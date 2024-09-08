Honkai: Star Rail update 2.5 – release time and maintenance details
It’s time for the finale of the current story arc involving the Trailblazer and friends with Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 bringing the resolution to the Borisin crisis on the Xianzhou Luofu as well as the Wardance Ceremony. Expect action in and outside of the arena.
The HSR 2.5 events and feature updates offer plenty to look forward to, but players are even more excited about the upcoming characters on the HSR 2.5 banners – the mighty Feixiao, elegant Lingsha, and shadowy Moze.
Here are all the details on the Honkai: Star Rail update 2.5 start and server downtime.
Honkai: Star Rail update 2.5 – server downtime
The Honkai: Star Rail servers are scheduled to go offline on September 10, 2024, at 6am (UTC+8) in preparation for update 2.5. Here’s what that means for your timezone:
- September 9, 3pm PT
- September 9, 5pm CT
- September 9, 6pm ET
- September 9, 11pm BST
- September 10, 12am CEST
- September 10, 3:30am IST
- September 10, 6am CST
- September 10, 7am KST/JST
- September 10, 8am AEST
- September 10, 10am NZST
The Honkai: Star Rail servers are estimated to be offline for a duration of five hours, after which players will be able to log back in and start diving into update 2.5’s content.
Honkai: Star Rail update 2.5 – release time
Normally HoYoverse doesn’t need any more time than the scheduled five hours, so here’s when Honkai: Star Rail update 2.5 should be available in your timezone if all goes according to plan:
- September 9, 8pm PT
- September 9, 10pm CT
- September 9, 11pm ET
- September 10, 4am BST
- September 10, 5am CEST
- September 10, 8:30am IST
- September 10, 11am CST
- September 10, 12pm KST/JST
- September 10, 1pm AEST
- September 10, 3pm NZST
HoYoverse will compensate players with 60 Stellar Jades for free per hour of downtime, so you can expect to receive a total of 300 Stellar Jades as an apology for the inconvenience. In case maintenance takes longer or bugs that impacted the player experience in the previous version have been discovered, additional compensation will be issued. Make sure to visit your inbox and claim your freebies inside a timeframe of 30 days following the update – otherwise the currency will be lost.
Honkai: Star Rail update 2.5 – preload
HoYoverse has not yet allowed players on PC, iOS, and Android to preload the game, as would be expected two days before the update. This quite unusual for HSR, which generally always has the preload function in play to make things easier for users – we’ll keep you posted on any changes.
Honkai: Star Rail update 2.5 – download size
Due to no preload being available, we have no estimated download size for the update on any of the platforms – as above, we’ll keep you updated on the latest.