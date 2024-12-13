Indiana Jones Great Circle: All Ancient Relic locations
The Ancient Relics are among the toughest collectibles to gather in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. With a total of 49 scattered across The Vatican, Gizeh, and Sukhothai you’re going to have to investigate every corner of these maps in order to track down every single one. If you don’t want to do it alone then don’t worry, as we’ve already scoured the lands and have tracked them all down for you.
Here is the full list of every Ancient Relic in Great Circle and where to find them. They are just one set of collectibles though. You can also check out our guide on all the Lost Artifacts of Europe locations too.
The Vatican Ancient Relic locations
The Library
1. On a table in the secret underground passage in the library.
The Catacombs
2. Past the crack in the wall that has water pouring down it. Use a hole in the nearby wall to throw a torch through and burn down the wooden panels blocking your path.
3. Behind a grate at the top of the room full of Nazis. You’ll need to move the bust onto the right pressure plate to unlock it.
4. In the section with two sets of wooden beams that you can latch your whip onto. Climb all the way to the top then through a doorway on the top floor to your right.
5. Behind two grates. Move two busts around to grab the sledgehammer, then break the cracked wall to get one of the busts onto the right pressure plate.
6. After the car has crashed through the ceiling, go through a passage to the right and follow it until you reach a beam over a hole. Connect your whip and lower yourself as far as you can before swinging into the opening in front of you.
Beneath the fountain
7. At the second half of the swinging blades puzzle, drop to the floor and the relic is in the pit on a broken plinth.
8. Crawl through a crack in the wall to place a bust on a nearby podium, the relic is on one of the lips on the wall.
9. On a shelf on the wall in the vault, through the secret passage that opens after you defeat the giant.
Fieldwork
10. Complete the “The Secrets of Giants” fieldwork. Antonio will give you the relic once you deliver all the photos.
Gizeh Ancient Relic locations
Gizeh surface
1. Get the Haunted Tomb Key from the nearby Nazi compound (will be under a mystery note), unlock the grate and crawl under the rubble to find the relic.
2. There’s a small hole in the ground just south of the tent guarded by dogs. In there you’ll need to solve the Seat of Eternity mystery to get the relic.
3. Hop through the window of the wooden hut and find the safe. Enter the code 3262 to get the relic.
4. On the hill behind the Sphinx, there is a small wooden structure with a winch you can rappel down with your whip. The relic is by a statue near the chain you use to open the exit.
5. In the mine, follow the path you took to activate the blue wire to power the lift. In the area with the water, swim across to a small opening that houses the relic.
6. Complete the “Belongs in a Museum” mystery. You will be given the relic after delivering all the stone stelae.
7. Locked in a safe on the bottom floor in the Nazi compound. The code is 40926.
8. In a crate on the top floor of the Nazi compound, behind a big stack of boxes.
The Sphinx
9. At the feet of a statue in the room past the crumbling pillars.
10. In the room with a crack down the middle, run through the doorway on the right as you enter and down the corridor to the dead-end. The relic is on the ground by the wall.
11. From the entryway with the spotlights, go through the doorway on the left. Instead of going down the stairs hug the right wall and walk across the lip until you can jump across to the other side. The relic is in that room.
The Great Pyramid
12. Before you reach the first mirror, there is a fork in the path. Make the long jump and there is the relic just up that path.
13. In the room with the three mirrors and the patterns on the door, go into the small chamber on the left containing the relic.
14. In the section where you’re jumping between rocky outcrops over an abyss, after swinging across with your whip on the right-hand side of the cavern, jump over the rocks and onto a lip below. From there, jump across to the center platform where a puzzle that requires you to use the relics you’ve already collected opens the door to another relic.
15. When you reach the end of the room where you find relic 14, instead of progressing forward, look to the left and you’ll see a swing-point on the ceiling. Use it to swing across to the platform opposite, where you’ll find this relic at the feet of a statue.
Sukhothai Ancient Relic locations
Sukhothai surface
1. At the nearest coast, you’ll find a statue and a wall with crates nearby. Crawl through a gap in the wall and into the ruin on the other side. Follow the path until you squeeze through a gap, then turn right and follow that path up and around.
2. From the shore jump into the river between the two stone platforms, climb up the furthest one from the left and then peek inside to find the relic.
3. Behind the waterfall, there is a gap to squeeze through and another puzzle that requires you to insert previously discovered relics to unlock another one.
4. In the southmost restricted area, on a table under a canopy on the east side of the area.
Ancient Pyramid
5. On top of the nearest pillar to the entrance sticking out of the water on the right.
6. After using the rebreather to get inside the pyramid, surface and turn back on yourself to go down a short tunnel with the relic at the end.
7. After swinging off a trident you lodged in a mushroom and reaching the area where you must jump across stone blocks in water, turn right as you enter and follow the path to the relic.
8. When climbing in the central chamber of the pyramid after the giant snake fight. One of the ledges in the center of the pyramid will have a place you can climb up with a whip, followed by two risky jumps ending onto a vine that you can climb up. The relic is on top of this platform.
Wat Si Sawai
9. On the massive statue in the secret room that unlocks when you complete the “The Kid Who Vanished” fieldwork.
10. In the puzzle with the mass of water pipes on the floor, pick up the mace leading down into one of the side rooms and use it to smash a weakened wall in there. The relic is behind it.
11. After completing the first set of puzzles with the giant cogs and opening the door with Gina continue straight down the corridor to find this relic at the end.
12. Complete the Wat Si Sawai cog puzzle, which is found by dropping down through an opening on the outside of the temple.
Khmer Tomb
13. You will need to start “A Study in Fear” fieldwork to get into this tomb. In the first puzzle room with the giant cogs, before moving forward, jump back through the room across the elevated rocks to find this relic.
14. In the room after you’re washed down the river, use the swing points in the ceiling to reach the small stone nook at the far end of the room.
15. In the final room of the tomb, turn right just before going through the exit and climb the wall to find the relic on the ledge.
There's still a few more to get in Sukhothai, so we'll update this list as soon as we can.