Video Games

Honkai: Star Rail Shackling Prison – How to help Shiratori

Guide the Cycrane to the treasure it seeks

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

The Shackling Prison map introduced in Honkai: Star Rail 2.4 is not just the main story’s stage, but has its own secrets and missions to uncover. One denizen of the prison that needs help is called Shiratori. Shiratori is a Cycrane and apparently needs to find a certain safe stored inside the Shackling Prison.

Table of Contents

  1. HSR 2.4: Where to find Shiratori in Shackling Prison
  2. HSR 2.4: Where to find the Elder’s Directions in Shackling Prison
  3. HSR 2.4: How to guide Shiratori in Shackling Prison

However, the penitentiary’s storage area is so complex that the Cycrane can’t navigate it alone, so it asks the Trailblazer for help. Fulfilling its request will net you one of the chests available in this area as well as the achievement “Inter-Knot Commission” – a reference to Zenless Zone Zero, HoYoverse’s latest title, in which the player is also acting as a guide for others.

Here’s how to help Shiratori in Honkai: Star Rail 2.4’s Shackling Prison.

HSR 2.4: Where to find Shiratori in Shackling Prison

Honkai: Star Rail screenshot of a map showing Shiratori's location.
Shiratori can be found in the storage zone on level B1 of Shackling Prison. / HoYoverse

Shiratori is hiding behind the mountain of storage containers in the Shackling Prison’s storage area. This is the area in the main story where Trailblazer, Dan Heng, and Hanya get ambushed by the Borisin Mechs, so you’ll have a Space Anchor nearby activated. Teleport to it and walk south – if necessary, use the mechanism to move the pathway into the correct position.

HSR 2.4: Where to find the Elder’s Directions in Shackling Prison

Honkai: Star Rail map showing the location of the Scriptorium.
The Scriptorium is the central structure on level F1. / HoYoverse

Shiratori will tell you that the clues necessary to navigate the complex container maze were taken to the Shackling Prison’s Scriptorium.

The Scriptorium is the central structure you can access on the top level of the prison – after playing through the update’s main story, you can find Xueyi in her restored body there as well. Simply teleport to the highest level and use the floating gates to access the central area.

Honkai: Star Rail screenshot of the Elder's Notes.
The Elder's Notes can be found on the floor of the Scriptorium. / HoYoverse

You’ll find the Elder’s Notes with the directions on the floor of the Scriptorium. Once you have them, return to Shiratori in the storage area.

HSR 2.4: How to guide Shiratori in Shackling Prison

The Elder’s Notes are encrypted, so Shiratori asks for your assistance in deciphering them. The encrypted hints read as follows:

  • Mmm-Hmm-Hmm | Hmm-Mmm-Mmm | Mmm-Hmm-Hmm | Mmm-Hmm-Hmm

Using the enclosed encryption keys, we can translate this to:

  • W | D | W | W

The encryption keys also contained options for A and S, even though they aren’t used at all in the directions we actually need. However, they are an important clue: After all, W, A, S, and D is the most commonly used control scheme to give directions to characters in video games through a keyboard. Once you’ve figured out that each of the letters corresponds to a button on a keyboard and its directions, guiding Shiratori to its treasure is a walk in the park.

Tell Shiratori to go:

  • Up, Right, Up, Up

Even if you haven’t figured out the keyboard connection, this is the only option available to you that conforms with the pattern of the clues.

Honkai: Star Rail screenshot of giving Shiratori directions.
Choose the highlighted dialog option to guide Shiratori. / HoYoverse

Once you’ve given Shiratori the right directions, you’ll be able to follow the Cycrane and get your due reward – the contents of a chest and the achievement mentioned above. For more on HSR 2.4, check out how to win the debate with Skott in Saga of Primaveral Blade.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/Guides