Indiana Jones Great Circle: Bulls of Blood puzzle solution
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is full of mysteries to discover and puzzles to solve. One early optional puzzle you will come across is the Bulls of Blood mystery at Castel Sant’Angelo.
It’s a very easy side puzzle to solve, but because it’s likely the first one in the game that requires you to look for clues and interact with objects, it may be tricky to figure out.
In this guide, we break down everything you need to know about the Bulls of Blood mystery, from how to start it to the solution of the bull puzzle that opens the secret passage.
Contents
How to start the Bulls of Blood mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
As you sneak into Castel Sant’Angelo, you will reach the Courtyard of the Angel. Take down the Blackshirt guards and get inside the first room to the right in the courtyard. It says Sala di Apollo next to the door.
Take the mystery note on the desk inside the room. It’s Russo’s Note, which will add the Bulls of Blood mystery to your journal.
If you don’t start the mystery by taking the note, it will trigger automatically once you get to the puzzle itself and interact with it to solve it.
How to solve the Bulls of Blood mystery puzzle
After you’ve grabbed the mystery note, head north to the next room, which has nothing important, and then on to a third room, where you will find the secret passage.
If you exited Sala di Apollo back to the courtyard, it's the next door on your right which says Sale di Clemente.
The Bulls of Blood puzzle is a door hidden behind a mural to the right of the fireplace, with two paintings of bulls on its sides. Opposite the secret door, there is a desk with clues to help you solve the puzzle and a Blackshirt guard sleeping. No need to take him out as he won’t cause trouble.
From the desk, take the Angel Courtyard Map, which will reveal the exact location of the puzzle we just mentioned, and the Red Bulls Card, with two red bulls facing each other, which is the solution to the puzzle.
Go to the wall with the two bull paintings. When you first enter the room, the paintings are hanged so that the two white bulls are at the top of each one.
Approach each painting and interact with it twice to rotate it counterclockwise. This way, you will have the two red bulls on top and facing each other now, which will immediately unlock the secret door behind the mural.
Once you’re done, you will get 100 Adventure Points and Cesare Borgia’s Letter inside the passage. Go upstairs and pull the lever to get to a balcony where you can snatch some cash from a red ration chest. To the left of the crate, you can pull another lever to unlock a shortcut and exit the area.
That's all for the Bulls of Blood puzzle. If you came across a door in Castel Sant’Angelo that requires a Blackshirt key, check out our Blackshirt Key and Uniform location in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle guide.