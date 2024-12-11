Video Games

Indiana Jones Great Circle: Blackshirt Key and Uniform location

Here's when and where you can find the Blackshirt Uniform and Blackshirt Key in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Stoyan Ovcharov

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle / Bethesda

As soon as you get to Rome in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, while still trying to infiltrate Castel Sant’Angelo and sneak into the Vatican, you will notice a locked fence door that requires a Blackshirt Key.

You might be wondering how to get the key and whether it’s found around the same spot where you first came across a door that requires it. In this guide, we break down everything you need to know about when and where to find the Blackshirt Uniform and Blackshirt Key that comes with it, and how to use it.

Contents

  1. When can you get the Blackshirt Key and Uniform
  2. Where to find the Blackshirt Key and Uniform
  3. How to use the Blackshirt Uniform in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

When can you get the Blackshirt Key and Uniform

First off, it’s pointless to search for the key at Castel Sant’Angelo, because you will be able to find it only after you’ve reached the Vatican and have progressed to a certain point in the story when you meet Gina Lombardi.

Indiana Jones meets Gina Lombardi diguised as a nun on a balcony at the Apostolic Palace.
You can find the Blackshirt Uniform right after you meet with Gina for the first time / Bethesda

Once you get past a cutscene where you chat with Gina on a balcony at the Apostolic Palace overlooking Saint Peter’s dome as an airship arrives, you can proceed to grab the uniform.

Where to find the Blackshirt Key and Uniform

The Blackshirt Uniform is in a courtyard just below the balcony of the nuns’ chapel in the Apostolic Palace where you first meet Gina and witness the arrival of the airship.

Zipline from a balcony to a lower terrace at the Apostolic Palace
Get on the zipline after you're done talking with Gina / Bethesda

Hop on the zipline on your right to get to the fenced terrace on the other side. The Blackshirt Uniform, which also includes the Blackshirt Key, is in the small courtyard just below that terrace.

A hole in a fence overlooking a courtyard
Crawl through this opening in the fence to get to the courtyard / Bethesda

Find the hole in the fence and crouch to go through, then drop down into the courtyard. There are three fascists there, but you shouldn’t have a problem taking them down.

A small courtyard with a tent in the corner.
The courtyard with the tent and three fascists where you will find the Blackshirt Uniform / Bethesda

The Blackshirt Uniform is on the small stool next to a barrel in front of a tent in the courtyard. Grab it, and you will be able to equip it from the inventory menu.

A stool next to a barrel with a folded Blackshirt uniform on top.
The Blackshirt Uniform is lying folded on this stool / Bethesda

How to use the Blackshirt Uniform in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

When you have the Blackshirt Uniform equipped, you can use the Blackshirt Key to open doors that require it, and enter restricted areas guarded by fascists. You'll still have to avoid fascist captains, though, as they will see through your disguise if you stay in their line of sight.

Indiana Jones climbing a scaffolding while wearing the Blackshirt Uniform
You can use the Blackshirt Uniform to infiltrate restricted areas and open doors that require the Blackshirt Key / Bethesda

These include the restricted area in Belvedere Courtyard where you can start the A Day to Remember mystery, for which our Vatican safe codes and locations guide will come in handy. You can also now enter a secret Underground Boxing Ring just for Blackshirts. The Blackshirt Uniform is one of several disguises in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which you will find throughout your journey.

Published |Modified
STOYAN OVCHAROV

Stoyan Ovcharov is a writer and editor based in Sofia, Bulgaria. You can find him in Barcelona too. International Relations graduate. Gaming since 1995. Likes RPGs, shooters, and strategy games.

