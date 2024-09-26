How long to beat The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is an absolutely massive game, with a map size eight times that of Link’s Awakening, making it one of the biggest 2D Zelda games ever made — a fair stomping ground for a princess. Whether you’re blazing through this massive map of Hyrule or taking your time to explore every nook and cranny, you’ll likely be spending a pretty decent amount of time in Princess Zelda’s slippers throughout your journey, interacting with dozens of NPCs, collecting hundreds of echoes, and going on many quests.
While it’s not quite as long as something like Breath of the Wild or Tears of the Kingdom, there’s still plenty to do in Echoes of Wisdom, and after having spent some time with the game, we now know exactly how long it takes to finish and how long you’ll be spending on getting 100%.
Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – how long to beat the main story?
It took us about 20 hours to finish the main story of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. This includes the main questline, a decent amount of side quests, all optional rifts, and plenty of exploring and minigames. We’d expect that, if you were to focus solely on the main story, going from quest marker to quest marker, you could complete the main story in roughly 12 hours.
Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – how long to 100% the game?
Getting 100% completion in Echoes of Wisdom will take about 30-35 hours. This requires finding all 150 Might Crystals and getting every Swordfighter form upgrade, collecting all 35 stamps, all 40 Pieces of Heart, upgrading your accessory capacity (and getting all accessories), getting every fairy bottle, completing every side quest, and collecting every Echo. A good chunk of these will likely be ticked off during the main story, and you’ll have an easier time picking up the things you’re missing once you’ve rolled credits.