HSR 2.5 Skysplitter merchant lets you hire an online troll army, but only if you have high morals

It’s okay to spread fake news if you’ve been a good Trailblazer

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

The Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 update added yet another new map to HoYoverse’s sprawling RPG – a former battleship called Skysplitter, which now serves as a venue for martial-arts events. There’s much to discover on the Skyplitter, such as new Hexanexus puzzles, treasure chests, and some merchants that sell recipes and consumables.

However, a couple of merchants on the Skysplitter stand out from the crowd and let you buy a few unusual goods – a shady tabloid journalist and a beggar.

You can find the beggar sitting on the ground in the hallway leading away from the Skyplitter’s docks – and this guy is basically a medieval Catholic bishop: Give him money (we are talking about several tens of thousands of Credits here) and he will in return give you Praise of High Morals, the currency you sometimes receive for doing good deeds in the overworld.

Honkai: Star Rail screenshot showing a map of the Skysplitter.
This is the position of the beggar. Just follow the hallway south to meet the shady journalist. / HoYoverse

That’s right – this beggar is basically the medieval Catholic church selling indulgences so that you’re feeling better about yourself.

But the Skysplitter doesn’t simply provide you the opportunity to gain Praise of High Morals in this easy way – another merchant happily takes the currency for their goods.

Walk along the hallway after meeting the beggar and you’ll find another merchant, the journalist mentioned before. She’ll try to sell you three types of consumables:

  • Enemy’s Scandal (costs two Praise of High Morals)
  • Laudatory Press Release (costs one Praise of High Morals)
  • Propaganda Army (costs one Praise of High Morals)
Honkai: Star Rail screenshot showing the goods sold by a merchant.
Why yes, I'd like to hire one online troll army, please. / HoYoverse

Quite the unusual array of goods, isn’t it? No wonder you need to spend your positive karma points to get access to them.

Honkai: Star Rail screenshot of a shady journalist.
This is what the shady journalist looks like. / HoYoverse

For more information on Honkai: Star Rail’s latest update, check our HSR 2.5 ending explainer as well as our HSR 2.5 Luminary Wardance walkthrough.

