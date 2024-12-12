Indiana Jones Great Circle: Every Disguise location
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle isn’t a straight action game, nor is it a standard FPS shooter. Instead, the game leans on Dr. Jones’ intelligence, allowing you to avoid encounters and speak a variety of international languages. One of the things that gives Indiana the edge is that his charisma and linguistic skills allow him to don a variety of disguises and convince the average fascist easily.
In this guide we’re breaking down every disguise you can acquire in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and how to get them. A couple of these are tied to the story and will be acquired over the course of gameplay, but there are three entirely missable outfits that can make missions easier while giving you access to new areas. Read on for everything you need to know.
Every Disguise location
All Vatican disguises – The Great Circle
The Vatican is the first of three large areas for Indy to explore, and here you’ll get the Clerical Suit and Blackshirt Uniform.
Clerical Suit location
The Clerical Suit is the very first disguise you’ll acquire, and it’s given to you by Father Antonio early on in the main story.
Blackshirt Uniform location
For full details, read our guide on getting the Blackshirt Uniform. In order to get the Blackshirt Uniform, you’ll need to access the Apostolic Palace side of the Mining Pit.
From the room between the Apostolic Palace and Mining Pit, find a long staircase and head directly up it – you’ll find a door that can be unlocked from one side.
Continue up the stairs and you’ll find a small chapel through a door on the right. Go through the chapel to the balcony, and use the rope to slide down to a new area.
In this new area, crouch through the small gap in the fence and beat up the three fascists below. You’ll find the Blackshirt Uniform on a chair here, along with the Blackshirt Key.
All Gizeh disguises – The Great Circle
Gizeh is the second large area to explore, and it features the majesty of the mighty pyramids. Here you’ll use the Digsite Outfit and the Wehrmacht Uniform.
Digsite Outfit location
The Digsite Outfit is a necessary part of the Sanctuary of the Guardians quest you undertake with Gina.
Wehrmacht Uniform location
The Wehrmacht Uniform is in the North army camp, the one behind the train tracks.
You can easily get here from Gizeh Village to the Northeast. Just check for a gap under the train tracks closest to the village, and you’ll see a watchtower immediately to your right.
Go around the back of the tower to find a place to whip your way up, then move around to the other side of the tower to climb in a window. Take out the guard and grab the uniform. You can also permanently unlock the door downstairs.
All Sukhothai disguises – The Great Circle
Finally, Sukhothai only has one disguise for you to find, so be sure not to miss the Royal Army Uniform.
Royal Army Uniform location
When you don’t have enough money to buy the Breathing Device early on in Sukhothai, you’ll be directed to Voss’ encampment to the North, where gold is being held in a safe. This is great, but there’s also a Royal Army Uniform you can pick up while you’re here which will make exploring this area and several others much easier.
It’s easiest to reach if you stick to the right when approaching from the South, and when you come across a metal platform blocking the river, jump off the boat and start swimming. Swim all the way around to the rear of the encampment, ensuring to steer clear of watching guards.
You’ll find a location to climb up with your whip. Go around the right side of the large building here, and below you’ll be able to see guards changing, and a spare uniform will be on the table next to the stairs leading up to the trucks.
The best way to do this is to wait until the patrolling captain leaves, move all the way down while hugging the left wall, climb up and immediately hide behind the parked truck, and then slide down the stairs and behind the table on the left, which has the uniform on. You can immediately change into the uniform after picking it up, allowing you to explore the area freely – as long as you avoid those captains.