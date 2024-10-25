Honkai: Star Rail – Trailblazer (Preservation) build and ascension guide
Bring forward the lance of justice with the best Honkai: Star Rail Trailblazer (Preservation) build. After earning Qlipoth’s gaze thanks to their self-sacrifice on Belobog, the Trailblazer is filled by the fires of Preservation and can change their Damage Type and Path accordingly.
If you’re looking for guides on the other Trailblazer forms, find them below:
Table of Contents
Trailblazer (Preservation)’s Skill, Ever-Burning Amber, provides DMG Reduction and one stack of Magma Will. Additionally, it has a high chance to Taunt all enemies for one turn, bolstering the chance of Trailblazer being attacked.
Being hit by enemy attacks generates Magma Will as well and you can hold up to eight stacks of this effect. Having more than four stacks of Magma Will unlocks an Enhanced Basic Attack, which deals Fire DMG based on ATK to an enemy and all adjacent targets, consuming four stacks of Magma Will in the process.
Furthermore, whenever Trailblazer uses Basic Attack, Enhanced Basic Attack, Skill, or Ultimate, they generate a Shield based on their DEF on all allies.
Their Ultimate, War-Flaming Lance, deals Fire DMG based on ATK and DEF to all enemies and the next Basic Attack will automatically be an Enhanced Basic Attack that doesn’t consume any Magma Will.
Honkai: Star Rail – Trailblazer (Preservation): best Light Cones
Trailblazer (Preservation) is a very aggressive tank and over time their role has changed from being a sustain to becoming an offensive character used to inflict Weakness Break on foes. Fortunately for beginners, stacking both DEF and ATK boosts both roles.
Best Light Cones for Trailblazer (Preservation):
- Moment of Victory (5-Star)
- Concert for Two (4-Star)
- Destiny’s Threads Forewoven (4-Star)
- This is Me! (4-Star)
- Trend of the Universal Market (4-Star)
- Day One of My New Life (4-Star)
Honkai: Star Rail – Trailblazer (Preservation): best Relics
Again, upgrading Trailblazer (Preservation)’s DEF is a great option to strengthen their power as a sustain as well as their offensive prowess, so it should be your main priority. The rest of the stats somewhat depend on what you need – if you want them to tank more damage, then HP, Effect RES, and Effect Hit Rate (this boosts the chance of Taunt working) are of note. For an offensive orientation, you want to stack more ATK, Fire DMG, and Break Effect. SPD is always good.
Best Relic Sets for Trailblazer (Preservation):
- [Tank] Knight of Purity Palace (4) – +15% DEF, +20% Shield strength.
- [DPS] Knight of Purity Palace (2) + Musketeer of Wild Wheat (2) – +15% DEF, +12% ATK.
Best Planar Ornaments for Trailblazer (Preservation):
- Broken Keel (2) – +10% Effect RES, +10% CRIT DMG for all allies when the wearer’s Effect RES surpasses 30%.
Best stats for Trailblazer (Preservation) as a tank:
- Head – HP (Primary), DEF %, HP %, Effect RES %, Effect Hit Rate %
- Hands – ATK (Primary), DEF %, HP %, Effect RES %, Effect Hit Rate %
- Body – DEF % (Primary), HP %, Effect RES %, Effect Hit Rate %, SPD
- Feet – SPD (Primary), DEF %, HP %, Effect RES %, Effect Hit Rate %
- Planar Sphere – DEF % (Primary), HP %, Effect RES %, Effect Hit Rate %, SPD
- Link Rope – DEF % (Primary), HP %, Effect RES %, Effect Hit Rate %, SPD
Best stats for Trailblazer (Preservation) as a DPS:
- Head – HP (Primary), DEF %, SPD, ATK %, Break Effect %
- Hands – ATK (Primary), DEF %, SPD, ATK %, Break Effect %
- Body – DEF % (Primary), SPD, ATK %, Break Effect %, Effect Hit Rate %
- Feet – SPD (Primary), DEF %, ATK %, Break Effect %, Effect Hit Rate %
- Planar Sphere – Fire DMG % (Primary), DEF %, SPD, ATK %, Break Effect %
- Link Rope – Energy Regeneration (Primary), DEF %, SPD, ATK %, Break Effect %
Honkai: Star Rail – Trailblazer (Preservation): best teams
Trailblazer (Preservation) is best used as an aggressive sustain that tanks damage for the team and helps with battering down enemy Toughness.
- Dan Heng (Main DPS), Trailblazer (Preservation) (Support), Asta (Support), Natasha (Support)
This is a team you can form from free character unlocked by playing the game. Trailblazer keeps Dan Heng safe and inflicts Weakness Break on Fire Type enemies with the help of Asta, who is able to boost everyone’s SPD. Natasha is certainly not the best healer in the game any more, but gets the job done – especially with Trailblazer soaking up all the damage. This helps her not to get overwhelmed.
Honkai: Star Rail – Trailblazer (Preservation): ascension materials
You should have Trailblazer leveled up by the time you get their Preservation form, but you can always check the Trailblazer (Destruction) guide linked at the start of this article to find all the materials for that – the character level is shared between all forms.
Trailblazer (Preservation) requires the following materials to upgrade her combat abilities and Traces:
- Credits x2,400,000
- Thief’s Instinct x28
- Usurper’s Scheme x42
- Conqueror's Will x42
- Endurance of Bronze x12
- Oath of Steel x54
- Safeguard of Amber x105
- Destroyer’s Final Road x12
- Tracks of Destiny x8
Endurance of Bronze, Oath of Steel, and Safeguard of Amber can be farmed in the Crimson Calyx (Supply Zone). As usual, you can create the high-level materials by using lower-level materials in the Omni-Synthesizer on the Astral Express.
Destroyer’s Final Road is a boss material only gained from the Echo of War (Supply Zone) domain, while Tracks of Destiny can be obtained during time-limited events, the Embers Exchange, the Nameless Honor, or as a Simulated Universe Points Reward.