Indiana Jones and the Great Circle gameplay deep dive time and how to watch
Bethesda and MachineGames are gearing up for a big Indiana Jones and the Great Circle gameplay deep dive. Expect plenty of new footage from the upcoming sometimes-open-world game, which, considering we’ve seen very little even across two preview periods, is a pretty big deal.
We’ve broken down the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle gameplay deep dive start times below for most major time zones.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle gameplay deep dive time
Bethesda is kicking off its gameplay deep dive on Nov.11, 2024, at 10 a.m. ET. Here’s what that looks like everywhere else.
- 7 a.m. PT
- 9 a.m. Central
- 12 p.m. BRT
- 3 p.m. GMT
- 4 p.m. CEST
- 8:30 p.m. IST
- 11 p.m. CST (China)
Nov. 12, 2024
- 12 a.m. JST
- 2 a.m. AEDT
- 4 a.m. NZDT
The video isn’t a livestream, so if you miss it, you can catch the full thing later on Bethesda’s YouTube channel. You can also watch it on the embed below, once the time arrives.
What to expect from Indiana Jones and the Great Circle gameplay deep dive
Bethesda didn’t say how long the deep dive will be, though since it’s the last chance to really sell what to expect from The Great Circle, you can probably look forward to more puzzle solving, combat, and spelunking. Those are its major three areas that have, strangely, not been shown that much, and the same ones we liked quite a lot both times we had the chance to see and play the Indiana Jones game.
“I wanted to keep playing,” GLHF’s Griff Griffin said after the most recent hands-on preview. “The melee combat is engaging, the open-world exploration is freeing but never aimless, and the playful tone captures what’s great about Indiana Jones, dog-forgiving and all.”