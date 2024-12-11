Video Games

Indiana Jones Great Circle: Bulls of Blood puzzle solution

Here's how to solve the bulls puzzle and unlock the secret passage at Castel Sant’Angelo.

Stoyan Ovcharov

With the two paintings rotated properly to show the red bulls on top, the secret door opens
With the two paintings rotated properly to show the red bulls on top, the secret door opens / Bethesda

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is full of mysteries to discover and puzzles to solve. One early optional puzzle you will come across is the Bulls of Blood mystery at Castel Sant’Angelo.

It’s a very easy side puzzle to solve, but because it’s likely the first one in the game that requires you to look for clues and interact with objects, it may be tricky to figure out.

In this guide, we break down everything you need to know about the Bulls of Blood mystery, from how to start it to the solution of the bull puzzle that opens the secret passage.

Contents

  1. How to start the Bulls of Blood mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  2. How to solve the Bulls of Blood mystery puzzle

How to start the Bulls of Blood mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

A screenshot of a courtyard with an open door on the right side.
In the Courtyard of the Angel, enter the first room on your right / Bethesda

As you sneak into Castel Sant’Angelo, you will reach the Courtyard of the Angel. Take down the Blackshirt guards and get inside the first room to the right in the courtyard. It says Sala di Apollo next to the door.

Take the mystery note on the desk inside the room. It’s Russo’s Note, which will add the Bulls of Blood mystery to your journal.

A screenshot of a handwritten note from Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Russo's Note mentions a passage next to a fireplace, but it's in another room. / Bethesda

If you don’t start the mystery by taking the note, it will trigger automatically once you get to the puzzle itself and interact with it to solve it.

How to solve the Bulls of Blood mystery puzzle

After you’ve grabbed the mystery note, head north to the next room, which has nothing important, and then on to a third room, where you will find the secret passage.

Screenshot of a desk from Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
After taking the note, move to the next room from the passage to the right / Bethesda

If you exited Sala di Apollo back to the courtyard, it's the next door on your right which says Sale di Clemente.

Door with a sign that reads Sale di Clemente
If you went back to the courtyard, the room with the puzzle is Sale di Clemente / Bethesda

The Bulls of Blood puzzle is a door hidden behind a mural to the right of the fireplace, with two paintings of bulls on its sides. Opposite the secret door, there is a desk with clues to help you solve the puzzle and a Blackshirt guard sleeping. No need to take him out as he won’t cause trouble.

From the desk, take the Angel Courtyard Map, which will reveal the exact location of the puzzle we just mentioned, and the Red Bulls Card, with two red bulls facing each other, which is the solution to the puzzle.

In-game menu from Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, showing the Angel Courtyard Map.
The Angel Courtyard Map will point you to the exact location of the puzzle and mark it on your map, but you already know it from this guide / Bethesda

Go to the wall with the two bull paintings. When you first enter the room, the paintings are hanged so that the two white bulls are at the top of each one.

Approach each painting and interact with it twice to rotate it counterclockwise. This way, you will have the two red bulls on top and facing each other now, which will immediately unlock the secret door behind the mural.

A screenshot from Indiana Jones and the Great Circle showing an open door to a secret passage between two paintings of bulls
With the two paintings rotated properly to show the red bulls on top, the secret door opens / Bethesda

Once you’re done, you will get 100 Adventure Points and Cesare Borgia’s Letter inside the passage. Go upstairs and pull the lever to get to a balcony where you can snatch some cash from a red ration chest. To the left of the crate, you can pull another lever to unlock a shortcut and exit the area.

A screenshot of an open chest with 80 Italian lire inside from Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Easy money / Bethesda

That's all for the Bulls of Blood puzzle. If you came across a door in Castel Sant’Angelo that requires a Blackshirt key, check out our Blackshirt Key and Uniform location in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle guide.

Published
Stoyan Ovcharov
STOYAN OVCHAROV

Stoyan Ovcharov is a writer and editor based in Sofia, Bulgaria. You can find him in Barcelona too. International Relations graduate. Gaming since 1995. Likes RPGs, shooters, and strategy games.

Home/Guides