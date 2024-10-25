Honkai: Star Rail – Trailblazer (Harmony) build and ascension guide
Mesmerize your enemies on the dancefloor with the best Honkai: Star Rail Trailblazer (Harmony) build. After inheriting an old Astral Express member’s hat on Penacony, Trailblazer can change their Damage Type and Path to Imaginary and Harmony – this form is the main character’s strongest version and became meta-defining in the game.
If you’re looking for guides on the other Trailblazer forms, find them below:
Table of Contents
Trailblazer (Harmony)’s Skill, Halftime to Make It Rain, deals Imaginary DMG based on ATK to a single target before the attack bounces to random enemies a limited number of times.
Their Ultimate, All-Out Footlight Parade, grants all allies the Backup Dancer effect for three turns. Backup Dancer increases their Break Effect and converts the Toughness Reduction of attacks against Weakness Broken enemies into Super Break DMG.
Trailblazer (Harmony)’s Talent regenerates Energy for them whenever an enemy is inflicted with Weakness Break.
Honkai: Star Rail – Trailblazer (Harmony): best Light Cones
Trailblazer (Harmony) is a powerful support character that primarily wants to stack Break Effect to maximize the damage their Super Break inflicts. Ruan Mei’s signature Light Cone, Past Self in Mirror, is a perfect piece of equipment for this purpose. Not only does it boost this key stats – the Light Cone also provides an ATK buff to all allies after the wearer uses their Ultimate, recovers Energy for everyone at the beginning of a new wave, and can recover Skill Points if the wearer’s Break Effect is 150% or higher.
Best Light Cones for Trailblazer (Harmony):
- Past Self in Mirror (5-Star)
- Memories of the Past (4-Star)
- Dance! Dance! Dance! (4-Star)
- Meshing Cogs (3-Star)
Honkai: Star Rail – Trailblazer (Harmony): best Relics
Continuing on from where we left off with the Light Cones, Trailblazer (Harmony) wants to get as much Break Effect as possible. Secondary targets are ATK to increase their base damage, SPD to activate gear effects, and any defensive stats to boost their survivability in combat.
Best Relic Sets for Trailblazer (Harmony):
- Watchmaker, Master of Dream Machinations (4) – +16% Break Effect, +30% Break Effect for all allies for two turns after the wearer uses their Ultimate.
Best Planar Ornaments for Trailblazer (Harmony):
- Talia: Kingdom of Banditry (2) – +16% Break Effect, another +20% Break Effect if the wearer’s SPD is 145 or higher.
Best stats for Trailblazer (Harmony):
- Head – HP (Primary), Break Effect %, SPD, Effect RES %, HP %
- Hands – ATK (Primary), Break Effect %, SPD, Effect RES %, HP %
- Body – HP % (Primary), Break Effect %, SPD, Effect RES %, DEF %
- Feet – SPD (Primary), Break Effect %, Effect RES %, HP %, DEF %
- Planar Sphere – HP % (Primary), Break Effect %, SPD, Effect RES %, DEF %
- Link Rope – Break Effect % (Primary), SPD, Effect RES %, HP %, DEF %
Honkai: Star Rail – Trailblazer (Harmony): best teams
Trailblazer (Harmony) opens the way to the powerful Break Meta, one of the strongest team archetypes in the game.
- Firefly (Main DPS), Ruan Mei (Support), Trailblazer (Harmony) (Support), Gallagher (Support)
Firefly’s ability to inflict Weakness Break regardless of Weakness Type as well as implant the Fire Weakness on enemies makes her perfect for a team revolving around breaking enemies. Ruan Mei can draw out the Weakness Break effect by another turn thanks to her Ultimate and increases the team’s ability to inflict it in the first place. Trailblazer contributes Super Break DMG, allowing Firefly and Gallagher to really hammer the enemy. Though any sustain will do to keep this team alive, Gallagher is an inexpensive and incredibly powerful option, dealing lots of Break DMG himself.
Xueyi, Boothill, Feixiao, and Rappa are alternative Main DPS characters for this archetype, while Lingsha is a strong option for the healer role.
Honkai: Star Rail – Trailblazer (Harmony): ascension materials
You should have Trailblazer leveled up by the time you get their Harmony form, but you can always check the Trailblazer (Destruction) guide linked at the start of this article to find all the materials for that – the character level is shared between all forms.
Trailblazer (Harmony) requires the following materials to upgrade her combat abilities and Traces:
- Credits x2,400,000
- Thief’s Instinct x28
- Usurper’s Scheme x42
- Conqueror's Will x42
- Firmament Note x12
- Celestial Section x54
- Heavenly Melody x105
- Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster x12
- Tracks of Destiny x8
Firmament Note, Celestial Section, and Heavenly Melody can be farmed in the Crimson Calyx (The Reverie: Dreamscape). As usual, you can create the high-level materials by using lower-level materials in the Omni-Synthesizer on the Astral Express.
Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster are a boss material that can only be obtained by challenging the Echo of War (Seclusion Zone), while Tracks of Destiny can be obtained during time-limited events, the Embers Exchange, the Nameless Honor, or as a Simulated Universe Points Reward.