Video Games

Indiana Jones Great Circle: All Boxing Ring locations

All boxing ring locations in the Vatican, Gizeh, and Sukhothai for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Dave Aubrey

Indiana Jones, ready to fight.
Indiana Jones, ready to fight. / Bethesda

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle isn’t a straight action game, it’s an exploration adventure that’ll have you trotting the globe and uncovering ancient secrets. But if you want more melee combat, you can test your skills at the three underground boxing rings that are hidden across the world.

These boxing rings are hidden in the Vatican, Gizeh, and Sukhothai, and each requires a disguise from the enemy faction in order to access the boxing ring.

Make sure to collect every disguise with our guide, and then march on over to the boxing rings you can find in the locations we list below.

All Boxing Ring locations

  1. Vatican Boxing Ring location
  2. Gizeh Boxing Ring location
  3. Sukhothai Boxing Ring location

Vatican Boxing Ring location

In order to enter the Vatican Boxing Ring, you’ll need the Blackshirt outfit.

Vatican boxing ring entrance.
Vatican boxing ring entrance. / Bethesda

Exit the main Courtyard to the West, and head South a bit. You’ll quickly find a door on your right that leads down to the boxing ring. If you reach Borgia Courtyard, you’ve gone too far.

Gizeh Boxing Ring location

You’ll need the Wehrmacht Uniform in order to access the Gizeh Boxing Ring.

Gizeh boxing ring entrance.
Gizeh boxing ring entrance. / Bethesda

In Gizeh, head to the Northeast corner of Gizeh Village. You’ll find an open door on a blue building in the corner of the village, leading down a set of stairs to the boxing ring.

Sukhothai Boxing Ring location

You’ll need to collect the Royal Army Uniform in order to enter the Sukhothai Boxing Ring.

Sukhothai boxing ring entrance.
Sukhothai boxing ring entrance. / Bethesda

Once you’ve gained access to the boat and the main open area of Sukhothai, exit the village and sail North in your boat, while keeping an eye on the Eastern shore. The boxing ring is a very short distance from the village, and the first dock you will see on your right as you sail North.

Published
Dave Aubrey
DAVE AUBREY

Dave Aubrey is an award-nominated (losing) video games journalist based in the UK with more than ten years of experience in the industry. A bald man known for obnoxious takes, Dave is correct more often than people would like, and will rap on command.

Home/Guides