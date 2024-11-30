Honkai: Star Rail – Sunday build and ascension guide
Come to terms with the past and forge a path ahead with the best Honkai: Star Rail Sunday build. This 5-Star character dealing Imaginary DMG and following The Harmony is a powerful Support specializing in boosting characters that command a summon.
Table of Contents
His Skill, Benison of Paper and Rites, allows the targeted ally and their summon to take action immediately on top of improving their damage for two turns. Thanks to Sunday’s Talent, allied characters and summons affected by his Skill also gain a boosted CRIT Rate for three turns. One of Sunday’s Traces adds a cleanse effect to his Skill, allowing it to purify a debuff.
Furthermore, if Sunday targets The Beatified with his Skill, he recovers a Skill Point for the team.
The Beatified can be created by Sunday’s Ultimate, Ode to Caress and Cicatrix. It targets one allied character and designates them as well as their summon as The Beatified, regenerating their Energy and increasing their CRIT DMG based on his own CRIT DMG. The Beatified lasts for three turns, counting down whenever Sunday’s turn begins. Sunday can not make himself The Beatified and only the latest target of his Ultimate gets the designation.
You can further bolster Sunday by raising his Eidolon Level through pulling duplicates. Level 1 adds yet another effect to his Skill, allowing the target and their summon to partially ignore the enemy’s DEF for two turns. Level 2 enables Sunday to recover two Skill Points for the team when using his Ultimate for the first time and adds a general damage bonus to The Beatified. Level 4 restores some Energy for Sunday at the beginning of his turn. Level 6 makes the CRIT Rate bonus provided by his Talent stackable up to three times and allows his Ultimate to also bestow it. Furthermore, any overflow CRIT Rate is automatically converted to CRIT DMG.
Honkai: Star Rail – Sunday: best Light Cones
Sunday’s signature Light Cone, A Grounded Ascent, regenerates Energy for the wearer after they use their Skill or Ultimate on an allied character – a given for Sunday. That ally receives Hymn for three turns, an effect that can stack up to three times and increases their damage. Additionally, every two instances of Skill and Ultimate use by the wearer recover a Skill Point.
Best Light Cones for Sunday:
- A Grounded Ascent (5-Star)
- Earthly Escapade (5-Star)
- But the Battle Isn’t Over (5-Star)
- Past and Future (4-Star)
- Dance! Dance! Dance! (4-Star)
Honkai: Star Rail – Sunday: best Relics
Sunday’s key stats are SPD, Energy Regeneration, and CRIT DMG, as they maximize the value he brings to the team through his supporting abilities. You can fill out the rest of the stats with the usual defensive attributes, as these allow Sunday to stay alive for longer. Effect RES is a critical one in this regard, especially when you’re using Broken Keel.
You’ll generally want Sunday to have slightly less SPD than your Main DPS, as you want them to go first and then use Sunday’s Skill on them to let them go again immediately.
Best Relic Sets for Sunday:
- Sacerdos’ Relived Ordeal (4) – +6% SPD, +18% CRIT DMG for allies targeted by the wearer’s Skill or Ultimate for two turns (can stack up to two times).
- Messenger Traversing Hackerspace (4) – +6% SPD, +12% SPD for all allies for one turn when the wearer uses their Ultimate on an ally.
Best Planar Ornaments for Sunday:
- Broken Keel (2) – +10% Effect RES, +10% CRIT DMG for all allies when the wearer’s Effect RES is 30% or higher.
- Lushanka, the Sunken Seas (2) – +5% Energy Regeneration, +12% ATK for the ally positioned first in the team, if the wearer is not the first character on the team.
- The Wondrous BananAmusement Park (2) – +16% CRIT DMG, +32% CRIT DMG on top of that if a summon of the wearer is on the field.
Prioritize the following Relic and Planar Ornament stats for Sunday:
- Head – HP (Primary), SPD, CRIT DMG, Effect RES, HP % or DEF %
- Hands – ATK (Primary), SPD, CRIT DMG, Effect RES, HP % or DEF %
- Body – CRIT DMG (Primary), SPD, Effect RES, HP %, DEF %
- Feet – SPD (Primary), CRIT DMG, Effect RES, HP %, DEF %
- Planar Sphere – HP % or DEF % (Primary), SPD, CRIT DMG, Effect RES, DEF % or HP %
- Link Rope – Energy Regeneration (Primary), SPD, CRIT DMG, Effect RES, HP % or DEF %
Honkai: Star Rail – Sunday: best teams
Sunday is a fantastic Support character all around – and not just for summoning characters, though that’s certainly where his abilities can be maximized. You can easily use him as main Support on traditional hypercarry teams as well, thanks to his well-rounded package.
- Jing Yuan (Main DPS), Sunday (Support), Robin (Support), Lingsha (Support)
Sunday might be the buff Jing Yuan has been waiting for – by using his Skill, Sunday can get the general and, most importantly, the Lightning Lord into the action much more quickly. Additionally, Sunday’s Skill being able to cleanse debuffs is a godsend for Jing Yuan, because one of his big weaknesses is negative effects like stuns on him also hinder Lightning Lord from taking action.
Robin is a great secondary Support for this set-up, since she can buff the damage of follow-up attacks, which is what Lightning Lords’s attacks are counted as. Add one sustain to the party – Lingsha and Aventurine are the strongest candidates for this particular team due to their own follow-up attacks – and you’re good to go.
Honkai: Star Rail – Sunday: ascension materials
Here’s everything you need to know to get Sunday ascended to the maximum level and upgrade all of his Traces.
Sunday requires the following ascension materials to get to level 80 in addition to the necessary XP:
- Credits x308,000
- Tatters of Thought x15
- Fragments of Impression x15
- Shards of Desire x15
- Chordal Mirage x65
You can collect Tatters of Thought, Fragments of Impression, and Shards of Desire from enemies on Pencony as well as the Simulated Universe. You can also create or exchange them through the Omni-Synthesizer on the Astral Express. They are one of the materials you can easily farm through the Daily Assignments to your characters, making for a steady income of the material, or gain them as a byproduct from farming Golden Calyxes on Penacony. Chordal Mirage is dropped by the Stagnant Shadow (Penacony Grand Theater). The best source of Credits are the Golden Calyxes in the Great Mine, Artisanship Commission, and The Reverie (Dreamscape).
Sunday requires the following materials to upgrade his combat abilities and Traces:
- Credits x3,000,000
- Tatters of Thought x41
- Fragments of Impression x56
- Shards of Desire x58
- Firmament Note x18
- Celestial Section x69
- Heavenly Melody x139
- Lost Echo of the Shared Wish x12
- Tracks of Destiny x8
For the materials already mentioned, check above. Firmament Notes, Celestial Sections, and Heavenly Melodies can be farmed in the Crimson Calyx found in The Reverie (Dreamscape) in Penacony. As usual, you can create the high-level materials by using up lower-level materials in the Omni-Synthesizer on the Astral Express.
Lost Echo of the Shared Wish is rarer material only gained from the Echo of War (Penacony Grand Theater) domain, while Tracks of Destiny can be obtained during time-limited events, the Embers Exchange, the Nameless Honor, or as a Simulated Universe Points Reward.