How to get a free Deadshot Daiquiri on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies
The Black Ops 6 Zombies Deadshot Daiquiri usually takes a while to unlock, but there’s a way you can get it within minutes.
Deadshot Daiquiri is a perk that increases enemy critical damage. As well as that, aiming down sights snaps to an enemy’s critical point.
While you can find it on the Terminus map, it’s not available on Liberty Falls. That is, unless you do this one easy trick. So, here’s how to get the Deadshot Daiquiri. Speaking of Terminus, by the way, here’s a full guide to completing the Terminus Zombies storyline.
First, head to Liberty Falls. This works solo, but it’s easier if you’re in a squad. Now, when you’re spawned in, shoot enemies until you get 2000 points. It won’t take long.
With your points, go to the roof just behind the Motor Lodge Motel and purchase the sniper rifle. With that in your possession, head to the cemetery. This is to the north of the map, to the right of the church.
Next, look for the opening to the cemetery, which is a gap in the fence. Aim with your sniper and you’ll see five cans lined up on the distance fence. Shoot these five cans and you’ll be rewarded with a free Deadshot Daiquiri.
Now, obviously enemies will be attacking you as you do this, which is why it’s easier to pull this off when you’re in a squad. That way, you can task one player with holding off the zombies while you can shoot the cans, or vice versa.
Be mindful that your sniper only has five bullets, and there are five cans, meaning you have to hit a can with every bullet. If you miss, the cans disappear. However, they will respawn after a few minutes so you can try again.
