish x12
- Tracks of Destiny x8
For the materials already mentioned, check above. Rough Sketches and their upgrades can be farmed in the Crimson Calyx (Penacony Grand Theater). As usual, you can create the high-level materials by using up lower-level materials in the Omni-Synthesizer on the Astral Express.
Lost Echo of the Shared Wish is a rarer material only gained from the Echo of War (Penacony Grand Theater) domain, while Tracks of Destiny can be obtained during time-limited events, the Embers Exchange, the Nameless Honor, or as a Simulated Universe Points Reward.