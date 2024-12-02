Honkai: Star Rail update 2.7 – release time and maintenance details
The Astral Express is stopping at Penacony one last time in Honkai: Star Rail update 2.7 before it jumps to Amphoreus in 2025 – and HoYoverse has cooked up quite the final chapter for 2024.
Table of Contents
Update 2.7 of HSR will introduce the Party Card of the Astral Express, where the Trailblazer will finally get their very own room – including a luxurious bathtub and a gaming battlestation that will make even Silver Wolf jealous. Players can also look forward to getting a free 5-Star character, pull for Sunday and Fugue on the HSR 2.7 banners, and reduce the required storage size of the game on mobile devices.
Here are all the details on the Honkai: Star Rail update 2.7 start and server downtime.
Honkai: Star Rail update 2.7 – server downtime
The Honkai: Star Rail servers are scheduled to go offline on December 4, 2024, at 6am (UTC+8) in preparation for update 2.7. Here’s what that means for your timezone:
- December 3, 2pm PST
- December 3, 4pm CST (Central)
- December 3, 5pm EST
- December 3, 10pm GMT
- December 3, 11pm CET
- December 4, 3:30am IST
- December 4, 6am CST (China)
- December 4, 7am KST/JST
- December 4, 9am AEDT
- December 4, 11am NZDT
The Honkai: Star Rail servers are estimated to be offline for a duration of five hours, after which players will be able to log back in and start diving into update 2.7’s content.
Honkai: Star Rail update 2.7 – release time
Usually HoYoverse doesn’t need any more time than the scheduled five hours, so here’s when Honkai: Star Rail update 2.7 should be available in your timezone if all goes according to plan:
- December 3, 7pm PST
- December 3, 9pm CST (Central)
- December 3, 10pm EST
- December 4, 3am GMT
- December 4, 4am CET
- December 4, 8:30am IST
- December 4, 11am CST (China)
- December 4, 12pm KST/JST
- December 4, 2pm AEDT
- December 4, 4pm NZDT
Each hour of server downtime will be compensated with 60 Stellar Jades, so a total of 300 of the in-game currency is on the table for the update procedure. In case maintenance takes any longer or bugs that have impacted the player experience in the previous version have been discovered, additional compensation will be doled out. Make sure to check your in-game mail and claim your compensation inside a timeframe of 30 days following the update – otherwise the currency will be lost.
Honkai: Star Rail update 2.7 – preload
The preload for Honkai: Star Rail update 2.7 on PC, iOS, Android, and PS5 is already available – this will allow you to download a majority of the files needed to update the game well ahead of time, enabling you to dive into the game much more quickly when update 2.7 is available.
Honkai: Star Rail update 2.7 – download size
The download size for updates in HoYoverse games varies depending on the device you play on as well as the language packages you have installed, but here’s how large the files should be on average for Honkai: Star Rail version 2.7:
- PC: 20 to 27 GB (44 to 55 GB of disc space required during installation)
- Mobile: 12 to 14 GB (Android), 17 to 19 GB (iOS)
- PS5: 44 GB of disc space required during installation
Note that the download size for version 2.7 is is larger than usual, because HoYoverse will be optimizing the logic of game files during this update – this will lead to a reduction of required storage space after installation.
Always make sure to have extra space on your device beyond the sheer download size, as the game will temporarily need some additional free storage to unpack all the data before installing the update.