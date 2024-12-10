Where is the Cat Mummy Photograph in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
If you are just diving into Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and played through the opening sequence, which meticulously recreates the opening of the Raiders of the Lost Ark movie, you are now in Marshall College ready to start your next Indy adventure.
Before you travel to your first destination, though, you need to track down and pack a few things in your suitcase. While most of the items are quite easy to find, the Cat Mummy photograph can be a bit tricky to spot.
Read more: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle beginner tips and tricks
Here’s where to find the Cat Mummy photograph at Marshall College in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
Cat Mummy photograph location in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
The Cat Mummy photograph is pinned on a board on the back wall of Indiana Jones’s office at Marshall College. The board is covered with many other photos, so it can be hard to spot at first. When you approach the board and look at it, the photo will be highlighted, and the prompt to pick it up will appear.
If you’ve already picked up the other three items, you are ready to set out on your journey. Your first destination is Rome, so you may want to check out our guide on all safe codes and locations in the Vatican once you’re there.