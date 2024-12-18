Video Games

Indiana Jones Great Circle: All cogwheel puzzles and how to solve them

How to find and solve every cogwheel puzzle in Sukhothai in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Ryan Woodrow

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle / MachineGames

The jungles of Siam are hiding all sorts of secrets, and scattered across it is a series of puzzles that might just be the hardest in the entire game. When you first find the hidden pyramid as part of the story you’ll have to solve a small puzzle where you must link up some cogwheels to activate a mechanism, but this is just the first of several puzzles like this in the game, and you’ll need to take some parts of each puzzle across the map with you.

You’ll need to solve all of these cogwheel puzzles to get every Ancient Relic in Great Circle, so we’ll show you where to find each one and how to solve them.

Contents

  1. All cogwheel puzzle locations
  2. Hidden Pyramid cogwheel puzzle solution
  3. Waterfall Ruins cogwheel puzzle solution
  4. Wat Mahathat cogwheel puzzle solution
  5. Hidden Platform cogwheel puzzle solution
  6. Village cogwheel puzzle solution
  7. Wat Si Sawai cogwheel puzzle solution
  8. River Bank cogwheel puzzle solution

All cogwheel puzzle locations

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle screenshot of the Sukhothai map with the locations of the cogwheel puzzles numbered
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle / Bethesda

In the image above we’ve numbered each puzzle according to the order we recommend you do them, as the idea is that you have to collect the small cogs from each puzzle and use them in future puzzles. The simplest of these will require just four small cogs, while the last one will require all ten.

You don’t need to solve each puzzle to take the small cogs though, so we recommend you go to each location and collect all 10 cogs before you start, as it will make each puzzle much easier.

Here is the full list of all the puzzles and where they’re located, as shown on the map above:

  1. Hidden Pyramid – This is mandatory as part of the story
  2. Waterfall Ruins – Minimum 4 cogs
  3. Wat Mahathat – Minimum 5 cogs
  4. Hidden Platform – Minimum 7 cogs
  5. Village – Minimum 5 cogs
  6. Wat Si Sawai – Minimum 6 cogs
  7. River Bank – Minimum 10 cogs

Hidden Pyramid cogwheel puzzle solution

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle screenshot of a series of cogs connected up on a board
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle / Bethesda

As this is a main story puzzle it is the simplest of the set. The only major challenge is finding all of the small cogs in the area, as two are hidden behind a crawl space and a point where you need to yank your whip. Once you have all the cogs, arrange them as shown in the image above.

The important thing to remember for all of these puzzles is that the small cogs only attach to other ones when they are horizontally or vertically adjacent to each other – diagonals don’t work.

Waterfall Ruins cogwheel puzzle solution

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle screenshot of a series of cogs connected up on a board
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle / Bethesda

This one teaches you the basics of the rest of these puzzles, which is that to succeed, you need to connect the two big wheels with the cogs in between. The image above shows the simple pattern you can use to connect them in this puzzle.

Wat Mahathat cogwheel puzzle solution

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle screenshot of a series of cogs connected up on a board
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle / Bethesda

This puzzle gives you some fixed larger cogs that you can use to transfer the movement over a gap that appears small but is actually impassable with any of the cogs. Arrange everything as we have in the image above to solve this one.

Hidden Platform cogwheel puzzle solution

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle screenshot of a series of cogs connected up on a board
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle / Bethesda

This one is one of the trickier puzzles and in the end, we cheesed it by using nine cogs instead of the minimum seven that the puzzle requires. The tricky bit here is the overgrown cog in the middle which cannot move, meaning you have to avoid connecting any cogs to it. Our solution is in the image above.

Village cogwheel puzzle solution

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle screenshot of a series of cogs connected up on a board
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle / Bethesda

This puzzle introduces you to the extra side-cogs that are secretly connected, letting you transfer movement across the board without needing to directly link everything up. Out solution was a little more complicated than necessary, but as you can see in the image above, it works.

Wat Si Sawai cogwheel puzzle solution

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle screenshot of a series of cogs connected up on a board
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle / Bethesda

This one is a bit more straightforward, you just have to ignore the bottom right section of the puzzle entirely, as you can see in the image above.

River Bank cogwheel puzzle solution

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle screenshot of a series of cogs connected up on a board
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle / Bethesda

This final puzzle can be a real headscratcher, as you have to use the special wheels that transfer movement while avoiding one big immovable cog in the middle of the puzzle. We cracked it though, and you can see our solution above that requires all ten cogs.

Once you’ve completed all the puzzles you will complete the mystery and have several more relics under your belt, getting you one step closer to unlocking Great Circle’s secret ending.

Published
Ryan Woodrow
RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg

Home/Guides