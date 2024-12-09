Indiana Jones Great Circle House of God mystery: How to get the Vatican Relic map
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’s maps are full of secrets within secrets and collectibles behind yet more secrets. However, no one said you couldn’t get a little bit of help, as maps are available that show you the rough location of each collectible. In the Vatican, most of these can be bought from Ernesto, but one is hiding somewhere else.
To find the Vatican Relic map, you’re going to need to solve the mystery House of God, which involves a statue you may have walked past several times without realizing it was hiding such a big secret. We’ll explain how to solve this mystery so you can get your map. There's more than one set of relics in the Vatican though, so check out our guide on the Lost Artifacts of Europe locations in Indiana Jones for more.
House of God mystery solution
The House of God mystery is found by climbing up the scaffolding at the end of the main courtyard and hopping in the window up there. Directly across from where you came there’s a statue of the front of the Vatican with a note to Ernesto noting that it has secret compartments. Reading this note will trigger the mystery to appear in your journal.
The first thing that will stand out is the big lever on the front of it and that is indeed the key to solving this puzzle by following these steps:
- Pull the lever to the right and a compartment on the left side of the model will open, revealing a medallion.
- Take the medallion and pull the lever to the left, opening a compartment on the right side of the model.
- Place the medallion in the revealed slot, then look on the left side of the model where a new compartment has opened.
- Take the chalice and place it in the square at the center of the model
- A compartment on the front will open, revealing the Vatican Relic map.