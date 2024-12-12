Indiana Jones Great Circle: A Date to Remember mystery solution
Once you’re in the Vatican, there’ll be plenty of mysteries to solve and secrets to uncover and here’s one you get as you sneak through the restricted area in Belvedere Courtyard.
The Indiana Jones A Date to Remember mystery will require you to find and unlock a red ration chest, but you’ll need to figure out the code from several seemingly contradictory clues.
Here’s everything you need to know to solve the A Date to Remember mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
If you’re not in the mood for solving puzzles and following clues, you can just get the chest’s location and code from our Indiana Jones Great Circle: All Vatican safe codes and locations.
Contents
How to start the A Date to Remember mystery
A Date to Remember will be added to your journal when you pick up a Shipment Report from a desk in one of the tents in the Belvedere Courtyard restricted area. The main story will eventually lead you through this fenced-off tent camp, but you can start the mystery anytime you want.
To enter the restricted area, you will need to grab the Blackshirt Uniform disguise first and equip it, as the guards won’t let you in if you’re wearing your priest outfit. There’s a fascist captain roaming between the tents, so make sure you stay out of his line of sight, as he can see through your disguise.
The shipment report you need to pick up to start the mystery is in the tent in the southwest corner of the restricted area, so the first one to your left when you enter.
The report describes a locked shipment and will add the A Date to Remember mystery to your journal with the location of the tent in the Museum Wing’s garden where you will find the container.
How to get to the tent in the Museum Wing garden
The access door for the Museum Wing is in the northwest corner of the restricted area, so you can head there once you’re done exploring all the other tents. The door’s sign reads Musei Vaticani.
If you’re trying this before the A Nun in Trouble quest, the door will be locked, so make sure you progress the story with Gina, and you’ll get here again.
Once you’re in the Museum Wing courtyard, head to the tent in the southeast corner of the garden while avoiding the Blackshirt captain.
How to solve the A Date to Remember mystery
Inside the tent, you will find the chest you need to open and a desk next to it with several clues, one of which is in the drawer. There’s a Secret Delivery Letter with the date October 15 and the code word DICE.
The Calendar Page has October 20, a Wednesday, marked as the arrival date of the container, and then the Code Lookup Table from the drawer has four numbers corresponding to the day of the week and the letters from the code key circled.
You need to cross-reference all clues to figure out the correct code that opens the chest. From the shipment report and the handwritten note on the secret delivery letter, we know that Hector De Luca got the code wrong as 4178.
Instead of decoding it for the delivery date, a Wednesday, he should have used the date on which the container was sent, and that's October 15, a Friday on the calendar.
So, according to the code lookup table, the correct code for DICE and Friday to open the container is 6380. Enter the code to grab some cash, Giovanni’s Letter and a Vatican Medicine guide.
The guide will mark the locations of all 15 medicine bottles you need to collect. Bringing the bottles to Sister Valeria at the pharmacy will reward you with Adventure Books that will improve your skills, so it’s a good idea to get these before you complete your tasks at the Vatican.
If you’re looking for all the relics in the Vatican, solving the House of God mystery with the Saint Peter’s Basilica model will give you a map for them.