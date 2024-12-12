Indiana Jones Great Circle: All Boxing Ring locations
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle isn’t a straight action game, it’s an exploration adventure that’ll have you trotting the globe and uncovering ancient secrets. But if you want more melee combat, you can test your skills at the three underground boxing rings that are hidden across the world.
These boxing rings are hidden in the Vatican, Gizeh, and Sukhothai, and each requires a disguise from the enemy faction in order to access the boxing ring.
Make sure to collect every disguise with our guide, and then march on over to the boxing rings you can find in the locations we list below.
All Boxing Ring locations
Vatican Boxing Ring location
In order to enter the Vatican Boxing Ring, you’ll need the Blackshirt outfit.
Exit the main Courtyard to the West, and head South a bit. You’ll quickly find a door on your right that leads down to the boxing ring. If you reach Borgia Courtyard, you’ve gone too far.
Gizeh Boxing Ring location
You’ll need the Wehrmacht Uniform in order to access the Gizeh Boxing Ring.
In Gizeh, head to the Northeast corner of Gizeh Village. You’ll find an open door on a blue building in the corner of the village, leading down a set of stairs to the boxing ring.
Sukhothai Boxing Ring location
You’ll need to collect the Royal Army Uniform in order to enter the Sukhothai Boxing Ring.
Once you’ve gained access to the boat and the main open area of Sukhothai, exit the village and sail North in your boat, while keeping an eye on the Eastern shore. The boxing ring is a very short distance from the village, and the first dock you will see on your right as you sail North.