Video Games

Honkai: Star Rail – Trailblazer (Preservation) build and ascension guide

Check out the best Light Cones and Relics for Trailblazer (Preservation) in Honkai: Star Rail

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

Bring forward the lance of justice with the best Honkai: Star Rail Trailblazer (Preservation) build. After earning Qlipoth’s gaze thanks to their self-sacrifice on Belobog, the Trailblazer is filled by the fires of Preservation and can change their Damage Type and Path accordingly.

If you’re looking for guides on the other Trailblazer forms, find them below:

Table of Contents

  1. Honkai: Star Rail – Trailblazer (Preservation): best Light Cones
  2. Honkai: Star Rail – Trailblazer (Preservation): best Relics
  3. Honkai: Star Rail – Trailblazer (Preservation): best teams
  4. Honkai: Star Rail – Trailblazer (Preservation): ascension materials

Trailblazer (Preservation)’s Skill, Ever-Burning Amber, provides DMG Reduction and one stack of Magma Will. Additionally, it has a high chance to Taunt all enemies for one turn, bolstering the chance of Trailblazer being attacked.

Being hit by enemy attacks generates Magma Will as well and you can hold up to eight stacks of this effect. Having more than four stacks of Magma Will unlocks an Enhanced Basic Attack, which deals Fire DMG based on ATK to an enemy and all adjacent targets, consuming four stacks of Magma Will in the process.

Furthermore, whenever Trailblazer uses Basic Attack, Enhanced Basic Attack, Skill, or Ultimate, they generate a Shield based on their DEF on all allies.

Their Ultimate, War-Flaming Lance, deals Fire DMG based on ATK and DEF to all enemies and the next Basic Attack will automatically be an Enhanced Basic Attack that doesn’t consume any Magma Will.

Honkai: Star Rail – Trailblazer (Preservation): best Light Cones

Trailblazer (Preservation) is a very aggressive tank and over time their role has changed from being a sustain to becoming an offensive character used to inflict Weakness Break on foes. Fortunately for beginners, stacking both DEF and ATK boosts both roles.

Best Light Cones for Trailblazer (Preservation):

  • Moment of Victory (5-Star)
  • Concert for Two (4-Star)
  • Destiny’s Threads Forewoven (4-Star)
  • This is Me! (4-Star)
  • Trend of the Universal Market (4-Star)
  • Day One of My New Life (4-Star)

Honkai: Star Rail – Trailblazer (Preservation): best Relics

Again, upgrading Trailblazer (Preservation)’s DEF is a great option to strengthen their power as a sustain as well as their offensive prowess, so it should be your main priority. The rest of the stats somewhat depend on what you need – if you want them to tank more damage, then HP, Effect RES, and Effect Hit Rate (this boosts the chance of Taunt working) are of note. For an offensive orientation, you want to stack more ATK, Fire DMG, and Break Effect. SPD is always good.

Best Relic Sets for Trailblazer (Preservation):

  • [Tank] Knight of Purity Palace (4) – +15% DEF, +20% Shield strength.
  • [DPS] Knight of Purity Palace (2) + Musketeer of Wild Wheat (2) – +15% DEF, +12% ATK.

Best Planar Ornaments for Trailblazer (Preservation):

  • Broken Keel (2) – +10% Effect RES, +10% CRIT DMG for all allies when the wearer’s Effect RES surpasses 30%.

Best stats for Trailblazer (Preservation) as a tank:

  • Head – HP (Primary), DEF %, HP %, Effect RES %, Effect Hit Rate %
  • Hands – ATK (Primary), DEF %, HP %, Effect RES %, Effect Hit Rate %
  • Body – DEF % (Primary), HP %, Effect RES %, Effect Hit Rate %, SPD
  • Feet – SPD (Primary), DEF %, HP %, Effect RES %, Effect Hit Rate %
  • Planar Sphere – DEF % (Primary), HP %, Effect RES %, Effect Hit Rate %, SPD
  • Link Rope – DEF % (Primary), HP %, Effect RES %, Effect Hit Rate %, SPD

Best stats for Trailblazer (Preservation) as a DPS:

  • Head – HP (Primary), DEF %, SPD, ATK %, Break Effect %
  • Hands – ATK (Primary), DEF %, SPD, ATK %, Break Effect %
  • Body – DEF % (Primary), SPD, ATK %, Break Effect %, Effect Hit Rate %
  • Feet – SPD (Primary), DEF %, ATK %, Break Effect %, Effect Hit Rate %
  • Planar Sphere – Fire DMG % (Primary), DEF %, SPD, ATK %, Break Effect %
  • Link Rope – Energy Regeneration (Primary), DEF %, SPD, ATK %, Break Effect %

Honkai: Star Rail – Trailblazer (Preservation): best teams

Trailblazer (Preservation) is best used as an aggressive sustain that tanks damage for the team and helps with battering down enemy Toughness.

  • Dan Heng (Main DPS), Trailblazer (Preservation) (Support), Asta (Support), Natasha (Support)

This is a team you can form from free character unlocked by playing the game. Trailblazer keeps Dan Heng safe and inflicts Weakness Break on Fire Type enemies with the help of Asta, who is able to boost everyone’s SPD. Natasha is certainly not the best healer in the game any more, but gets the job done – especially with Trailblazer soaking up all the damage. This helps her not to get overwhelmed.

Honkai: Star Rail – Trailblazer (Preservation): ascension materials

You should have Trailblazer leveled up by the time you get their Preservation form, but you can always check the Trailblazer (Destruction) guide linked at the start of this article to find all the materials for that – the character level is shared between all forms.

Trailblazer (Preservation) requires the following materials to upgrade her combat abilities and Traces:

  • Credits x2,400,000
  • Thief’s Instinct x28
  • Usurper’s Scheme x42
  • Conqueror's Will x42
  • Endurance of Bronze x12
  • Oath of Steel x54
  • Safeguard of Amber x105
  • Destroyer’s Final Road x12
  • Tracks of Destiny x8

Endurance of Bronze, Oath of Steel, and Safeguard of Amber can be farmed in the Crimson Calyx (Supply Zone). As usual, you can create the high-level materials by using lower-level materials in the Omni-Synthesizer on the Astral Express.

Destroyer’s Final Road is a boss material only gained from the Echo of War (Supply Zone) domain, while Tracks of Destiny can be obtained during time-limited events, the Embers Exchange, the Nameless Honor, or as a Simulated Universe Points Reward.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/Guides