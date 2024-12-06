Indiana Jones Great Circle: Jesus painting puzzle solution
As you dive into the secrets of Vatican City, one of the first major puzzles you’ll be faced with is one involving the portrait of Jesus on the cross, with five levers that can be set to four different positions. You need to position each of these levers in the right spot to open the hidden passageway and it’s not immediately obvious how you’re supposed to solve it.
We’ll break down every step of this puzzle so you can find the solution that will get you moving. This is just the first of Vatican City's many puzzles. To find out more, check out our guide on how to solve the Vatican City fountain puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
How to solve the Jesus painting puzzle
In the area around the main portrait, there are five basins in which you can pour the special wine you were given. There are two directly to each side, one through the grates of either side of the room, and one more behind a cracked wall that you’ll need to knock down with a mace you can find nearby.
Each of them has a different painting of Jesus and, when you pour wine into the basin, will display a number in Roman numerals. Look at each painting and you will see that one of Jesus’ limbs is circled in gold. This circle corresponds to one of the levers on the main painting. There is one next to each of his hands, feet, and his stomach.
The only exception is the basin that has a statue instead of a painting. There the Roman soldier’s speartip is circled, which is what was used to stab Jesus in the stomach during the crucifixion in the Bible. Thus it indicates the position of the lever next to Jesus’ stomach.
Using that pattern reveals the solution:
- Left hand lever – 2
- Stomach lever – 3
- Left foot lever – 3
- Right foot lever – 4
- Right hand lever – 2
Put all of them in the correct position and the painting will turn and reveal the way forward.