Best Pokémon for Incineroar Tera Raid: How to beat the Incineroar seven-star Tera Raid event
The next seven-star raid is almost here for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, and this time it’s a fan-favorite Alolan starter and one of the most prevalent Pokémon in the competitive scene: Incineroar. Incineroar can be very difficult to take down, and in this guide we’ll go over everything you need to add Incineroar the Unrivaled to your team.
When does the Incineroar raid start?
Like most 7-star event raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the Incineroar raids will take place over two consecutive weekends, leaving you with very few chances to pick one up.
Here are the dates when the Incineroar seven-star raids are available:
- From September 6, 2024 until September 8, 2024
- From September 13, 2024 until September 15, 2024
Seven-Star Tera Raid Incineroar stats, moves, and ability – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
Incineroar has a few tricks up its sleeves, in both its ability and in its signature move. Its ability is Intimidate, which drops your physical attack stat by one stage at the start of the raid, but thankfully won’t happen again beyond that. Its signature move, Darkest Lariat, presents a bigger problem — it’s a powerful Dark-type move, boosted by its Dark tera type, and it ignores defense boosts so you can’t buff up to defend against it. Throw in a diverse move pool and high attack stat, and you’ve got quite a menace.
The Mightiest Incineroar – Level 100
- Nature – Adamant
- Ability – Intimidate
- Item – None
- Tera type – Dark
- Move set – Darkest Lariat, Flare Blitz, Acrobatics, Iron Head, Will-O-Wisp, Scorching Sands
Best counters for Incineroar – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
Incineroar, thankfully, doesn’t have much in the way of special defense, and its ability won’t affect special attackers, but a good physical attacker with the right move set is viable too.
Ursaluna
Ursaluna is a powerful physical attacker that has access to a few key tools. Its ability Guts boosts its attack significantly when it’s burned, which is definitely a possibility in this Incineroar raid. It also has the classic one-two punch combo of Belly Drum, which sets attack to +6, and Drain Punch, which is both super effective against Dark types and restores HP while dealing huge damage. Charm can lower Incineroar’s attack stat prior to the shield going up, while Yawn can put it to sleep, also before the shield.
Here’s the set we recommend:
Ursaluna – Level 100
- Nature – Adamant
- Ability – Guts
- Item – Big Root
- Tera type – Fighting
- Move set – Drain Punch, Belly Drum, Charm, Yawn
Primarina
Primarina is a great choice for a special attacker, being resistant to most of Incineroar’s attacks and having access to some very helpful moves. Chilling Water will drop Incineroar’s attack stat even behind a shield, while Draining Kiss will help restore HP while dealing super effective damage. Calm Mind will boost your special attack, and Moonblast will deal massive damage once you’ve got a few boosts under your belt.
Here’s the set we recommend:
Primarina – Level 100
- Nature – Rash
- Ability – Torrent
- Item – Big Root
- Tera type – Fairy
- Move set – Calm Mind, Moonblast, Chilling Water, Draining Kiss
Clefairy
Clefairy – not Clefable – rounds out our lineup here, with the Fairy-type Pokémon being surprisingly useful for a non-fully evolved Pokémon. Its main draw here is its ability, Friend Guard, which is essentially a permanent Reflect that you don’t have to waste a turn setting up. We’ve given Clefairy Reflect, too, because more defense is always good, and Chilling Water is a must, too, to drop Incineroar’s attack stat. The rest of the set is very flexible depending on your team composition — Heal Pulse can heal allies, Helping Hand can boost an ally’s next attack, Draining Kiss can help restore Clefairy’s HP, and Encore can lock Incineroar into an unhelpful move. All of these have utility, so it’s a matter of preference which moves you take.
Here’s our recommended set:
Clefairy – Level 100
- Nature – Bold
- Ability – Friend Guard
- Item – Eviolite
- Tera type – Fairy
- Move set – Reflect, Chilling Water, Heal Pulse, Draining Kiss, Helping Hand, Encore