Indiana Jones and the Great Circle release times for Xbox and PC
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’s release times are coming up fast, especially if you purchased the open-world game's premium edition and plan on jumping in ahead of the official launch date. Bethesda is launching the new Indiana Jones game at the same time for both platforms, so for once, you’re not having to wait if you play on console. You’re not waiting for much longer if you opt for the standard edition, either. Early access only launches you into Indiana Jones world three days ahead of everyone else.
We’ve listed the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle release times below, both for regular launch and for early access.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle early access release times on Xbox and PC
Those who purchased The Great Circle’s premium edition can start playing on December 6, 2024, at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. Here’s what that looks like for the rest of the world.
December 5, 2024
- 4 p.m. PT
- 6 p.m. CT
- 7 p.m. ET
- 9 p.m. BRT
December 6, 2024
- 12 a.m. GMT
- 1 a.m. CET
- 3 a.m. AST
- 5:30 a.m. IST
- 8 a.m. China Standard Time
- 9 a.m. JST
- 11 a.m. AEDT
- 1 p.m. NZDT
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle release times on Xbox and PC
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’s launch date for everyone else is December 8, 2024, at the same times.
December 8, 2024
- 4 p.m. PT
- 6 p.m. CT
- 7 p.m. ET
- 9 p.m. BRT
December 9, 2024
- 12 a.m. GMT
- 1 a.m. CET
- 3 a.m. AST
- 5:30 a.m. IST
- 8 a.m. China Standard Time
- 9 a.m. JST
- 11 a.m. AEDT
- 1 p.m. NZDT
Since it launches simultaneously worldwide, the New Zealand trick won’t work. You’ll just have to wait for it to unlock.