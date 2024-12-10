Indiana Jones Great Circle: All Gizeh safe codes and locations
The open plains of Egypt aren’t so open in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as instead, the Nazis have set up camp there and hidden a bunch of treasure around the place to boot. As a respected archeologist, it’s your duty to liberate these items from their hands, but many of them are locked behind safes and chests that require combinations to open.
We’ll show you where to find every safe, chest, and lockbox in Gizeh and give you the codes for everything that requires them. If you’re still looking for more secrets in other areas, check out our guide to all Vatican safe codes in Indiana Jones.
Contents
Weather station safe – Cloud Atlas mystery
This is a fun little puzzle that you can find in a small weather station northwest of the worker’s area. In it, you’ll find a note depicting different types of cloud cover and a journal of what the sky looked like at various times throughout the day. You need to cross-reference these two pieces of paper and use the number associated with each picture in the cloud atlas to work out the code.
Do it correctly and you’ll get the code 0609 to open the safe.
Roadside safe – Bright Future mystery
This is a weird one as unlike most safes in this game, the note that gives you the code is quite far away from the safe. The safe is found on the roadside northeast of the dig site, while the note is in the restricted area on the western side of the map.
The code for the safe is 0926, but this is not like the other safes, as once you open it you’ll find lit sticks of dynamite inside, so you better get out of there fast. You don’t get any items as a reward, but you will get the research points for completing the Bright Future mystery.
Nazi compound safe
This safe is on the bottom floor of the multi-layer Nazi compound that you visit while searching for Voss as part of the story. When on the ground floor, go all the way to the back room and you’ll find this safe which, unlike the others, requires five digits to open. The trick is that the code is very similar to the Roadside safe, but with one extra digit on the front.
The code for this safe is 40926.
Nazi garage safe
The last safe in Gizeh is in the same restricted area where you find the note for the Bright Future mystery. In the north of that area is a garage and on the back of one of the trucks is this safe. There’s no clever puzzle here, just look around in the garage and you’ll find a note that tells you that the code is 0805.
Gizeh chest locations
There are also several chests in Gizeh that don’t require a code. Here are all of those we’ve found:
- In the restricted section in the west. Between the bunk beds in the easternmost tent.
- In the restricted section in the west. In the office in the westernmost tent.
- In a tent in the Nazi recreational area in the center of the map.
- In the digsite next to the giant pyramid in the west, by the entrance of the wooden building.
Gizeh lockbox locations
There are also little lockboxes that you can smash open full of cash. Here’s where we’ve found all of them:
- In the ruins opposite the Sphinx on a desk.
- In the restricted section in the west. On a table in the easternmost tent.
- In the Nazi garage on a table on the left-hand side.
- In the Nazi garage on a table on the right-hand side.
- In the restricted section in the west. On a table in the westernmost tent.
- On the top close of the Nazi compound.