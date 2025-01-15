Honkai: Star Rail – Trailblazer (Remembrance) build and ascension guide
Unleash the power of Mem with the best Honkai: Star Rail Trailblazer (Remembrance) build. By adventuring on Amphoreus and earning a gaze from the Aeon Fuli, the Trailblazer can change their Damage Type and Path to Ice and Remembrance – another powerful form making the main character a potent damage amplifier.
If you’re looking for guides on the other Trailblazer forms, find them below:
Trailblazer (Remembrance)’s Skill, I Choose You!, summons the memosprite Mem to the field. If Mem is already active, the Skill heals Mem and grants her Charge. Their Ultimate, Together, Mem!, grants Mem additional Charge and enables her to deal Ice DMG to all enemies – it also spawns Mem, in case she’s not on the field.
Mem derives all of her stats aside from SPD from Trailblazer and gains Charge whenever allies recover a certain amount of Energy on top of Trailblazer's and her own actions. As long as Mem is not fully charged, she’ll automatically use Baddies! Trouble! on her turn, dealing Ice DMG based on ATK to four enemies before finishing with a slightly weaker attack against all enemies. Mem also passively increases the CRIT DMG of all allies based on her own CRIT DMG.
When Charge is full, Mem gets to take action immediately and can use Lemme! Help You! on one allied character, advancing their turn forward and granting them Mem’s Support for three turns. Mem’s Support adds one instance of True DMG, the amount depending on the original attack, to every instance of damage dealt by the benefiting ally. True DMG ignores all buffs and debuffs. This is especially strong on allies with high Energy capacity, as the True DMG dealt through Mem’s Support is increased for every 10 Energy capacity above 100.
You can unlock Trailblazer (Remembrance)’s Eidolons through gameplay to further bolster what they and Mem can do. Eidolon 1 adds a CRIT Rate buff to the effects of Mem’s Support. If Mem’s target is a Remembrance character or their summon, all effects apply to the Memsprite as well as the Memomaster. Eidolon 2 regenerates Energy for Trailblazer when allied Memosprites (not Mem) take action. Eidolon 4 enables Mem to gain Charge when allies without Energy take action and increases the True DMG multiplier such characters benefit from, if they get Mem’s Support. Finally, Eidolon 6 sets the CRIT Rate of Trailblazer’s Ultimate to 100%.
Honkai: Star Rail – Trailblazer (Remembrance): best Light Cones
Trailblazer (Remembrance) can deal solid damage through their Ultimate, but their role is mainly that of a damage amplifier and support. Fortunately, both roles require more CRIT DMG and ATK – and Victory In a Blink, a 4-Star Light Cone unlocked through gameplay, assists with that. It has a CRIT DMG bonus for the wearer in store (and thus helps the Memosprite) and bolsters every allies’ damage when the wearer’s Memosprite uses an ability on an ally.
This is currently the only support-oriented Light Cone for The Remembrance characters, so we’ll have to wait and see if stronger alternatives present themselves in the future.
Best Light Cones for Trailblazer (Remembrance):
- Victory In a Blink (4-Star)
- Time Woven Into Gold (5-Star)
- Geniuses’ Greetings (4-Star)
- Sweat Now, Cry Less (4-Star)
Honkai: Star Rail – Trailblazer (Remembrance): best Relics
CRIT DMG and ATK are the main focus points with HP being of importance as well, since this will increase the durability of Mem and spare you from resummoning her all the time. SPD is a smaller concern, since Trailblazer’s action is forwarded at the start of a battle, ensuring that Mem is being summoned quickly, but it’ll still be good to have. You’ll also want Energy Regeneration to help Mem’s Charge.
Best Relic Sets for Trailblazer (Remembrance):
- Hero of Triumphant Song (4) – +12% ATK, +6% SPD while the wearer's Memosprite is on the field, +30% CRIT DMG for both units for two turns when the wearer’s Memosprite attacks.
- Hunter of Glacial Forest (4) – +10% Ice DMG, +25% CRIT DMG for two turns after using Ultimate.
Best Planar Ornaments for Trailblazer (Remembrance):
- [Support-focused] Lushaka, the Sunken Seas (2) – +5% Energy Regeneration, +12% ATK for the first character in the team line-up, if it’s not the wearer.
- [Support-focused for Ice] Penacony, Land of the Dreams (2) – +5% Energy Regeneration, +10% DMG for all other allies with the same DMG Type.
- [DPS-focused] The Wondrous BananAmusement Park (2) – +16% CRIT DMG, +32% CRIT DMG when a target summoned by the wearer is on the field.
Best stats for Trailblazer (Remembrance):
- Head – HP (Primary), CRIT DMG, ATK %, SPD, HP %
- Hands – ATK (Primary), CRIT DMG, ATK %, SPD, HP %
- Body – CRIT DMG (Primary), ATK %, SPD, HP %, CRIT Rate
- Feet – SPD (Primary), CRIT DMG, ATK %, HP %, CRIT Rate
- Planar Sphere – Ice DMG (Primary), CRIT DMG, ATK %, SPD, HP %
- Link Rope – Energy Regeneration (Primary), CRIT DMG, ATK %, SPD, HP %
Honkai: Star Rail – Trailblazer (Remembrance): best teams
Trailblazer (Remembrance) will shine brightly with other Remembrance characters, but is far from a slouch in other compositions as well. Any DPS in the game benefits from Mem's True DMG.
- The Herta (Main DPS), Herta (Sub DPS), Trailblazer (Remembrance) (Support), Lingsha (Support)
The Herta greatly benefits from Mem’s Support, welcoming the advance forward and CRIT Rate it provides. The contribution of True DMG is especially strong on The Herta, because her attacks hit in several instances (thus each of them adds True DMG) and her substantial Energy capacity increases the True DMG multiplier massively. In turn, the consistent Energy Regeneration from The Herta (provided by Herta or any alternative Erudition Sub DPS) will speed up Mem’s Charge. Of course, Mem’s attacks and Trailblazer’s Ultimate being splash attacks helps The Herta build up Interpretation stacks on enemies as well – this is a combo with great synergy.
Lingsha, Aventurine, or Huohuo are all strong sustains for this composition, adding either more splash damage (and thus Energy Regeneration and Interpretation stacks) or offensive buffs on top of Energy Regeneration to the equation.
Honkai: Star Rail – Trailblazer (Remembrance): ascension materials
You should have Trailblazer leveled up by the time you get their Remembrance form, but you can always check the Trailblazer (Destruction) guide linked at the start of this article to find all the materials for that – the character level is shared between all forms.
Trailblazer (Remembrance) requires the following materials to upgrade their combat abilities and Traces:
- Credits x2,400,000
- Thief’s Instinct x28
- Usurper’s Scheme x42
- Conqueror's Will x42
- Bija of Consciousness x12
- Seedling of Manas x54
- Flower of Alaya x105
- Auspice Sliver x12
- Tracks of Destiny x8
Bija of Consciousness, Seedling of Manas, and Flower of Alaya can be farmed in the Crimson Calyx (Castrum Kremnos: Strife Ruins). As usual, you can create the high-level materials by using lower-level materials in the Omni-Synthesizer on the Astral Express.
Auspice Sliver is a boss material that can only be obtained by challenging the Echo of War (Skysplitter), while Tracks of Destiny can be obtained during time-limited events, the Embers Exchange, the Nameless Honor, or as a Simulated Universe Points Reward.