Video Games

Honkai: Star Rail update 2.6 – release time and maintenance details

Learn when the Honkai: Star Rail servers will be back up

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

Prepare for another fever dream of an adventure, because the Astral Express crew returns to Penacony in Honkai: Star Rail update 2.6, which is right around the corner.

Table of Contents

  1. Honkai: Star Rail update 2.6 – server downtime
  2. Honkai: Star Rail update 2.6 – release time
  3. Honkai: Star Rail update 2.6 – preload
  4. Honkai: Star Rail update 2.6 – download size

The Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 story and events look to be another wild ride on the Planet of Festivities with hordes of little monkeys and new character Rappa, who will be available on the Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 banners, dominating the headlines. Meanwhile, Madam Herta has cooked up yet another game mode for the Simulated Universe, spicing up the roguelike offering even more.

Here are all the details on the Honkai: Star Rail update 2.6 start and server downtime.

Honkai: Star Rail update 2.6 – server downtime

The Honkai: Star Rail servers are scheduled to go offline on October 23, 2024, at 6am (UTC+8) in preparation for update 2.6. Here’s what that means for your timezone:

  • October 22, 3pm PT
  • October 22, 5pm CT
  • October 22, 6pm ET
  • October 22, 11pm BST
  • October 23, 12am CEST
  • October 23, 3:30am IST
  • October 23, 6am CST
  • October 23, 7am KST/JST
  • October 23, 9am AEDT
  • October 23, 11am NZDT

The Honkai: Star Rail servers are estimated to be offline for a duration of five hours, after which players will be able to log back in and start diving into update 2.6’s content.

Honkai: Star Rail update 2.6 – release time

Usually HoYoverse doesn’t need any more time than the scheduled five hours, so here’s when Honkai: Star Rail update 2.6 should be available in your timezone if all goes according to plan:

  • October 22, 8pm PT
  • October 22, 10pm CT
  • October 22, 11pm ET
  • October 23, 4am BST
  • October 23, 5am CEST
  • October 23, 8:30am IST
  • October 23, 11am CST
  • October 23, 12pm KST/JST
  • October 23, 2pm AEDT
  • October 23, 4pm NZDT

Each hour of server downtime will be compensated with 60 Stellar Jades, so a total of 300 of the in-game currency is on the table for the update procedure. In case maintenance takes any longer or bugs that have impacted the player experience in the previous version have been discovered, additional compensation will be doled out. Make sure to check your in-game mail and claim your compensation inside a timeframe of 30 days following the update – otherwise the currency will be lost.

Honkai: Star Rail update 2.6 – preload

The preload for Honkai: Star Rail update 2.6 on PC, iOS, and Android is already available – this will allow you to download a majority of the files needed to update the game well ahead of time, enabling you to dive into the game much more quickly when update 2.6 is available. Preload is not available on PS5, so users playing on console will need to remain a little more patient and download the entire update on launch day.

Honkai: Star Rail update 2.6 – download size

The download size for updates in HoYoverse games varies depending on the device you play on as well as the language packages you have installed, but here’s how large the files should be on average for Honkai: Star Rail version 2.6:

  • PC: 15.6 GB
  • Mobile: 1.7 GB

Make sure to have extra space on your device beyond the sheer download size, as the game will temporarily need some additional free storage to unpack all the data before installing the update.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/Guides