Indiana Jones Great Circle: Blackshirt Key and Uniform location
As soon as you get to Rome in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, while still trying to infiltrate Castel Sant’Angelo and sneak into the Vatican, you will notice a locked fence door that requires a Blackshirt Key.
You might be wondering how to get the key and whether it’s found around the same spot where you first came across a door that requires it. In this guide, we break down everything you need to know about when and where to find the Blackshirt Uniform and Blackshirt Key that comes with it, and how to use it.
When can you get the Blackshirt Key and Uniform
First off, it’s pointless to search for the key at Castel Sant’Angelo, because you will be able to find it only after you’ve reached the Vatican and have progressed to a certain point in the story when you meet Gina Lombardi.
Once you get past a cutscene where you chat with Gina on a balcony at the Apostolic Palace overlooking Saint Peter’s dome as an airship arrives, you can proceed to grab the uniform.
Where to find the Blackshirt Key and Uniform
The Blackshirt Uniform is in a courtyard just below the balcony of the nuns’ chapel in the Apostolic Palace where you first meet Gina and witness the arrival of the airship.
Hop on the zipline on your right to get to the fenced terrace on the other side. The Blackshirt Uniform, which also includes the Blackshirt Key, is in the small courtyard just below that terrace.
Find the hole in the fence and crouch to go through, then drop down into the courtyard. There are three fascists there, but you shouldn’t have a problem taking them down.
The Blackshirt Uniform is on the small stool next to a barrel in front of a tent in the courtyard. Grab it, and you will be able to equip it from the inventory menu.
How to use the Blackshirt Uniform in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
When you have the Blackshirt Uniform equipped, you can use the Blackshirt Key to open doors that require it, and enter restricted areas guarded by fascists. You'll still have to avoid fascist captains, though, as they will see through your disguise if you stay in their line of sight.
These include the restricted area in Belvedere Courtyard where you can start the A Day to Remember mystery, for which our Vatican safe codes and locations guide will come in handy. You can also now enter a secret Underground Boxing Ring just for Blackshirts. The Blackshirt Uniform is one of several disguises in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which you will find throughout your journey.