Honkai: Star Rail update 2.6 – release time and maintenance details
Prepare for another fever dream of an adventure, because the Astral Express crew returns to Penacony in Honkai: Star Rail update 2.6, which is right around the corner.
Table of Contents
The Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 story and events look to be another wild ride on the Planet of Festivities with hordes of little monkeys and new character Rappa, who will be available on the Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 banners, dominating the headlines. Meanwhile, Madam Herta has cooked up yet another game mode for the Simulated Universe, spicing up the roguelike offering even more.
Here are all the details on the Honkai: Star Rail update 2.6 start and server downtime.
Honkai: Star Rail update 2.6 – server downtime
The Honkai: Star Rail servers are scheduled to go offline on October 23, 2024, at 6am (UTC+8) in preparation for update 2.6. Here’s what that means for your timezone:
- October 22, 3pm PT
- October 22, 5pm CT
- October 22, 6pm ET
- October 22, 11pm BST
- October 23, 12am CEST
- October 23, 3:30am IST
- October 23, 6am CST
- October 23, 7am KST/JST
- October 23, 9am AEDT
- October 23, 11am NZDT
The Honkai: Star Rail servers are estimated to be offline for a duration of five hours, after which players will be able to log back in and start diving into update 2.6’s content.
Honkai: Star Rail update 2.6 – release time
Usually HoYoverse doesn’t need any more time than the scheduled five hours, so here’s when Honkai: Star Rail update 2.6 should be available in your timezone if all goes according to plan:
- October 22, 8pm PT
- October 22, 10pm CT
- October 22, 11pm ET
- October 23, 4am BST
- October 23, 5am CEST
- October 23, 8:30am IST
- October 23, 11am CST
- October 23, 12pm KST/JST
- October 23, 2pm AEDT
- October 23, 4pm NZDT
Each hour of server downtime will be compensated with 60 Stellar Jades, so a total of 300 of the in-game currency is on the table for the update procedure. In case maintenance takes any longer or bugs that have impacted the player experience in the previous version have been discovered, additional compensation will be doled out. Make sure to check your in-game mail and claim your compensation inside a timeframe of 30 days following the update – otherwise the currency will be lost.
Honkai: Star Rail update 2.6 – preload
The preload for Honkai: Star Rail update 2.6 on PC, iOS, and Android is already available – this will allow you to download a majority of the files needed to update the game well ahead of time, enabling you to dive into the game much more quickly when update 2.6 is available. Preload is not available on PS5, so users playing on console will need to remain a little more patient and download the entire update on launch day.
Honkai: Star Rail update 2.6 – download size
The download size for updates in HoYoverse games varies depending on the device you play on as well as the language packages you have installed, but here’s how large the files should be on average for Honkai: Star Rail version 2.6:
- PC: 15.6 GB
- Mobile: 1.7 GB
Make sure to have extra space on your device beyond the sheer download size, as the game will temporarily need some additional free storage to unpack all the data before installing the update.